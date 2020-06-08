At an NTM EV/S of 16.4x, I see more upside to the stock price; street analysts are overly conservative on forward sales estimates.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is a BUY in my opinion. Digital performance monitoring is becoming an increasingly critical component of digital transformation to streamline processes, solve problems, and gain visibility and insights into applications, infrastructure, and users. This is all the more true in the current pandemic environment which is acting as an accelerant to digital transformation and cloud adoption trends. As a category leader with a quickly expanding portfolio of other intelligence tools, Dynatrace is well-positioned to capitalize on its huge market opportunity. Subscription growth for Dynatrace has held strong while the company is comfortably profitable on an FCF basis. At an NTM EV/S of 16.4x, DT isn't cheap compared to other SaaS stocks but remains undervalued based on its healthy financials and long-term market opportunity which they're well-positioned to capture.

The Evolution of Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a category leader in the "Application Performance Management" (or APM) market. APM has become a crucial component of digital transformation as it provides visibility into the new and complex multi-cloud IT architectures of the modern enterprise to effectively increase efficiency. While what we've known as APM has continuously evolved, Dynatrace has been offering solutions that expand capabilities within APM and beyond, entering lateral industries such as "Infrastructure Monitoring", "Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Management" (AIOps), "Digital Experience Management", and "Business Analytics".

The company's approach to packaging lateral intelligence capabilities is particularly interesting as it provides a unified platform with so-called "modules" that can be purchased by customers to expand functionalities. This is where Dynatrace perhaps differs from several competitors that may offer solutions as distinct products or focus on only one subsection of broader digital performance monitoring. A unified platform benefits the company from an upsell perspective and offers network effects that shall help it's top-line keep growing at a high rate. While some software businesses have relied on aggressive sales execution to capture customers rapidly across a singular winning product, the businesses that will ultimately dominate in the long-run will be those that offer broader capabilities. Digital Experience, AIOps, and Business Analytics are natural steps in increasing value to existing customers as Dynatrace leverages their APM visibility expertise to all visibility across the enterprise. Total visibility should serve to anchor customers, differentiate the product, and improve its value proposition.

Over the past year, we have gone from approximately 15% of our customers buying three or more modules from us to over 25%, and that's on a rapidly growing customer base. Our cross-selling muscles are getting stronger.

The company estimates a core $20B+ TAM (Total Addressable Market) and an expansion into the $24B TAM for the Business Analytics Market, that is highly competitive. While any TAM estimate should be taken with a grain of salt, it stands true that Dynatrace's potential market is far larger than what it is now considering most enterprises have little visibility across their IT structures (Dynatrace estimates 5-10% app visibility across most companies). The increasing product-market fit outside their leading APM capabilities is a strong sign of more to come. Dynatrace's customers are adopting their newer modules at an increasing rate.

Competitive Positioning Remains Strong

Gartner placed Dynatrace as a leader in their Magic Quadrant for the APM market, rated highest on the "Completeness of Vision" and second-highest on "Ability to Execute" behind Cisco's (CSCO) AppDynamics. It should be noted that the closest competitors to Dynatrace's core APM business are Cisco (CSCO) and NewRelic (NEWR).

Datadog (DDOG) and Splunk (SPLK) offer more direct competition in ancillary markets such as "Infrastructure Monitoring", which Dynatrace has recently entered. This crossing over of domains should be expected as competitors expand platform offerings to become the dominant Digital Performance Monitoring platform for the enterprise. The industry is competitive although Dynatrace has managed to differentiate itself through superior AI and Automation capabilities, which Gartner had remarked upon in its report.

The popular community review site for business software, G2-Crowd, paints a similar picture. Dynatrace holds a clear lead in the G2 Grid for the APM market across market presence and customer satisfaction.

When using the "Trending" filter, G-2 arranges its grid with a "Momentum Score" that accounts for web presence, recent reviews, and employee headcount increases in the company. This can be seen as a somewhat telling indicator of sales execution where Dynatrace is yet again amongst the leaders, with Datadog placing well. The momentum ratings fall within expectations considering Datadog's phenomenal sales growth and New Relic's relatively low growth.

IT Central Station also rates Dynatrace as the clear leader in its Best APM Tools report. Drawing conclusions from my research, Dynatrace is likely the best-of-breed and market-leading solution in APM at the moment.

Growth Figures Reveal Increasing Product-Market Fit

A few key sales figures from the company's Q4/FY 2020 (ending March 31st, 2020) results are as follow:

FY 2020 Total Revenue increased 27% yoy, 29% yoy on a constant currency basis

FY 2020 Subscription & Services Revenue increased 36% yoy, 39% yoy on a constant currency basis

Total ARR increased by 42% yoy, 44% yoy on a constant currency basis

Net Expansion Rate stood at 123% for Q4 FY2020, the 8th consecutive quarter at or above 120%

RPO increased by 56% yoy

Dynatrace initially relied on a classic licensing business model and have almost completely transitioned their existing customers to a subscription-based model. This partly explains the major differences in "Subscription & Services" vs. "Total Revenue" growth. Their Q4 FY2020 numbers are strong considering that the last two weeks of March saw a shock in sales across almost every major SaaS company due to the pandemic.

