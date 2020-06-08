After some quick back of the envelope calculations, I fail to see how investors have a positive risk-reward profile in this stock.

PagerDuty has strong tailwinds to its back. Nevertheless, PagerDuty's revenue growth rates are decelerating at a rapid clip.

Incident management reports are in huge demand, particularly as the economy goes digital overnight.

Investment Thesis

PagerDuty (PD) 'was built for this' are the words of PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada. When I see these bold statements, I expect to see a company benefiting tremendously from economies going digital, practically overnight.

However, this does not happen to be taking place with PagerDuty. In fact, I demonstrate, that (heavy) rhetoric aside, PagerDuty's revenue growth rates are going in the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, investors are still paying a huge premium for the illusion of a high growth opportunity. Indeed, I can't see how paying north of 11x sales for a company with decelerating revenue growth rates makes for a rewarding investment potential.

Shares Rally Since March Lows, So What?

Since the 23rd of March, all stocks have been on a tear. Anything that is even remotely declaring that it is well-positioned for the digital economy has seen its shares rise strongly.

Furthermore, if the company happens to even mention its SaaS (software-as-a-Service) business model, this is now simply too attractive not to rally. Indeed, since I last argued that PagerDuty was not worth the premium back in the dark of March, the stock has rallied, and marginally outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY).

Of course, I could point to the fact that the stock is still down over the past year, but that's in the past, and what investors need to squarely focus on is its future prospects:

Given that we know that at the top end of Q2 2021's guidance, PagerDuty's revenue should come in at 26%, as well as noting that this is while exiting Q1 2021 with 33% year-over-year growth, this implies a consistent and rapid deceleration for the remainder of fiscal 2021. What makes me say so?

Given that H1 2021 is pointing towards a weighted average of 30%, for the year to finish with only 28% year-over-year growth, at the top end, this implies that H2 2021 should have sub 28% year-over-year growth rates.

Management Is Sandbagging Its Guidance, Right?

Realistically, it's possible management is low-balling and being conservative.

PagerDuty could certainly improve its fiscal 2021 revenue growth rate by 100 basis points, or even 150 basis points. However, even under those circumstances, fiscal 2021 is still to be marked by more than 1,000 basis points of deceleration year-over-year.

Given that PagerDuty is positioned as a market leader in the rapidly expanding space of cloud-based incidence response, I have to question what should its sustainable growth rate be next year?

Nosebleed Valuations Demand Predictability

There's nothing wrong with investing in a high-growth opportunity, even after investors are largely on the same page thinking along the same lines - that PagerDuty is a leader and its shareholders are willing to pay a significant premium to participate in its future prospects.

Indeed, the bullish thesis here should point to the fact that 20% of PagerDuty's Annual Recurring Revenues ('ARR') come from small businesses. And although this was a challenging quarter for SMBs, PagerDuty only witnessed a small amount of churn from its customers.

Further, I note that its churn levels have stayed around 5% during this period - certainly compelling and supportive of the overall investment case.

On the other hand, the problem arises when investors are being asked to pay 11x sales for a company that is evidently fizzling out already. A company being priced at 11x times sales for a SaaS business is not extraordinary. What makes it challengingly expensive is when year-over-year growth rates are rapidly decelerating.

Investing For Growth? While Growth Fizzles - What's Next?

Investing is very personal. Nevertheless, there are certain overarching themes at play. If a company is being portrayed as investing for growth, particularly nowadays, investors will give a very wide pass to a lack of GAAP profits.

Indeed, it feels like investors are totally unperturbed by the prospects of continuing to endure mounting losses because there's the expectation that it will all work out positively in the end.

Accordingly, when PagerDuty points towards its fiscal 2021 coming in with non-GAAP losses of $0.25 to $0.30, presently, it feels that this only amounts to the allure of investing in the stock -- 'they are investing for growth'.

And boring investors that still care about not investing in a money-losing enterprise should step aside and make way for a different crowd that 'gets it'.

Yes, I admit, I don't get it. From my perspective, all I see is the bulk of PagerDuty's costs are in the form of stock-based compensation. To put its costs in perspective, for every $1 of revenue, PagerDuty spends $0.16 cents in the form of stock-based compensation.

In my mind, I'm trying to estimate what sort of clean GAAP profit margins PagerDuty could eventually have, and I'm struggling to see how PagerDuty could have more than $25 million in operating profits (before taxes). How do investors paying more than 80 times forward hypothetical operating profits declare that they are left with any upside potential while paying a $2 billion market cap?

The Bottom Line

Demand for enterprise-grade real-time solutions to logging, contextualizing, and engaging the right teams are going in one direction only, and that's up. The question for investors is whether that thesis has already been priced in? Furthermore, investors, for now, have very little in the way of tangible evidence to support the thesis that PagerDuty's growth rates are not fizzling out.

Ultimately, paying 11x sales is too punchy a multiple for a company that is already slowing down its growth rates. Particularly, as we are told, in an environment that PagerDuty should be excelling at.

