PrairieSky is the purest play to oil and gas while maintaining a high quality company profile with no financial leverage and no capital reinvestment requirement.

PrairieSky's business model can be described as a triple-net lease underground REIT with lease payments linked to oil and gas production volume on its land and commodity prices.

PrairieSky (OTC:PREKF) is dual-listed (Canada & US). All figures in the article are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Thesis Summary

The playbook here is time arbitrage where patient investors should be rewarded handsomely as PrairieSky's valuation trades towards its fair market value. Below I assess PraireiSkys' valuation from three different angles, and the takeaway is that PrairieSky is undervalued by 15-30% even considering the current commodity pricing environment.

I believe the source of potential mispricing is capital flow. First, PrairieSky is wrapped up in the "Canadian Energy" group although it has a distinctive business model. This is certainly not a focus of any forms of foreign capital at the moment (energy overall, Canada in particular). Second, fast money timing the turning point will mostly get involved with those leveraged and high-cost producer to get the most torque on the upside. PrairieSky is being left behind because it's a no-leverage high-margin business.

PrairieSky provides a very attractive downside-risk-adjusted return because if energy prices continue to rebound, it will directly benefit. The positive impact will eventually become too obvious to ignore by the market; if energy prices turn the other way, PrairieSky will not be hurt as much and with the dividend cut, it will have more than enough financial capacity to ride out a even longer bear cycle.

Business Model Overview

PrairieSky (OTC:PREKF) is a pure-play oil & gas royalty company. It owns 7.8 million acres of fee simple mineral title and 7.8 million acres of Gross Over-Riding Royalty (GORR) land. Similar to an E&P company, PrairieSky's top-line is a function of price (of crude oil, NGL and natural gas) times quantity produced (on its lands). However, PrairieSky's business model is vastly superior and it has to do with its inherent: (1) high operating margin, (2) lack of capital reinvestment requirement, and (3) right-of-payment seniority.

High Operating Margin - the employees of PrairieSky service three functions. Firstly, the accountants make sure the royalty payments are being made on time and in the correct amount. The technical team performs due diligence on potential land/royalty acquisitions. Lastly, the management team makes the capital allocation decision. As salary and benefits are largely fixed in nature so any revenue upside are pure incremental margin to the business. In fact, PrairieSky's operating margin is consistently in the high 80% to low 90% range.

Capital Reinvestment - the pure E&P business model is very capital-intensive as it requires a constant reinvestment to merely keep the production level flat. PrairieSky is not responsible to fund any of the capital programs on its land, and yet it enjoys all the upside from: (1) capital spending from its tenants that grows production, (2) any commodity price upside, and (3) entirely new resource discoveries on its lands.

Right-Of-Payment Seniority - PrairieSky is the landlord to many Canadian E&P companies. The only difference between PrairieSky and say, an office landlord is that, instead of a fixed rent payment arrangement, PrairieSky charges a percentage of the gross proceeds from selling the oil and gas produced on its land. It's almost analogous to a retail landlord charging entirely in percentage rent. From an E&P income statement perspective, payments owed to PrairieSky is the very first expense that needs to be paid. This senior right-of-payment is also legally protected as in theory PrairieSky could evict producers from its lands if royalty cheques are not collected on time. Even if its tenants go into bankruptcy, royalty payments are generally kept current as it's in the best interest of the creditors to protect the cash flow generation of the existing producing assets.

On the Flip Side - PrairieSky's cash flow is still closely tied to the global and regional energy prices. There's a double-whammy effect to the recent collapse of the oil price - lower prices directly translates to lower revenue for PrairieSky, but the low price and uncertain global outlook also force its tenants to drastically pull back on their FY2020 capital program, which inevitably results in lower production volume on PrairieSky's lands.

Valuation - Precedent Transaction

In 2015, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan purchase a oil and gas royalty subsidiary of Cenovus, Heritage Royalty, for $3.3 billion. This transaction is very relevant to PrairieSky as between PrairieSky and Heritage Royalty, they own the biggest non-government-owned land position in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin (i.e. Heritage is the best comp for PrairieSky). Below are the relevant information:

Source: PR, Company Reports, Presentations

To value PrairieSky with Ontario Teachers'/Heritage Royalty transaction metrics, a few adjustments are required. First, at the time of the Heritage transaction, WTI was close to US$70/bbl and today it's barely US$40/bbl. I assumed the transaction valuation metrics scales down linearly with the WTI price. I think this is reasonable since the royalty revenue and the associated free cash flow have a linear relationship with the commodity price. More specifically, Heritage was bought for $687.50/acre of fee land, and WTI price is ~57% of what it used to be back in June/July 2015, so I scaled down the $/acre price to $391 (= $687.5 x 57%). In other words, hypothetically $391/acre is how much Ontario Teachers' would have paid for Heritage if WTI was around today's level.

