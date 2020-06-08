Cerner Corporation (CERN) is a good quality company trading at a fair price. We like the competitive advantages Cerner has developed in its 40 years of operations. They have become a leader in healthcare IT, servicing more than 27,500 facilities around the world.

We also believe an investment in Cerner should be a candidate for a long-term hold. The competitive position of the firm aided by switching costs advantages puts the company on a path to sustainable long-term growth.

Currently, the company is looking for appropriate M&A deals and willing to divest operating segments that don't generate good returns. They also started returning cash to shareholders via buybacks and dividend payments. The strong cash flow generation at the firm has allowed them to keep the dividend distribution even in light of COVID-19 uncertainties. Activist hedge fund Starboard Value pushed for changes at the company and was given two board seats.

From a valuation standpoint, Cerner might look expensive. It is currently trading at a 4x EV/Sales, 19x EV/EBITDA, and 6x P/B. However, the market has always priced Cerner at a premium valuation, which we believe is warranted. On a forward basis, the stock is trading within its 15-year historical EV/EBITDA average range of 10x to 14x, at 13.2x.

If we look at Cerner's stock chart, we could identify two prominent trends. From 2010 through 2014, an investment in Cerner would have provided outstanding results. Then, from 2015 to today, the stock price has been trading in a range between $50 and $70 per share. Cerner's market cap from this 5-year period has ranged between $15B and $25B.

During the last five years, Cerner has grown its EPS, adjusting for one-time items, from $2.11 in 2015 to $2.69 in 2019, its book value per share from $11.38 to $13.89, its sales from $4.4B to $5.7B, and EBITDA from $1.4B to $1.6B. The company has been growing its earnings power, yet, the market doesn't seem optimistic about the future ability of the firm to continue its growth path.

The nice upward trend in Cerner's stock price at the beginning of the decade was fueled by a secular change within the healthcare industry, as there was a big government incentive in the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) for healthcare facilities to update their healthcare IT. Within ARRA, there was more than $35B in incentives for health care organizations to modernize and digitalize their operations. This incentive accelerated Capex within healthcare facilities of which Cerner was a huge beneficiary. From 2010 to 2015, revenues at Cerner went from $1.8B to $4.4B, for a CAGR of 19.1%. Today, revenue growth has moderated to a more reasonable, but still high, 6.9% CAGR.

That said, the amount of business generated in the early years planted a solid foundation for cross-selling opportunities which increased retention rates (as more services are provided, it's harder for a customer to leave the ecosystem) and increased barriers to entry by creating high switching costs, which is why we believe Cerner is well-positioned to protect its business from new entrants, allowing them to create shareholder value by having sustainable returns on investment greater than its cost of capital.

Management estimates they have around 20% to 25% of market share in the healthcare IT space. They also see an opportunity to expand its market share by replacing competitors or winning new business:

Over 30% of the market we have out there run noncurrent systems. And most of these systems are exploring potential for a replacement. Our strong revenue cycle and ambulatory growth is converting white space into real opportunity. If we look within our top clients, we have over 400 facilities that are not on a Millennium solution. This represents great opportunity for expansion within our base and further increasing our market share. Our revenue cycle and ambulatory solution offerings are key, not only in these extensions but key in replacing our competitors as we expand within our clients. - Cerner Investment Community Meeting 2020

With a strong market share position, Cerner has the ability to fund growth through internally generated cash flows helped by a negative working capital cycle due to a large deferred revenue account. This provides Cerner with upfront cash which could then redeploy back into the business at high rates of return. From a sales perspective, 63% is recurring and 37% is non-recurring giving Cerner great revenue visibility.

We believe Cerner enjoys high switching costs because there is a high risk of disruption if systems are changed, which could include loss of sensitive and crucial patient data. The high regulatory environment in the health care industry is also not a great incentive to create change and there are indirect expenses such as loss of productivity in employees, as they try to learn a new system and expenses related to maintaining the old system until the new one is been implemented.

With that said, the business is not bulletproof. There are going to be contract losses along the way, as customers choose competing services. One clear example is the decision of AdventHealth to replace Cerner with privately-owned Epic Systems, its closest competitor. The switch is expected to take up to 5 years to complete. That ends an 18-year relationship. AdventHealth first signed with Cerner in 2002.

Stated goals seem very attainable

The company has been working on realigning its operating margins in-line with historical averages. The firm has a long-term stated goal of reaching the mid-20% range by 2024. In the short term, they were expecting 2020 operating margins to be 21%, improving 250 basis points from 2019. Cerner hired consulting firm AlixPartners to guide them through the restructuring.

Cerner's long-term goals also include growing revenues by 5% to 8% organically and through acquisitions. A big component of the revenue growth assumption comes from their recently won contract with the VA. In 2015, Cerner won a contract with the DoD. The interoperability between both entities was a big selling point, as the VA and DoD would have the ability to seamlessly share data between both.

In 2015, Cerner was awarded a $4.3 billion contract to implement DoD's EHR system. The VA will adopt that same EHR platform, and is working with DoD to learn from its previous rollout. - healthcaredive.com

The company also expects cash flows to increase as the construction of their new campus is completed and investments in cloud infrastructure are put in place. CAPEX in 2018 and 2019 was $447M and $471M respectively, compared to $362M in 2017. If we take the $362M as a sustainable amount of CAPEX, then the company is more likely to achieve its goal of reaching $1.5B in free cash flow by 2024.

The bottom line

Cerner is a candidate for investing in a high-quality company at a reasonable price. Their valuation multiples are not exorbitantly high. From an EV/EBITDA perspective, Cerner is trading within its historical range of 15x to 20x.

Source: tikr.com

If we assume the company can achieve its FCF target of $1.5B by 2024, then we estimate Cerner's intrinsic value to be $25B or $80 per share, using a cost of capital of 8% and assuming the company can grow in perpetuity at a 2% growth rate. We feel comfortable using those assumptions because we believe Cerner can sustain its competitive advantages and they have high visibility in their revenue streams.

The risks come from an already mature IT health care market and execution risk relating to the big contract with the VA. Also, the IT health care industry is consolidating, which would make acquisitions more expensive, risking the bad use of capital by overpaying for growth. That said, the record of Cerner for creating value and their experience in the field put the odds in favor of investors.

We are not too excited about an investment in Cerner but believe their shares should perform well on a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.