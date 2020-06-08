U.S. Dollar Index Vs Chinese Yuan

The US dollar is still the most important global reserve currency with over 60% of central bank reserves denominated in US dollars and over 85% of all Forex transactions involving dollars. This article will examine the role of the US dollar index and the USD/CNY currency pair as indicators of relative US dollar strength.

The US Dollar Index

The chart below shows the value of the index over the last five years. The last year and a half have had a relatively low volatility with the index for the most part moving between 96 and 98. The index has very recently gone back down to about 98 from 100 as the US dollar had strengthened as the euro weakened. A stronger euro usually results in a weaker US dollar, given that the US dollar index is very heavily weighted in favour of the euro, namely, 57.6%. That being the case, it is more accurate to examine the USD/EUR currency pair to get a better and clearer idea of how the US dollar is faring in relation to its European trading partners. Basically, when the US dollar is stronger vis a vis the currencies in the basket, the index goes up. When the US dollar is weaker, the index goes down. Investors ought to know this.

U.S. Dollar Index

The Dollar Basket

The following formation is supplied by Wikipedia:

The index is designed, maintained, and published by ICE (Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.), with the name "U.S. Dollar Index" a registered trademark.[4] [5]

It is a weighted geometric mean of the dollar's value relative to following select currencies:

This basket of currencies does not really reflect the reality of US global trade. A quick look at the main US import partners shows that China, Mexico and Canada are the main importers. The yuan and Mexican peso are not included in the US dollar index.

It is more informative to check the USD/EUR currency pair.

See the chart below with the USD versus the Euro

The USD/CNY Currency Pair

In contrast to the US dollar index and the USD/EUR currency pair, the situation with the Chinese yuan reflects other influences, for example, the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The PBoC can compensate for US tariffs, which mean higher prices of Chinese goods for American consumers, by letting the yuan weaken against the US dollar. This strategy keeps the prices of Chinese goods approximately the same or only slightly higher even though President Trump has imposed tariffs on the importation of Chinese goods.

It is clear that intraday traders have little use for the US dollar index as they follow currency pairs in real time. The index could indicate a trend of dollar strength or dollar weakness, but that is of little help if one is trading yuan. The vicissitudes of the trade war and developments in Hong Kong are deciding factors for the yuan, obviously not the US dollar index.

The same is true for traders dealing with euros. The US dollar index does not really help much while trading US dollars for euros as the index follows six different currencies.

Cause and Effect

It might be interesting to discuss whether exchange rates are causes or effects. They can be both. If the exchange rate is fairly steady and not subject to much volatility and the interest rates are higher, as was the case for the USD/JPY, then it was interesting for hedge funds to take advantage of higher interest rates in the US and lower rates in Japan. Thus an important carry trade developed when the Fed started raising rates. So the exchange rate in this case was a cause.

On the other hand, the exchange rate can be the effect brought about by various causes. The central bank may debase the currency and thus a fall in the value of the currency would be an effect of the policy of the central bank. A trade deficit could also bring about a lower value of the currency of the country in Forex markets. The question is rather a moot point since what counts is where the exchange rate for a currency pair is. Whether changes are brought about by causes or effects becomes almost irrelevant.

What is important for investors is to stay informed about important currency pairs like the USD/EUR and USD/CNY, just like they should follow the gold price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments. Data from third-party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and WWS Swiss Financial Consulting SA (WWW SFC SA) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. WWS SFC SA accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information, and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. Please consult your own professional adviser before taking investment decisions.

The comments, opinions and analyses expressed herein are for informational purposes only and should not be considered individual investment advice or recommendations to invest in any security or to adopt any investment strategy. Because market and economic conditions are subject to rapid change, comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as of the date of the posting and may change without notice. The material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region, market, industry, investment or strategy.



All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as prices of bonds in an investment portfolio adjust to a rise in interest rates, the value of the portfolio may decline. Special risks are associated with foreign investing, including currency fluctuations, economic instability and political developments.