All values are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise noted.

The last time we wrote on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC: OTCPK:BOWFF), the world economy was well in the throes of the pandemic and had the sharpest decline in financial markets ever. The market was beholden with fear and could not sell fast enough. The mantra was "life as we know it is over" and negative oil prices were the most natural phenomenon. With majority of Boardwalk's operations in Alberta, it was hit with the double whammy of the pandemic and the global oil war. People were visualizing mass masked exodus from Alberta, never mind that the people would need oil for the said transportation to get out of the Province. We made a case for the REIT and said it would reward investors that bought it, by doubling in 2-3 years. The dividend yield being low, the coverage was high enough that it would also be safely maintained. We decided to review the most recent financial results and see if anything has changed since.

The REIT

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates residential buildings across Canada, namely in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Source: Q1-2020 Earnings Presentation

It does have a long term strategic goal is to diversify to the east and other undersupplied markets.

Q1-2020 Results

Boardwalk showed a year over year increase in both funds from operations (FFO) and the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). The increase in FFO was primarily as a result of higher revenues alongside overall lower costs.

Source: 2020 Q1 Report

This was also the eighth consecutive quarter of FFO increases. While this is a great achievement, we will not hold our breadth for the ninth consecutive increase due to the current circumstances. The pandemic was recognized worldwide and tail end of Q1, so the full impact is not reflected in the recent results.

Distributions

As expected, the distributions were not impacted. With a sub 50% payout ratio, Boardwalk is resilient to distribution cuts even during the pandemic. It maintained its distribution and declared the same for months leading up to and including July.

Source: Q1-2020 Earnings Presentation

The yield has declined since Q1 due to price appreciation, however, this REIT has not been a fan favorite of yield chasers for some time now. The sound quality of cash flow support though creates a huge buffer and Boardwalk enjoys the lowest danger level rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale, even in this climate.

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Valuation

When we last wrote on this REIT, it was trading at 0.38X tangible NAV. While it has come off the lows, it is still not come up to the 2016 lows of 0.7X tangible NAV.

Some may argue that the tangible value as calculated by the REIT is overvalued in the current climate. However, Boardwalk is not likely to be looking for a buyer for its properties in the current market to have a fire sale. Granted the NOI may come in lower than the current forecast of $307 million [rental plus land lease] due to increase in expenses due to COVID-19 alongside lower revenue, but the discount to NAV in our opinion has an element of market overreaction. If we take the Office REIT naysayers at their word, then working from home will be the new normal. People currently renting will not be looking to buy during the pandemic, so the said place of work will be their rental apartments.

Debt Financing

Boardwalk has $288 million in debt maturing in 2020 with a weighted average rate of 2.43%. $100.6 million of this has already been renewed at a weighted average rate of 1.96% due to the prevailing low rate environment, with an average term of 7 years.

Source: 2020 Q1 Report

They will also cover interest comfortably and that too before lowered interest costs.

Source: Q1-2020 Earnings Presentation

Let's Talk Rent Collection

Boardwalk saw a slight decline in April rent collections, followed by an improvement as of mid-May.

Source: Q1-2020 Earnings Presentation

The REIT has also instituted additional protocols in their properties to provide a safe and healthy environment for its tenants such as increased cleaning, virtual showings, discounts for front line workers. They are also working with their tenants by offering payment plans to residents in need. Some of the increased expenses will be offset by the lower interest costs due to refinancings at lower rates. Additionally, Canada continues to support its residents with programs like CERB and CEWS, which help people meet their basic expenses including rent. Overall, we see rent payment trends staying in line with normal.

Conclusion

The price has appreciated since we wrote on this in April, but the REIT is still grossly undervalued in our opinion.

The economy is slowly opening up, alongside that businesses are hiring albeit at a slower pace. We think Q2 results will have the worst of the impact and we can go from there to extrapolate the annual results better. Property expenses will trend higher but refinancings at lower rates should offset some of this impact. However, whichever way we cut it, valuing this residential REIT at this valuation is a travesty in our opinion. We think the fair price without visibility into the Q2 results is around $50 based on its tangible book value. We will continue to buy until it reaches that price or the Q2 results are released, whichever comes first and then take a pause to reassess.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

