Investors should buy the shares on this weakness, using near-term volatility to build up positions for double-digit long-term compounded returns.

The long-term secular story remains intact, and at current valuations the shares look very attractive for long-term investors. There is still significant optionality from capital deployment.

Merger synergies have been accelerated and will be achieved 6 quarters ahead of target. If and when a recovery starts, the margin rebound should be powerful.

As management grapple with the unprecedented fundamental backdrop, there are signs that reinforce the attractive long-term story. In particular, account growth and client activity looks solid.

Earnings were disappointing as the COVID-19 impacts on HealthEquity's business were more pronounced than anticipated. 2Q21 guidance came in below consensus, and FY2021 guidance was pulled.

HealthEquity (HQY) is a long-term favourite investment of mine, but there is no denying that 1Q numbers were disappointing. I had hoped that management's guidance was conservative enough to capture the headwinds of the pandemic, but clearly that was premature - and possibly unfair, given how fast the deterioration has been since their last quarterly call from March 17th 2020.

That said, commentary on the call provided some interesting insights that lead me to believe the longer-term secular story remains intact, if not even more robust. My faith in management and the secular drivers remains resolute.

While my near-term earnings for this year have to come down sharply, my longer-term estimates remain unscathed (-5% in the out-years).

I still see downside risk of $38-45 in the near-term if we witness a severe re-escalation of COVID-19 in the US. With the economy starting to open up already, investors should be watching the data closely, and with bated breath.

Upside remains attractive to around $70-85 in the next 18-24 months. At the time of writing, HQY shares were down ~7% after earnings to around $58. The disappointment in these results quite rightly deserved some negative reaction.

However, I would jump at the chance to buy more HQY on this weakness, particularly in the mid-$50s or lower, from which I believe investors can earn a 10%+ compounded return per annum over the next decade.

1Q21 Earnings Summary

There is no denying that HQY reported disappointing numbers for the quarter relative to consensus, and particularly relative to my expectations. The following chart sums up the performance in the quarter.

1Q21 Reported Results My Estimates % Diff Consensus % Diff Revenues $190m $206m -7.8% $193.4m -1.8% Gross Margin 57.6% 58.0% -40bp 56.2% +140bp Adj EBITDA $63m $69m -8.7% $62.2m +1.3% Adj EBITDA Margin 33.0% 33.6% -60bp 32.2% +80bp Adj EPS $0.43 $0.51 -15.7% $0.44 -2.3% FCF -$4m $17m na $17.8M na

Guidance for 2Q21 and the withdrawal of guidance issued in March 2020 adds more fuel to the fire. Guidance for the next quarter looks as follows:

2Q21 Guidance My Estimates % Diff Consensus % Diff Revenues $168-173m $190m -10.3% $191.6m -11.0% Adj EBITDA $42-48m $58m -22.4% $62m -27.4% Adj EBITDA Margin 24.3-28.6% 30.7% -425bp 32.4% -595bp Adj EPS $0.23-0.30 $0.39 -32% $0.30 -11.7%

Clearly I was way too optimistic for both 1Q21 and 2Q21, but in hindsight there was just too little visibility to go by. Consensus was closer to the reported numbers for the quarter, but now need to revise down 2Q21 numbers in similar fashion.

COVID-19 has created a very unpredictable and unprecedented forecasting environment in the short- to medium-term. Just as for many companies, investors are left to ponder just how much downside risk there is in the near-term, while also weighing up how the current pandemic changes - if at all - the long-term story and opportunity for their investments.

HSA Accounts

HQY's performance in terms of actual accounts was actually rather stronger than I would have anticipated given the scale of unemployment during the lockdown. Total HSA accounts ended the quarter at 5.38 million, 17,000 more than I had modelled. The CEO noted that the company sold 104,000 new accounts, implying a churn of ~1.3% in the quarter (5.2% annualised). This seems high, but given the environment is probably acceptable.

In reality, I'm surprised they were able to open up 104,000 new accounts, an annualised gross growth rate of 7-8%. But this is no doubt due to a strange resilience in the market for new business RFPs. I quote the CEO on his 1Q21 earnings call:

The absolute number of RFPs we have is holding its own year-over-year, which is remarkable. But, even better from our perspective, more of those RFPs are bundled, which means we're selling more services. And in fact, three quarters now of our HSA RFPs include at least one of our CDBs. And that's up from numbers we presented previously, both in history, pre-transaction and in the early part of the transaction. And while we don't like talking about win rates at this stage of the year where we can actually see them within our RFP business, our middle sized employer business, and our win rates are very good rates. We are really confident that we are taking away business from competitors and that the combination of breadth and that stability that we can now offer our clients is what they have wanted is out there and is resonating in the market.