It is worth expanding upon Subscription/Services growth and Total Revenue figures to explain what a true growth rate might look like in the future.

Source: Author, using data from company financials

I've used TTM (trailing twelve months) revenues to negate seasonality and sequential QoQ growth to illustrate quarterly shifts. The last quarter saw a surge which led to outperformance on revenue/earnings estimates despite macro and currency headwinds. While some Subscription & Services growth is driven by existing license-to-subscription conversion, an increasing majority of the growth is driven organically from new logos and net-expansion. The key takeaway here is that the subscription model is unlocking a lot more value compared to the license model. Management stated that they'll mostly eliminate license-based contracts in the coming two quarters.

The accelerated growth in Q4 demonstrates improving product-market fit. I don't see any reason for growth to materially decelerate and think there's a chance for further acceleration in the pipeline going by trends, ARR, and RPO figures. The best-case scenario from here is that the APM market moves from early adopters to more widespread adoption across large enterprises. That growth story has often been marked first with accelerated revenues across every hyper-growth SaaS winner we know before the share-price hit rocket mode. See the Diffusion of Innovations. I'll refrain from making any absolute predictions with Dynatrace, but I do like the odds of a takeoff, given what I'm seeing.

C-19 Effects, Future Outlook

C-19 is a boost to digital transformation trends. Several software companies delivering mission-critical capabilities have seen elevated growth rates in recent months. That includes ServiceNow (NOW) for IT Services Management, Zscaler (ZS) for Cybersecurity, and Datadog (DDOG) for Infrastructure Monitoring. In a remote-work multi-cloud environment, APM and the need for broader visibility across all apps, users, and infrastructure are paramount.

Simply put, we have never been in a stronger position. As response to COVID-19 is highlighted, applications need to work perfectly at all times to drive employee productivity, ensure optimal customer interaction, guarantee business and transactional continuity and so on. Work locations may change, workloads may shift, but applications must run flawlessly. Applications are the high ground. It's where the business meets IT.

Management noted that 15%-20% of their existing business comes from industries in C-19 affected verticals but expect a modest impact on their revenues due to Dynatrace's mission-critical nature. They proceeded to provide conservative guidance (15-18% growth for Q1 FY 2021) but did note that the intention is to establish a base foundation on which they feel "extremely comfortable", and plan for a "beat and raise" guidance approach. As an investor with a long-term view, I don't see this as a particular concern, especially when most of the businesses that use Dynatrace are outside impacted industries and tend to be disproportionately larger enterprises as compared to small and medium-sized businesses. Yes, there could be churn, but I also see doors opening for new businesses to adopt Dynatrace over a longer time horizon.

Financials: Balanced Growth and Profitability

"uFCF" or Unlevered Free Cash Flow was reported by Dynatrace.

Note that earnings were impacted by one-time reorganization fees in 2020 which led to extreme losses on a GAAP Net Income basis. The uFCF adjusts for the one-time fees and is a cleaner indicator of profitability to the enterprise. Dynatrace is comfortably FCF generative for a growth stock and management has taken a balanced approach to product innovation and market capture. This strategy is rare for a SaaS company with a massive market opportunity ahead, as others burn cash to boost the top line. With an FCF margin of ~27% paired with a ~30% yoy top-line growth, the company is in very good financial shape. The FCF is expected to reduce as certain perpetual licenses are phased out and the upcoming quarter may present some macro headwinds. Regardless, it is better to assess valuations using sales since this is a growth stock after all, with a long runway ahead.

Valuation: Forward Multiples Presents Upside

Dynatrace is not cheap and the valuation multiples factor in some optimism already. While the broader market is seemingly detached from economic reality, I maintain my view that broader APM adoption and digital transformation is essential even in this recessionary environment which should translate to strong fundamentals. The NTM EV/S of 16.4x prices in a 17% yoy revenue growth, which is far too conservative considering the company was growing at 30% and accelerating into FY 2021. I expect outperformance on consensus estimates, and see further upside to the share price from here given the long growth runway. Dynatrace is a category-leading company with a best-of-breed product in an underpenetrated market. The premium valuation is worth it considering risks for an entry point in my opinion.

Risks

Competition could catch up or anchor potential Dynatrace consumers, even with a worse product as long as their salesforce is executing rapidly. Datadog (DDOG) has an APM product which could be a future threat.

Share price dilution. Dynatrace recently announced a follow-on offering and like with many other SaaS companies, stock-based comps that are exercised on the open market could have negative effects.

Pandemic/economic risks could lead to a greater than expected hit to sales or at least reduce growth through a low net expansion.

Systemic risks and market volatility could lead to drawdowns that are typically more pronounced for growth stocks such as Dynatrace.

Conclusion

Dynatrace is a leading digital performance monitoring platform that is expanding its portfolio of product offerings and addressable market. With recent revenue acceleration, there's a fair chance of elevated growth from the company in coming quarters that may lead to outperformance on consensus estimates. I believe C-19 will act as a tailwind to APM software adoption which Dynatrace will benefit from in the long run. At a consensus NTM EV/S estimate of 16.4x, there is further upside to the price. DT is a BUY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.