Second, I believe the market assigns different value to "fee land" and GORR. Fee land represents the greatest possible estate in land, such that the ownership is in perpetuity and the owner retains all the rights (including the mineral rights). Fee land, by definition, are not replicable. On the other hand, GORR is created between a producer and a capital provider. In theory, you can create as many GORRs as possible. In fact, it's a common financial tactic for E&P companies to raise capital by selling a promise of a percentage of the future production associated with a section of land, thus creating the GORR. You can see the valuation difference by looking at the vastly different $/Acre of Total Land between PrairieSky and Freehold Royalty. 83% of Freehold Royalty's (OTCPK:FRHLF) royalty is from GORR, whereas PrairieSky has a 50/50 even split between Fee land and GORR. Finally, Heritage can be thought of as a fee land pure-play.

To strip out the value assigned to GORR land, I first valued Freehold Royalty's 1.1 million acres of fee land with the adjusted $/fee land metrics of $391/acre (discussed above). I then strip out this $430 million fee land value from Freehold's current $599.8 million enterprise value. The remaining value can be thought of as the value that the market assigns to GORR land. On a per acre basis, GORR land is worth about $30.30/acre.

At $30.30/acre, I value PrairieSky's GORR land be ~$236.4 million. Finally, I add PrairieSky's GORR land value and to its fee land value, to derive a "take-out price" of $14.13 per share, ~36.8% above its current $10.33 price.

To show some sensitivity, assuming Ontario Teacherss' overpaid by 20% (i.e. I reduce the $/Fee Land price by 20% to $312.80/acre), PrairieSky should be valued at $11.51/share.

If WTI goes back to ~US$$50/bbl, which pushes the price adjustment factor to 73% from 56.9%, PrairieSky should be fairly valued at $17.85/share.

Valuation - Proved Development Producing

I performed a blow-down NAV of PrairieSky's already-producing asset to assess PrairieSky's PDP value. Blow-down means letting the production naturally decline at ~23.2% per year for the first 5 years, and then drops to 7.7% for the remaining 15 years of this 20-year quarterly NAV exercise. I also assumed $0.5 million per quarterly general and administrative costs as you only need to keep a few accountants around to collect royalty cheques and file taxes etc.

Using the current strip pricing and assuming some reasonable pricing differentials, I estimate the PDP value of PrairieSky at $667.9 million at 5.0% discount rate, vs. an enterprise value of ~$2.4 billion.

Source: FY2019 Annual Information Form, Author's Forecast, bottom of the table omitted.

One of the ways to interpret this $1,732 million value gap between the current enterprise value and PDP value is, the value that the market assigns to PrairieSky's non-producing land. As of FY2019, ~5.2 million areas of lands are undeveloped and don't account for any value (note only fee lands and GRT lands are counted as the land ownership in perpetuity). The implies an average land price of ~$334/acre for the excess land, or about 15% below the adjusted fee land price in the Heritage transaction discussed above.

Source: FY2019 Annual Information Form

Valuation - Capitalized Free Cash Flow

Historically, tenants on PrairieSky's land spend enough capital to approximately replace the production level. Therefore, it's appropriate to value PrairieSky using capitalized maintainable free cash flow approach with some downward adjustments to take the current environment into consideration.

Source: Company Presentation

I used the annualized Q4-2020 funds from operation as the maintainable FCF. The production profile is assumed to decline at the PDP decline rate to reflect that for the remainder of 2020, many producers will be forced to shut-in productions simply because the prices are too low. The implied assumption is that the production is going to drop from ~22.2 kbbl/d in Q1-2020 to ~18.1 kbbl/d in Q2-2021, an eye-opening +18% decline and stays there going forward.

This approach gets me very close to PrairieSky's current EV, but clearly the market is pricing in a better scenario than my assumptions. Interestingly, using a flat pricing of US$45/bbl for WTI (vs. US$41.79/bbl strip pricing), the capitalized FCF value becomes ~$2.4 billion.

Source: Author's Forecast

If you believe that in a normalized environment WTI should in the US$50-60/bbl range (we were there in 2019 and January 2020), there's at least ~16.7% upside. Upside / Downside

The risk/reward looks attractive. If the macro environment normalizes, I see +30% upside and +70% in a M&A context. The downside risk is limited - you have believe that the production shrinks by ~18% and never comes back to justify the current stock price. Also, the company is a buyer of its own stock below $10/share.

Source: SEDI

There are also a couple additional sources of value:

After the +70% dividend cut, the management should have about $20 million per quarter of free cash flow after dividend to allocate to either stock buyback and acquisition. The CEO is a disciplined capital allocator when it comes to acquisition and I'm confident that PrairieSky will come out of the cycle bigger and stronger. There is a lot of option value in oil and gas land simply because you don't know where the next play will be or what techniques we will develop to access additional layers of resources. This is very difficult to quantify but should be pure upside for the company.

Conclusion

I attempt to demonstrate the attractive business model attributes of PrairieSky and use a few valuation techniques to show that the risk/reward at the current level is attractive.

To the extent that you want Canadian energy exposure in your portfolio, I think PrairieSky provides the highest downside-risk-adjusted return going forward. Higher commodity prices will directly impact its top-line and will also invite capital back into the sector. It's not difficult for me to see the stock trading back above $15/share and I don't think the PrairieSky will stay below $9/share.