While total HSA accounts beat my expectations, total HSA assets did not. Total HSA assets ended the quarter at $11.5 billion, below my $11.9 billion estimate. The shortfall was primarily on the investment side, as cash assets of $8.7 billion were actually only $60 million short of my estimate. Average cash balances held in non-invested accounts grew 1% y/y to $2,107, a bit lower than I had modelled, but offset by a slightly higher portion of cash-only accounts.

HSA accounts with investments numbered 245,000, above my estimate of 214,000. But average balances came in well short of my expectations, growing only 4.8% y/y versus my estimate of 21% (compared to 25%+ growth in the last 2 quarters, with the help of the WageWorks acquisition). Much of this shortfall appears to be market-related. To the end of April, the S&P 500 Index was down close to 10% from the end of January (HQY's 1Q21 period).

Management have not seen any signs, as yet, of HSA account-holders using their cash and investments as a source of funds, in part because many have been unable to go anywhere to use any healthcare services! This actually has more of an impact on interchange revenues, which I will touch on later.

Total accounts, including Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDB) accounts and others, ironically exactly matched my estimate of 12.7 million as the upside in HSAs offset exactly the downside in CDBs. CDBs should be declining in number over time as the company works to convert many of these into HSAs.

Account growth is key to the long-term story for HQY, and so far things seem to have remained reasonably strong considering the employment dynamics in the market today. Clearly visibility is terrible from an economic perspective, and management's optimistic statements about RFP activity could easily turn on a dime. But it is nonetheless encouraging to see that the company is back to gaining share (my estimates are that they may have taken a further 20-30bp of market share by accounts in the quarter) - something that the CEO corroborates on the call when he references their current win rates.

One element of the account growth story that has significant implications for EBITDA in the out-years, is the mix of cash-only accounts and the average cash balances. HQY earns its highest revenue yields and margins on these cash balances, and by management's own admittance, they actively want to encourage a shift from those high earning cash balances to lower yielding investments. I will look at this sensitivity later in the report.

But on the face of it, account growth indications remain quite positive for HQY at this point, both in the near-term and long-term.

Revenues

While account numbers came in ahead of my expectations on the HSA side, revenues overall disappointed. The majority of the shortfall came from Service and Interchange revenues, while Custodial revenues were only slightly below my estimates.

Service Revenues

Service revenues were $111 million in the quarter, well below my $120 million estimate. Revenues per total accounts came in at $8.73 per quarter, below my estimate of $9.45. This was disappointing and seems to have come in worse than anticipated by management primarily due to weakness in "Commuter" revenues.

Commuter services are related to the company's benefits product that enable employees to save up to cover their commuting costs. Clearly with no commuting during a lockdown, that revenues suffers as those accounts are closed. This impacts Interchange and Service revenues. From the call, management gave some colour:

With regard to commuter, we're in exactly the same place as we really were in April, which is nobody's coming. And commuter is about $7.5 million of monthly revenue for us. Some of that revenue, a modest portion is still coming in for reasons that we could talk about if anyone's really interested. But, the bigger picture is that that one is going to be out of commission until things start to reopen, both -- and I would remind everyone, it's not just transit, it's also people who drive to work and pay for parking, people who are in rideshare type arrangements, that kind of thing. But, the transit obviously does play a big role.

Commuter revenues are therefore around $22.5 million of quarterly revenue in a normal quarter, and much of that revenue has simply disappeared in the final month of 1Q21. How it will rebound as the US economy reopens is anybody's guess, but we can be sure it won't be $0 forever, and we can be relatively sure that it won't come back fully (working from home is probably here to stay!).

I'll assume that around a third of that is Service revenues. If the total headwind from Commuter revenues was indeed a full $7.5 million per month for up to half the quarter, that equates to a headwind of $7.5-11.25 million. That amounts to headwind of $2.5-3.75 million in Service revenues.

This helps me frame the potential impact to 2Q20 Service Revenues, which I had been estimating at $117 million. If I assume that around 90% of Commuter revenues are wiped out, I get to my new estimate of $101 million.

