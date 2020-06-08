Low-Quality Is Driving Markets Higher

I'd advise investors to steer clear of low-quality companies at this time. Especially so considering we're not out of the woods with regards to macroeconomic conditions.

These companies are seen as "low-quality," thus low-quality drove the market's resurgence last week.

If you've been a long-time reader of my work here on Seeking Alpha, you know I have an affliction for quantitative scores. I like the idea of breaking things down and slapping a grade upon them to compare across the equities landscape. One particular score has caught my attention in the last week, and I wanted to discuss it today, the Ohlson O-Score.

The Ohlson O-Score is a measure for predicting bankruptcy in publicly traded firms. During "normal" times, the likes of which we've been absent from over the last 3-4 months, the O-Score is estimated to predict bankruptcy at a higher accuracy than the Altman Z-Score (which has roughly 70% accuracy). While no quantitative measure is perfect, I've found my investments tend to do a lot better when I keep those high probability O-Scores at bay.

An Overview of the O-Score

Image: Ohlson O-Score Formula

I feel it is worth discussing the O-Score a little, especially if one is unfamiliar.

If you've ever heard of the Altman Z-Score, consider the Ohlson O-Score a spiritual successor. It uses nine financial metrics to ultimately assign a probability that a company faces insolvency over the next two years.

The variables used are coefficient weighted based upon the initial study of more than 2000 companies. Here are the criteria one would need to calculate an O-Score:

TA - Total Assets

GNP - Gross National Product Price Index Level

TL - Total Liabilities

WC - Working Capital

CL - Current Liabilities

CA - Current Assets

NI - Net Income

FFO - Funds From Operations

Once we have an O-Score using the formula presented in the image above, we convert it into a probability (0 to 1 scale). Any company with a probability above 0.5 is considered more likely to default than not.

Sure, there are "better" ratios, but the Ohlson O-Score has always been one that I have relied on. It has kept me away from some big winners, like Domino's Pizza (DPZ), but it's also kept me away from high-profile retailers of days gone past that at some points have looked quite appealing.

Changing It To A Letter Grade

While the Ohlson O-Score in itself is quite easy to read (the closer to 1, the "worse" it is), I convert the score to tranches that fall in line with the rest of my Hideaway Scores. These tranches are letter-graded (A+ through F) and tracked to see how well particular tranches perform.

In the most recent run of the scores (June 1st), the tranches are broken up such that 'A+' ratings are companies that have an Ohlson score under 0.012 while the 'F' rated companies score over 0.681.

It is the tracking of these particular tranches that brought me to write this piece. While I would have expected the companies that have low Ohlson O-Scores (as a consortium) would outperform the market, that was not the case last week.

In a week where the market returned 4.91%, a phenomenal amount in its own right, F rated companies returned an astonishing 9.25%. Sure, this is one week of data, but it's a red-flag that gives me a queasy little feeling in the pit of my stomach.

How The Letter Grades Performed Last Week

As mentioned, the 'F' rated companies returned 9.25% during the last week. These companies, thus, were leading the market's resurgence back to all-time highs when, based on the Ohlson O-Score, they are the lowest quality of companies in the market.

Now, this is one score, and it's only one week, but with so much money floating around and investors looking to cash in before fear of missing out (FOMO) takes over, I am starting to feel quite cautious in my investments. See, no amount of bidding up equities will save a broken balance sheet; it will only end in the ruin of so many who are risking what they cannot afford while trying to make a quick buck.

A+ rated companies, those which the Ohlson O-Score brandishes with a very little chance of insolvency to, returned just 3.1%. I say "just" because they failed to beat the market over the period, but 3.1% isn't a lackluster return in the grand scheme of things.

Companies the likes of Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), Electronic Arts (EA), Facebook (FB), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) make up these A+ rated firms. Hardly unknown names. Of course, the names above suffered very little (in comparison) during the COVID-19 lockdown related downturn in March, which might be partly the reason we're seeing them sitting somewhat stagnant today.

'F' Rated Firms Leading The Way

I wanted to take a look at some of the companies in the 'F' rated bucket that are leading the way.

Concho Resources (CXO) +28.9%

Image: Concho Resources LogoOver the last year, this oil & gas company has lost 28.61%. However, the dip was larger than that going into last week when the company returned 28.9% to investors.

Data by YCharts

This one is an interesting company to look at a little further simply because it has been growing at quite a steady pace over the last few years. Then, negative oil prices hit (briefly), and the prices of energy stocks were crushed.

The company has a significant level of debt (just under $4B) with a paltry cash balance of $165M. Combine that with additional debt raises, equity issuance, a business in shambles currently, and there doesn't seem to be much to warrant a 29% increase in just five days.

Carvana (CNVA) +24.6%

Image: Carvana Vending Machine

I have bought and sold vehicles to Carvana, and it is a fantastic company to deal with. To be up almost 100% over the last year, however, and 24.6% last week is quite questionable. Sure, revenues are growing, but it's unlikely that Carvana ever reaches profitability.

Data by YCharts

Over the trailing-twelve-months, the company has produced a 13% gross margin. That, on used cars, is quite good. To get there, Carvana has high SG&A costs that I don't see the company ever overcoming.

Carvana has no significant price advantage over similar competition. The company also has the difficulty of selling a product that a significant cohort of the population wouldn't buy online (or sell online). It has to spend massively on advertising to get potential customers, and competitors are doing that too.

With a 13.3% unemployment rate in the United States and those $600 checks coming to an end in just six weeks, things could not look direr for a used car seller.

If you were looking to invest in Carvana, I'd say, "don't chase." This high flyer could come crashing down over the next few months when economic realities hit.

Live Nation (LYV) +15.8%

Image: Live Nation Logo

Live Nation is only down 8% over the last year thanks to a 15.8% gain last week.

Data by YCharts

Out of the examples of 'F' ratings from Ohlson in this article, Live Nation is the most surprising gainer. Sure, the company owns and operates TicketMaster, but there are, quite literally, no tickets being sold. No one knows when crowds will return for concerts, and sporting events are talking about no fans in attendance for the remainder of the year. There's almost no reason one should be bullish on Live Nation at this time, and there's no reason to be chasing these gains.

We don't even know if there will be demand for concerts and sports this year or next. If there is demand, is there enough to warrant last year's ticket prices? Not to mention that the longer events are gone, the more used to not going the consumer becomes.

I'd avoid chasing this company, especially with so many unknowns facing it heading forward. There's every chance that Live Nation regains 2019 levels of profitability, but I don't think we see that for many years to come.

In Closing

The three companies outlined are all F-rated companies on the Ohlson O-Score. This score is indicative of future insolvency but is not 100% accurate. In my investments, I avoid stocks that don't score well on the Ohlson O-Score.

Despite my avoidance, the weakest companies on the Ohlson O-Score massively outperformed the broader market last week. The consortium of F-rated stocks was up 9.25%. While I am generally optimistic and bullish, I am starting to feel that things are going up too fast, and without merit. I am not selling, I am not shorting, but I am recommending that investors breathe a little. Don't chase, and certainly don't chase the lowest quality companies out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.