Reduce Portfolio Risk With Adjustments To The Dual Momentum Model

One major disadvantage of the Dual Momentum model arises if one has the fortunate problem of managing a sizable portfolio. Since the DM model calls for investing in one asset class at a time, a manager might run into the problem of filling orders when trying to trade large numbers of shares. The bid-ask spread can be a problem with large orders. The cure for this large portfolio problem is quite simple. Break the large portfolio into smaller portfolios. This has other risk control benefits as readers will see in a moment.

Since this article is all about mitigating risk to the portfolio, one major way to do this is to use different look-back periods. Four examples are given below so we will assume the large portfolio is divided into four smaller portfolios. Point one above is solved.

For this first portfolio, I use a 12-month or 252 trading day look-back. The following screenshot comes from the Kipling spreadsheet, the workbook I use to manage Dual Momentum portfolios.

The left red arrow points to the look-back period for portfolio one. The look-back is set to 252 trading days and the weight is nearly 100%. So other calculations are made within the spreadsheet, I need a minimum value for LR2 Weight and Volatility Weight. These settings essentially match those recommended by Gray Antonacci, the developer of the Dual Momentum model.

Dual Momentum Portfolio 1

The following portfolio, or what I refer to as the "investment quiver," deviates slightly from the standard Dual Momentum model in that I add a U.S. Treasury (NASDAQ:TLT) to the three basic asset classes one normally uses when employing this model. The following investment quiver is used with all four portfolios.

Dual Momentum Recommendations: Portfolio 1

With the look-back period set to 252 trading days, the recommendation is to be invested totally in TLT or U.S. Treasuries. When this portfolio is set up, register the review day on your calendar and review this portfolio every 33 days so the update will rotate throughout the month. This is another way to reduce portfolio risk.

The last bullet point is to set Trailing Stop Loss Orders (TSLOs) under the current price. A suggestion is to use 8% to 10% if holding either VTI or VEU and 3% to 4% for TLT and AGG.

Look-Back Periods 60 and 100 Trading Days

For the second portfolio, lower the look-back periods to 60 and 100 trading days. This is the default setting I use when managing the ITA portfolios. This combination is faster to react to market changes compared to the 252 trading days look-back. Note the different weights assigned to the different look-back periods.

Dual Momentum Recommendations: Portfolio 2

When using the 60 and 100-day look-back periods, the recommendation is quite different. Instead of investing only in TLT, there is a tie. Portfolio 2 recommends investing 50% in U.S. Equities (NYSEARCA:VTI) and 50% in aggregate bonds (AGG).

Once more, set a different calendar date than used to review Portfolio 1. By using different review dates we reduce what is known as the-luck-of-review-day.

Once the orders are locked in, set TSLOs under AGG and VTI. Use a percentage for the TSLO that matches your risk tolerance. For me, I use 4% for AGG and 8% for VTI.

Look-Back Periods 22 and 65 Trading Days

Portfolio #3 uses an even shorter combination of look-back periods. While the weights remain the same as for Portfolio #2, here we use a combination of 22 and 65 trading days. There is nothing sacred about the choice of these particular trading days. We want something shorter than the 60 and 100 combination.

Dual Momentum Recommendations: Portfolio 3

Once more we end up with a tie for the top spot, only this time both U.S. Equities (VTI) and International Equities (VEU) are recommended. Fifty percent is recommended for each of these two ETFs.

Once more, set a different calendar date to review this portfolio. Separate the four portfolios throughout the month in order to mitigate the-luck-of-review-day.

When the orders are in place, set TSLOs of 8% for each of these two ETFs since both are equity securities.

Look-Back Periods 13 and 49 Trading Days

For the fourth portfolio the look-back periods are shortened to 13 and 49 trading days. No change in the weights applied to each look-back. This combination reacts faster than the other three to market changes. I don't go lower than this combination.

Dual Momentum Recommendations: Portfolio 4

The current recommendation, as with Portfolio 3, is to invest 50% in VTI and 50% in VEU. Once the orders are in place, set an 8% TSLO under each holding. This is done to limit losses.

Last week this combination recommended 100% in VTI so recommendations will change depending on when the review takes place.

Conclusions

Divide the large portfolio into smaller portfolios. Trading small blocks of shares is easier and may reduce the bid-ask price differential. Use different look-back periods so the portfolios will respond to various market conditions. Review the portfolios on different days of the month to avoid the-luck-of-review-day problem. Set Trailing Stop Loss Orders (TSLOs) to limit capital losses. Use your own judgment based on risk tolerance.

By employing these four suggestions, one can limit losses while taking advantage of market rises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI,AGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.