Ultimately I think a rebound to 75% of the original revenue run-rate is likely in FY2022 and beyond, which leaves room for upside as well. For the rest of FY2021, I have adjusted my numbers down accordingly, with Commuter service revenues troughing at 10% of normal, rising to 30% in 3Q and then 75% in 4Q.

Custodial Revenues

Custodial revenues of $47 million was short of my $49 million estimate. As is the nature of this revenue line, the most sensitive element is the revenue earned as interest income on the cash balances in the HSA accounts.

The implied yield on cash came in around 10bp lower than my estimates, causing most of the shortfall, but this seems manageable. The yield performance was very much in line with management thinking.

While the headwinds from yield are great, we could do well to remember what management have told us before - that the yields are less correlated to Fed Funds rates and treasury yields, and more to Jumbo CD Deposit rates.

HealthEquity has typically earned on HSA cash, a 75 basis point to more than 125 basis point premium to average 3-year to 5-year jumbo CDs, 3 years to 5 years being the target duration for HSA cash under our custodial policy. This premium exists not by accident, but because our depository partnerships are not average. HealthEquity provides high visibility to future deposits and flexibility on duration needs and carries all of the non-interest expense of attracting, retaining, and managing HSA members, while our depository partners are those that are best able to make use of that visibility and flexibility from among well-capitalized, federally-insured institutions.

3-year and 5-year Jumbo CD rates look to be around 1.8% and 2.0% respectively, similar to where they were in mid-May:

I'm assuming that cash yields trough at 1.61% for HQY in 2Q and then rise very gradually to 1.69% in 4Q. I think this seems conservative enough, and as such my estimates for the remainder of the year don't change.

Going forward, I had cash yields rising by 30bp in FY2022 and then 25bp the year after, before staying at that level thereafter. I will take a more conservative stance now and assume 20bp increases per year for the next 2 years. My motive for doing this is that consensus models seem to be assuming barely any improvement in yields beyond this year. I think this is harsh, but I also don't want my numbers to be overly optimistic either.

Interchange Revenues

Interchange revenues of $32 million fell short of my $37 million target, and this is entirely due to the impact of the lockdown. Clearly, with people forced to stay at home their ability to spend on healthcare services is impacted, and this has had a direct impact on the transaction revenues that HQY earns on each payment. This includes the decline in Commuter revenues described in my analysis of Services revenues above.

The CFO had this to say on the call with regard to interchange revenues and how they have guided for 2Q:

Even if you look at the Q1 results and then fast forward that to Q2, the spend was -- we really started to see the impact of it in mid-March and which would kind of -- that's basically when the country went on shutdown. And so, that impacted Q1. And so, what we've done for purposes of Q2, as we kind of took that spend rate that we anticipate -- that we saw in April, which was a full month of basically shutdown, and we played that out for May, June, July. We acknowledge that that's probably a conservative way to look at it, but we like to be conservative and to see how fast this comes out. We are tracking spend daily, and Tyson and his team are watching this very closely. And so, that's the approach we took with respect to interchange.

So management are taking the April lockdown trends and extrapolating that through the entire of 2Q. I'm building in a weaker 2Q quarter as a result, and allowing interchange revenue to start improving sequentially in the second half of the year. I am also using the same assumptions for Commuter revenues in Interchange as I am for Services, but for the remaining 2/3 of that revenue headwind. This seems fair to me.

In my view, some of the lost spend in the quarter is likely to represent pent-up demand, so we should see some strength in a rebound.

Margins

Margins held up surprisingly well in the quarter, though I was still hoping for slightly more in my models. Gross Margins (non-GAAP) came in at 57.6%, only 40bp below my target, and it seems the miss was largely a function of the revenue miss in interchange, as well as additional costs incurred with the move to remote working, as cited by management on the call.

The issue appears to be what happens to gross margins in 2Q and onwards, 1Q results have not yet seen the full impact of lower cash yields and interchange revenue impacts - both of which carry gross margins in the 80-90% range.

I actually have gross margins falling to ~52% in 2Q on a non-GAAP basis, which is very low by any standard for HQY. The margin does improve to ~54% in 2Q before returning back to 56% and above in 4Q. Consider that this company should really be delivering gross margins in the 60%+ range.

