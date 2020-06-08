Initial Thoughts

Before I say anything, let me explain what this article is not intended to do. It is not intended to bash Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), decry its astounding rise over the last three months, or encourage a short play.

This article will also not be performing a deep analysis of Zoom's financials and profit potential. Any discussion of these items is only slightly below surface-level and mentioned purely to outline my reasons for skepticism.

With that out of the way, this article is intended to remind investors of the importance of prudence in making investment decisions. Of course, investment prudence brings to mind Warren Buffett, so I will mention his famous quote:

The first rule of investment is don't lose money. And the second rule of investment is don't forget the first rule. And that's all the rules there are.

Warren Buffet is famous for many things, but among them is his expert navigation of the dot-com bubble and his avoidance of loss during a time when the majority lost almost everything. He did so by focusing intensely on the valuation of each company he purchased. Now, I cannot claim to have lived through the dot-com bubble, but I do believe shares of Zoom approach characteristics of stocks during that time. (Think of the 240% run up in Zoom Technologies (ZOOM), which has not reported anything publicly since 2015, due to people mistaking the ticker for Zoom Video.)

Moreover, what I mean by this is Zoom trades not based on fundamentals but on its potentially life-changing technology and the belief that life will be fundamentally different in a post-coronavirus world. I am not inclined to disagree with the latter, but when a stock is trading based purely on potential, it makes me skeptical about the risk/return tradeoff. To conclude my opening thoughts, I'll leave you with one more value investing quote from Buffett's mentor, Ben Graham:

The essence of investment management is the management of risks, not the management of returns.

The Rise of Zoom

Zoom, with its online video conferencing and productivity suite, has excelled since the lockdown began and people began to use video chats in all manner of ways -- for work meetings, happy hours, class meetings, or just catch-up conversations. As a result, the company recognized 354% growth in customers with greater than ten employees in Q1 2021 (Note: ZM fiscal year 2020 ended January 31) and saw more than 300 million users at its peak.

Due to the somewhat irrelevant nature of its FY 2020 results since they were pre-coronavirus, I will only reference Q1 2021 results and forward estimates as material for valuation. For Q1 2021 (which ended at the end of April), the company achieved a record $328 million in revenue, 169% higher YoY, and $27 million in GAAP earnings, or $0.09 per share compared to $0.02 per share a year ago. The company also grew operating cash flow at an astounding 1,065% rate to $259 million. Of this, the company generated $251 million in free cash flow.

The numbers are undeniably impressive and the profitability is doubly so given its short operating history and the general lack of profitability for peers. I believe this growth could continue into the future based on the upgrades of some users to paying status and the addition of new users. However, I question several things:

How many new users can there really be in the future, given its peak of 300 million users? (in comparison to Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) 258 million paid Office users)

As a follow-up, if you are not using Zoom now or did not use it during the coronavirus lockdown, what exactly would drive you to adopt it in the future?

How many of the users are actually paying for the service, given its free service to K-12 schools and millions of casual users, who use it only for virtual happy-hours or simple conversations? How many of the free users would remain customers if they were forced to pay up?

I do not have the answer to these questions, and I am not sure many of them can be answered effectively, but it contributes to my skepticism of the current valuation. Zoom has experienced a massive pull-forward of growth that was likely to occur over at least the next several years but was now compressed into the most recent quarter.

Zoom Profitability

As a percentage of revenue, both sales and marketing and research and development decreased -- though each increased substantially YoY -- which contributed to the overall impressive level of profitability in the quarter. However, this may not continue as Zoom is unlikely to continue to see consistent triple-digit revenue growth, yet these expenses will continue to rise. In fact, Zoom just announced the opening of two brand new Engineering Centers of Excellence, where it will add 500 software engineers. Those are not low-paying jobs, and the impact of that has yet to be seen on the bottom line. Additionally, it is expanding its sales force in order to continue penetration of potential customers. While these efforts will likely contribute to growth, I believe the record growth seen in the past quarter is unlikely to be reflective of an extended, long-term, triple-digit growth trend.

