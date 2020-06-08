SilverCrest is fully financed for construction into production, with a project that will cost just over US$100 mm.

The Company has equal exposure to silver and gold and has some of the highest grade assets in development in the world.

SilverCrest Metals is a mid-cap precious metals company, currently in the development stage, with its assets located in Sonora, Mexico.

Everyone's looking for gold. So, I'll be the one collecting the silver. - Rehan Khan

Investment opportunities in the precious metals sector come with their own set of unique risks. The industry has been historically panned for destroying value over the long term through needless M&A, geopolitical risk, overspending via CAPEX, and overpromising on production. In addition, the underlying commodities (gold and silver) that these companies are exposed to can be volatile through the economic cycle.

Mining and business legend Pierre Lassonde came up with a concept years ago entitled "The Lassonde Curve". The idea is that over the life of a mining company, there are different phases that carry varying combinations of risk and return. Below is the Lassonde Curve.

Source: VisualCapitalist.com

Looking at the risks identified at the top of the page, as an investor we want to mitigate those impacts on our investment. At the same time, we want to enter and exit our investment at the right time.

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) is a company that fits the criteria for a strong precious metals investment. It also fits into a very attractive place on the Lassonde Curve. Let's introduce SILV and then discuss how the Company stacks up against the risks.

SilverCrest's History

SILV was formed when the previous iteration of SilverCrest was sold to First Majestic (NYSE:AG) in October 2015. The current SILV was spun off as an exploreco during this deal. CEO and Founder Eric Fier saw great potential in a nearby property. This property is now the Las Chispas Silver-Gold project. In the late 1800s, there were several mines on the property that generated intermittent production.

The project is located about 100 miles northeast of Hermosillo, Mexico. Beginning in 2016, the Company has identified over 42 veins of high-grade gold and silver. In the most recent PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment dated May 15th, 2019), only 10 of these veins are included in the study, leaving substantial upside. These veins represent over 25 km over untested strike length. The 2019 PEA indicates an NPV (5%) of US$406M, and an After Tax-IRR of 78% using $16.68/oz Ag and $1,269/oz Au, with a 9-month project payback for Las Chispas.

There are a couple of points to make on those figures:

Gold is currently $1,717/oz, vs. $1,269/oz used in the study, and silver is $17.80/oz vs. $16.68/oz used in the study. SILV has identified a substantially larger resource since this period, including adding to previous resources, as well as discovering new veins.

The Project

Below is a map of the Las Chispas area, identifying the number of high-grade veins that SilverCrest has identified, as well as the area for the plant construction.

Source: Company Reports

The average grade over the first four years from the PEA is 1,027 silver equivalent g/t, which equates to 13.7 g/t in gold equivalent terms. Over the life of mine (LOM) The Assessment contemplates average annual production of 55.7k gold equivalent ounces of production, with an All In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $565/gold equivalent ounce. At a price deck of $19 silver and $1,450 gold, the cumulative after-tax FCF is US$737.5 mm. There is much upside to higher commodity prices. Under this price deck, project payback is just 7 months, with a 91% after-tax IRR. This is nearly unheard of in the precious metals mining industry.

The PEA includes no contribution from Area 200, Area 118, or Babi Vista, which are the highest grade areas on the project map above.

It's important to note that approximately one half of the project NPV comes from silver ounces, and one half from gold ounces. This is important to consider, as each precious metal is somewhat unique in its characteristics.

Financing

The Company has relied on equity markets to fund exploration. The Company has raised equity eight times since late 2017, with each round at a higher price, which is rare in this industry. Deals were small, and each was oversubscribed. The cumulative amount of equity raised has been US$ 249 mm since inception, and the Company is currently sitting on about US$ 165 mm in cash, with no debt. The total amount spent to date on Las Chispas is US$ 111 mm.

The initial capex of building the Las Chispas mine plant is just US $100.1 mm and would throughput 1,250 tonnes of ore/day.

Major shareholders include mining legend Eric Sprott as well as major institutions Fidelity, VanEck, 1832, and Oppenheimer.

The financings were received well by the market as deals were oversubscribed and shares marched higher. Though the shares sold off along with the market during the February/March selloff, shares have rallied back to make new all-time highs.

Source: Tradingview

The Company is currently developing the underground mine to facilitate production. This includes building decline ramps and preparing working faces.

What is it all Worth?

This is much more difficult, as only 10 of 42 veins are included in the PEA, which spits out a value of ~ US$500mm but uses just a $1,450 gold price. The Company currently carries an EV of about US$700 mm. The PEA valuation however is very backward-looking, the Company has more than doubled the amount of economic ore that will likely be added to the formal resource update.

Sell-side analysts currently have SILV at a valuation of around 1.6x P/NAV, which is very high. However, there has never been such a disconnect between the 'old' NAV that this is based on, versus the massive amount of drilling that has been completed not yet included in a resource estimate. Some sell-side analysts believe that the NAV will double or triple in the Q4 FS. Given the high number of veins undrilled, or not added to the old PEA, this is a reasonable estimate, though somewhat speculative like much in this industry.

Near Term Catalysts

SilverCrest continues to deliver on drilling results. Though the Company did stop drilling for a period of several weeks due to COVID-19, they have restarted. They expect to complete the formal Feasibility Study in Q4/20, which will include much of the drilling work since the last PEA. Ongoing drill results will continue to come in. Recent vein results have been spectacular, such as 1.8m at 11,148 g/t AgEq released on May 11, 2020. Seven exploration drill rigs are currently turning, focusing on both infill and expansion drilling for inclusion in the new resource which is part of the upcoming Feasibility Study. We can expect a lot more assays.

SILV is also expected to be added to the S&P TSX Composite. Shares were added to the GDXJ index this past December.

Ticking the Boxes

Let's see how SilverCrest measures up against my criteria for owning precious metals development companies:

Low-risk jurisdiction. Check. Mexico, specifically Sonora is a good place to be a miner, and SILV has strong local relations. The region has a strong mining culture and the Company takes community relations seriously.

Robust project. Check. High grades are the most important component of any project. As well as geotechnical complexity. SILV has a very high-grade project, protecting it from down-drafts in the underlying commodities. The Company has a good handle on the geotechnical side, and recovery tests to date look very strong.

Financing risk. Minimal. This is a very low capex project, and it is already fully financed with equity on the balance sheet. No partners need to be brought in via streams, royalties, or debt to complete this project. This is very rare.

Management team. Check. This team developed a previous asset base and sold the company to First Majestic. They were left with an exploreco that they have grown into one of North America's most promising silver/gold deposits in just a handful of years.

In Conclusion

SilverCrest is in the sweet spot of the Lassonde Curve, is fully financed, has one of the highest-grade gold/silver deposits in the world, and is in a safe jurisdiction. In an industry with a reputation for disappointment, this is a very rare company. Management has made investors money over and over.

Your view on precious metals will dictate whether or not you want to get involved with the sector at all, and your risk tolerance may not allow for developers vs. producers. As far as mid-cap developers go, you can't do any better than SilverCrest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.