While gross margins were slightly worse than expected, operating expenses were much better. Part of this is the company's acceleration of synergy realisation from the WageWorks deal. HQY had been targeting $50 million run-rate synergies from the deal, but this was to be achieved more than 18 months from today. In fact, they delivered $40 million of run-rate savings by the end of the last quarter, and should achieve the $50 million by the end of 2Q. This is hugely impressive.

As a result, non-GAAP operating expenses came in at $56 million, $4 million better than I had modelled. The benefits of the synergies and the fading of incremental COVID-19 expenses will feed through to expenses in the next few quarters - there should be a meaningful benefit relative to my numbers in 2Q and 3Q.

I arrive at EBITDA in 2Q of $45 million, on a margin of ~27%. I have this EBITDA margin improving sequentially as the year progresses, moving back up to 35% or so in 4Q. Beyond this year, margins should rebound sharply as growth returns, especially in the Custodial and Interchange segments.

Cash Flows and Debt

Operating cash flow of $15 million was lower than my estimate of $27 million, but management noted that this included cash headwind from bonuses for last year's performance that accounted for "a big portion" of the $20 million decline y/y. Management provided this explanation in the earnings call:

Our cash flows, even just for this quarter, if you look at it, we were down $20 million in cash, but a big portion of that was actually the payout of the FY20 bonuses that impacted cash in this quarter that is not a cash drain next -- in the ensuing quarters in the next periods. Additionally, if you think about it, we've devoted a fair amount of cash resources to the integration and merger integration activities that will dissipate as we get through the end of this year. Our cash flow from operations for the first quarter was about $15 million, and it would have been more absent the payout.

CAPEX, including the purchase of capitalized software, was much higher than I had modelled. The company spent $20 million versus last year's $6 million and my estimate for $10 million. The bulk of this upside was on capitalized software. I am suspecting that much of this step-up in spending was related to the merger and acceleration of synergies, incremental software spending for the enablement of mass remote working, and other COVID-19 related items.

Rather disappointingly, there is little guidance from management as to how their CAPEX spend will trend in the coming quarters, other than the following comment on the call:

... flexibility we have both with respect to CapEx expense but at the same time knowing that we have some one-time things that will disappear going forward that will help not only our cash position, but will enhance our EBITDA as we get through some of these conversions.

I will assume a gradual reduction in CAPEX/ sales as the year progresses, but either way there is going to be a significant impact to FCF for the year versus my initial expectations. I was hoping to see $113 million of FCF this year, but I am now expecting something more like $70 million.

Operating cash flow margin has fallen due to the merger and now COVID-19, at the same time that capital intensity has increased for the same reasons:

What does this mean for leverage? HQY took leverage up to complete the WageWorks acquisition, with it reaching around 5x initially after the deal. Net Debt/ EBITDA is now around 4.5x, and I have it remaining around this level through FY2021 as the company navigates the challenging environment.

However, with the rebound in the business in FY2022 (Jan 2022) I see FCF jumping to $178 million, en route to $425 million by 2030. Leverage drops rapidly to 2.9x in FY2022 and then to 2.3x by FY2023. These numbers include the use of 50% of FCF for share buybacks each year. I don't actually think the company will start buying back shares just yet, but I am certain they won't allow capital to build on the balance sheet completely unchecked. Industry consolidation will no doubt be an important part of the deployment of this capital.

The following chart shows just how fast leverage drops over the next several years.

The optics of high leverage won't help the stock in terms of volatility through this year, but I feel comfortable that this business has the cash flow profile to protect investors from any real problems even during this pandemic. Perhaps more importantly, I believe that HQY will have significant excess capital to deploy towards further consolidation opportunities which are likely to present themselves in the next few years in the coming years.

Cash vs Investments

This is the tricky part of the story. My numbers, which are quite bullish in the out-years, also assume that average cash balances in cash-only accounts rise by 3% per year (in line with the average growth over the last few years), while the average investment balance in invested accounts rises by around 2.5% per year. My numbers are derived from market share assumptions relative to industry HSA accounts and assets.

If the average cash balances don't rise at all in my scenario, then the average investment balance takes the share, growing 3-5% per year. This leads to EBITDA of $529 million and FCF of $347 million in 2030, rather than my current estimates of $637 million and $425 million respectively (17-18% downward revision).

Management actively want more of their customers investing, as this creates much stickier business for them - but this comes at a cost to revenue and margins.