Additionally, in terms of cash flow, the company will have to drastically up its capital expenditures in order to keep the data center infrastructure compatible to a much larger user base. Operating cash flow growth is likely to slow as top-line growth slows, resulting in potentially lower levels of free cash flow.

Zoom Valuation

Zoom currently hovers around a ~$63 billion market cap and, subtracting cash against zero debt, around a ~$62 billion enterprise value. The high end of the company guidance provided for FY 2021 comes in at $1.8 billion in revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.29. Using these numbers and a June 3 closing price of $223.87 per share, the forward P/E comes in at 173.5. That is already quite high for my taste, but I will look further out in order to attempt to capture Zoom's full potential value.

Assuming a continuation of Zoom's impressive growth, there is potential for the company to double revenue in FY 2022 and double it again in FY 2023. This will result in FY 2023 revenues of $7.2 billion. Assuming over the same time period, the company manages to double EPS each year as well, the company will earn $5.16 per share in FY 2023. That would make for a three-year forward P/E ratio -- given some rosy assumptions -- of 43.4x. Now, I do not know if the doubling of revenue and earnings for each of the next two years will happen -- or it could even happen at a faster pace -- but I can guarantee that the current price is considering almost exclusively positive potential and disregarding the chance of slowing growth.

Risks and Considerations

The competition in the online video space has heated up dramatically in the last few months as Microsoft Teams and other competitors have also seen drastic increases in users. For simplicity, I will just discuss the competition posed by Microsoft. As of April 29, Teams recorded 75 million daily active users, up more than 70% from six weeks earlier. While Zoom has been a bigger beneficiary of the online movement thus far, I think it is far from a given that the company will continue its one-sided growth story. Microsoft consistently generates billions of dollars in free cash flow, which it will be all-too-happy to plow into making Teams the best offering on the marketplace. Additionally, Microsoft benefits from its operations being ingrained in most computers; Windows 10 runs on over 1 billion devices monthly. And recently, Jeff Teper, Corporate VP for Office 365, took it so far as to say Teams has the potential to be even bigger than Windows. All in all, Zoom has benefitted immensely from the instantaneous demand spike that occurred from coronavirus, but as larger competitors recognize the market opportunity, it will become increasingly difficult to continuously expand in the face of heavy and growing competition.

Security is also a necessary concern and an essential consideration for most users of online applications, especially enterprise customers. With its rapid increase in usage, Zoom has faced some serious security flaws. I do believe that the company handled the issue excellently and has done a great job quickly fixing it and investing heavily in enhanced security features. However, some customers are unlikely to change any initial opinion, and I believe many people have written Zoom off for good because of a simple mistake. For instance, many banks have already disallowed the use of Zoom due to privacy concerns.

Wrapping It Up

Price is the fundamental consideration when making any investment. Prices can be driven sky-high when the potential for growth is also sky-high, but in the case of Zoom, I believe the price is unjustified at current levels. Much of its future returns are reflected by its current price, which already has some difficult assumptions baked in, including:

continued growth of its user base

an ability to effectively monetize user growth

an ability to manage competition in the marketplace well and continue to outpace larger competitors

I refute the idea that Zoom stock is destined for a sharp fall. It could very well continue on its rapid upward trajectory due to momentum, prevailing market emotion, or its eventual success in monetizing all users and defeating competitors. For this reason, my rating is neutral, not bearish.

However, I will counsel investors that the risk/return tradeoff for an investment in Zoom, especially at the current extremely elevated price, is heavily skewed towards the risk. Almost all positives in the foreseeable future are baked into the price, and if the company is unable to demonstrate continued astounding growth, the valuation will likely come down to Earth. And even if the company is able to achieve its full potential, then the current price will merely reflect a reasonable valuation several years from now. But that is a big if, and in the meantime, I prefer to abide by the investing laws of legends like Buffett and Graham.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.