Tough times call for tough measures, and in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, few companies are spared from the pain. Not even cash cows like Black Stone Minerals (BSM) get away without some issues. The company, which is not known as a particularly high-debt firm, has made a series of changes in recent months aimed at shoring up cash flow and reducing debt. The latest in this string of changes involved a sizable set of asset sales, which will significantly reduce the firm’s debt and reduce its risk profile. This is great news for shareholders and between this and an improving environment in the energy market, it may be worth considering a purchase of the business.

A look at recent developments

Black Stone Minerals has a history of robust operating performance. Last year, the firm’s DCF (distributable cash flow) came out to $355.4 million. Its EBITDA, meanwhile, was $399.5 million. That’s quite nice for a firm with a market capitalization today of just $1.42 billion. With its business centered around leasing out mineral and royalty interests, such cash generation is not to be unexpected. So strong was the company’s bottom line that last year it boasted a distribution of $1.41 per share (though the fourth quarter’s distribution, annualized, was just $1.20). With today’s share count, this works out to cash distributions of $291.5 million.

In February of this year, management said that investors should expect tough times to result in some distribution decline, likely to around $0.25 per quarter, or $1 annually. In its latest discussion on the matter, the company’s distribution was slashed to only $0.08 per quarter, or $0.32 per year. This works out to about $66.2 million per year going forward. Even in spite of this, through the first quarter this year, the company’s financial results were still pretty nice. DCF for the quarter came in at $66.2 million, while EBITDA was $71.1 million.

Out of a sense of being prudent, management took other big measures though. Latest guidance suggests that G&A costs this year will fall from around $65 million previously anticipated to below $40 million. The company is accomplishing this through a 20% reduction in its workforce, but management has also taken significant pay cuts for the year. All of these changes, combined, will help the firm’s bottom line, but management isn’t stopping it there.

In order to optimize its financial position, Black Stone Minerals made the conscious decision to sell off some of its assets. The latest asset sales, in total, will bring in gross proceeds of $155 million. No discussion of what the net will be has been discussed, but it’s probably safe to say it will be around the $140 million to $150 million mark. The firm is accomplishing all of this through two different transactions.

The first of these is for some mineral and royalty interests on unspecified tracts of land located in Midland County, Texas. The buyer, whose name has not been provided by management, is paying $55 million for these assets. The second transaction is for a 57% undivided interest spread across parts of the Delaware Basin, plus a 32% undivided interest across parts of the Midland Basin. The buyer, Pegasus Resources, LLC, a portfolio company of EnCap Investments, is paying $100 million for the assets. The Midland and Delaware Basins, collectively, accounted for just 16% of the production attributable to Black Stone Minerals’ assets in the latest quarter.

*Taken from Black Stone Minerals

Sadly, management has not been as detailed as one might like. There is no way of knowing the exact impact of this set of divestitures on the company at this time, and pursuant to prior comments, management has withdrawn guidance for the year and is not detailing what kind of multiple it received for the assets. All we know is that the sale does include around 1,800 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) worth of output per day. This is fairly small compared to the 46.9 thousand boe per day generated by the firm’s assets in the first quarter of this year and the 48.5 thousand boe per day generated in 2019 as a whole. Given that 73% of the company’s overall production has been natural gas as of the latest quarter, it’s probable that these assets are gas-heavy as well, which would be positive since natural gas is harder to profit from these days than oil is.

*Taken from Black Stone Minerals

The good news about this sale, even though it’s sure to result in a reduction of cash flows, is that management is looking to reduce debt with it. As of the end of the latest quarter, the business had $388 million borrowed under its credit facility (compared to a borrowing base as of May 1st of $460 million). Between the sale and other initiatives taken, management expects total debt to be reduced to less than $200 million. If we assume $200 million flat as the level, the 3.22% interest rate recently incurred by the credit facility will result in a reduction in annual interest of $6.05 million.

This alone is fine, but what’s really exciting is that once the market recovers, the picture for Black Stone Minerals should look quite nice. If EBITDA rises back up to 2019’s levels, its net leverage ratio would be just 0.5 or lower. So confident is management that it even said in its press release regarding the matter that it may decide to raise its distribution as early as July of this year. Should the firm’s payout per share eventually climb back up to where it was last year, the effective yield from today’s share price of $7.80 would work out to 18.1%.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it’s clear to me that Black Stone Minerals has made some tough choices recently. Maybe these were needed and yet maybe they weren’t. Even if the latter is true, it’s good to see management behaving rapidly in response to what could have become an existential threat over time. On the whole, this is excellent and the firm’s decision to lower what was already fairly low debt should be applauded. Between this and the potential upside that could come if the distribution gets back to prior levels, investors should consider putting the firm on their list to watch closely as time goes on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.