However, if they did have more of their balances shifted into investments creating stickier accounts, that should mean account churn would be lower and thus growth in accounts would be higher (ie. HQY gain more market share). Taking HQY's HSA account share up from 19.9% to 22.6%, 2030 EBITDA comes back to $635 million with FCF back to $425 million.

This demonstrates the complexity of the situation due to multiple moving parts - but I feel comfortable that even if the mix shifts more aggressively towards investments, HQY will make up for the earnings shortfall by taking incremental market share.

Valuation

I see potential for significant growth in earnings and EBITDA in the next 2 years, as HQY digests the acquisition of WageWorks and benefits from the accelerated synergies, while other headwinds to cash flows and expenses start to dissipate as well (related to COVID-19).

In fact, over the longer term I see HQY sustaining revenue growth of around 5-7%, leveraging down to 8-10% EBITDA growth and 10-11% EPS growth. FCF growth should level off around 10-11%.

My expectations assume that net debt leverage falls to -0.5x by 2030 with cash building to over $1.5 billion, while the company only uses 50% of FCF for buybacks. Share count still rises at a 1-2% pace per year in this scenario.

The point is, it is more likely that excess capital will be deployed for much more accretive outcomes than in my model.

Focusing on the next 3 years, I have the following valuation profile for HQY:

FY Ends Jan FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 EV/ Sales 7.2x 6.6x 6.1x EV/ EBITDA 22.7x 17.2x 15.0x EBITDA Growth 9.2% 31.7% 13.5% P/E 39.2x 28.7x 23.7x EPS Growth -14.3% 36.5% 20.9% FCF Yield 1.7% 4.1% 4.8% FCF Growth 0.5% 146.3% 16.5%

The following charts show historic trailing multiples for HQY over the last 5 years:

Relative to historic levels, HQY looks cheaper than it has typically been on trailing multiples.

On forward multiples, the historic trend has been as follows:

For the last 5 years or more, the forward multiples have ranged as follows:

Low Range High Range EV/ EBITDA 14.5x 45x EV/ Sales 4-5x 14x+ P/E 22-40x 75-100x

The company's growth rate has slowed and the risk profile has changed with the acquisition of WageWorks (from an execution risk perspective). However, the duration of secular growth ahead remains long, which still warrants a premium multiple, in my opinion.

By the end of next year (FY2022), the shares will be trading on FY2023 estimates. If I assign a 17-20x EV/ EBITDA multiple, which is in the lower-half of the historic range, I get to a target of $70-85. This is supported by my long-term DCF with an 8% WACC and 3.0-3.5% long-term growth rate.

For the downside, I believe the shares are unlikely to get cheaper than 22x my estimate for FY2022, or ~$45. My numbers are above consensus, which is currently $1.75. Using the more bearish consensus figures (which are wide, ranging from $1.38 to $1.96) I get to a worst case of $38. These downside targets are supported by DCF with 0% growth and a WACC of 8-10% respectively.

So I see upside to $70-85 in the next 18-24 months with downside risk to $38-45.

Current Px = $58.08 Target Price Return from Today Bull Target $85 +46.0% Base Target $70 +20.5% Downside Target $45 -22.5% Worst Case $38 -34.5%

Based on these range of outcomes, I believe that the near-term risk/ reward starts to look attractive in the low-$50s, and especially attractive in the high-$40s. However, at current levels, the risk/ reward is only slightly favourable.

But these are near-term targets, and focusing on that takes away from the compelling long-term opportunity for shareholders that may come from capital deployment. For example, if the company did not buy back any stock and maintained a leverage ratio of 2x through 2030, that would give management $3 billion of capital to deploy on acquisitions of HSA accounts. If they can deploy that capital at a 12% ROIC, HQY could earn $7.63 of EPS in 2030, representing a 21.5% growth CAGR from FY2021. Put a 25-30x multiple on that and investors would be rewarded with a 13-15% annualised total return per year over 9 years from current levels!

Conclusion

Yes, the earnings were disappointing. There is no doubt about that. But these are also unprecedented times, and my sense is that management are deliberately trying to get ahead of the curve again so they can return to "beating and raising". But only time will tell if they have achieved that or not.

For me, it is all about the long-term story combined with my favourable view of management and the company culture. HQY is a BUY here for long-term investors, and I would use any near-term pressure into the mid- to low-$50s to accumulate more stock.

