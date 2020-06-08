While there has been an improvement in 2020 of Take-Two's EBIT margins, this is still much less than its peers.

I've written in a previous article on how the pandemic is boosting video game sales. I'm looking at more companies in the industry for investment opportunities. I want to take a closer look at Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

The company has a great IP portfolio

Take-Two is one of the largest and most beloved video game publishers in the industry. Among its portfolio of franchises are Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, etc. Examining the portfolio of Take-Two closer, we can see that it has a solid portfolio of franchises that have enough brand recognition to compete with Activision's (NASDAQ:ATVI) and EA's (NASDAQ:EA) best.

The video game industry is driven by "franchises," meaning that only a handful of games actually dominate most of the sales. The presence of strong franchises is incredibly important for a company. Franchises are important because apart from selling a ton of games, a top-tier franchise as has other options of monetization of the player base such as DLC content and in-game purchases and season passes.

Company Top Franchises Activision Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Candy Crush, Hearthstone, Assassin's Creed EA Sports titles (NBA Live, NFL Madden, FIFA), Star Wars, Apex Legends Take-Two Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, WWE, Borderlands

Take-Two game portfolio

Great IP, Monetization is only beginning

Currently, the majority of the company's sales (roughly 23% in the last fiscal year) can be attributed to one franchise, Grand Theft Auto. In particular, Grand Theft Auto Online, which was built off the Grand Theft Auto 5 game. This game is already seven years old as it was released in 2013, yet still forms a substantial portion of the company's revenue.

In fact, the company was caught off-guard by the success of GTA Online. This indicates that at the very start, GTA Online was not set-up for this online component, rather this was just an add-on. The company did not anticipate the monetization potential of this online game. The company has since corrected course with the upcoming GTA 6 regarding its DLC and monetization strategy. Anticipation for the game is high, which is not surprising given the amount of time between titles.

It's interesting to point out the difference in monetization strategies taken by Activision and Take-Two Interactive with regard to their flagship franchises. Activision consistently pushes out content for Call of Duty and World of Warcraft in the form of expansion packs and new versions of the game. Apart from that, these two franchises also collect recurring revenue from its users through season passes (and in the case of Call of Duty, in-app items).

This is a totally different strategy than historically taken by Take-Two which usually has a long development cycle between products in order to get the game as perfect as possible. Activision puts out a lot of content that is slightly above average, but not bad enough to destroy a franchise. While the company has made improvements with regard to its monetization, I feel that Take-Two still needs to make some improvements to the release schedule of its non-sports-based games (maybe target bi-annual releases).

We see the results of Take-Two's lack of frequent releases and initial lack of monetization of its franchises when we compare the gross profit margins and operating margins of Take-Two, Activision, and EA. Gross profit margins of Activision and EA have consistently been above 60% while Take-Two's gross profit margins have been between 45% and 50%. While there has been an improvement in 2020 with EBIT margins at 14% for Take-Two, this is still much less than Activision's and EA's EBIT margins.

Author's calculation, data from Seeking Alpha

The company is firing on all cylinders

In fiscal 2020 (the company recently ended its fiscal year) revenue grew from $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion, the bulk of it was due to recurrent customer spending (i.e. in-game purchases, DLC, etc.). Recurrent customer spending now accounted for 54% of revenue at $1.4 billion, much higher than where it was two years ago at $747 million in fiscal 2018. Management should be commended for this improvement.

Company 10-K

Take-Two historically has been slow in adopting current gaming trends. For example, the company has minimal exposure to the ever-popular battle royale genre. In 2019, it made an investment in Spellbreak. This game just hit beta in March 2020 and unlike CoD Warzone which has some level of brand recognition, it is a totally new IP. The company also is not a publisher of Spellbound even lessening the upside exposure should the title be successful. The difference being a publisher gets a percentage of revenue while a shareholder gets a percentage of the profit.

The e-sports industry is rapidly growing and will start to occupy more of gamers' mind and wallet share. Take-Two not having a battle royale game is a missed opportunity on its part especially since as a pioneer of the "Sandbox" genre, it has franchises that would immediately fit that type of game. A Grand Theft Auto/Borderlands style battle royale for example would be absolutely massive given the past success of these franchises.

Despite these missteps, I am excited about the company's future. NFL 2K is back after a nearly 16-year hiatus. I still remember the battle of those two games for football dominance in the early 2000s. At its peak, the NFL 2K could give EA's Madden series a run for its money. Unfortunately, EA was able to snag an exclusive contract and we haven't had a new NFL 2K game since.

However, that is all about to change. Last March, Take-Two announced that it made a new deal with the league allowing the company to make "non-simulation football game". Not quite a return to the old NFL 2K, as it won't be able to compete directly with Madden, but it is a start. It will be interesting to see what the company can do with the license and its limitations.

"Non-simulation" gives Take-Two a lot of leeway. It can create a more action-focused arcade game (like Midway's NFL Blitz or EA's own Mutant League Football) or it could explore the league from a coach's perspective, or it could focus on the mobile market.

NFL taps Take-Two to make video games for the first time since 2004.

Take-Two also seems to realize the missed opportunities of not having an accelerated game-development schedule. Management has pledged to make a significant investment in its pipeline of games which includes both new franchises and bringing back old ones such as BioShock. The company will also expand its collaboration and funding efforts to smaller "indie" creators to further diversify its portfolio. Two prominent examples from this program are Kerbal and Outer Worlds. As mentioned, Spellbound was also funded using this model. Most importantly, the company has started pushing Rockstar to release its games at a faster rate. Rather than one-giant chunk of a game, the future releases could be split up to multiple smaller titles.

Conclusion

Looking at the revenue growth rate, the company has been growing at a CAGR of 8.7%. EPS growth rate and cash flow growth rate have a CAGR of 24.3% and 15.6% respectively. In terms of valuation, the company is trading at a 38x P/E 2019 GAAP earnings. I believe though that the company's premium is deserved due to its strong brands, EPS growth, and potential upside due to possible margin improvements. The company also has roughly $2.0 billion in cash with no long-term debt. I believe it is a long-term buy at the current price of $134.6.

Competitive comparison data

Author Calculation using data from Seeking Alpha

Key Risks to my Thesis

1) Lack of exposure to e-sports and the battle royale genre

2) GTA 6 not as successful as predicted

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.