The Markets Speak: 3 Trends In The Oil Patch

The oil patch has been almost impossible to navigate for the last five years. Companies like Occidental Petroleum have done the almost unthinkable, and slashed their dividends. Pipeline companies, once thought unshakeable, hit double digit yields in the throes of the COVID-19 economic collapse, and natural gas producers have been staring potential bankruptcy in the face. After initially collapsing with energy prices, royalty plays have started bouncing, as investors look for a way to a bounce in energy prices without the contango effects of rolling futures contracts.

Measuring investor sentiment in the oil patch is key, given the animal spirits, backroom OPEC deals, and economic uncertainty which is smashing head with unprecedented Fed money-printing and technological disruption from new technologies in a potent cocktail of cross currents. Perhaps this meme sums it up best:

(Source: Dr. No, MGM)

There is a simple fundamental question at stake of what matters more.

On the negative side of the ledger:

1. A glut of oil

2. A weak economy characterized by unemployment

3. Work from home as an accepted paradigm even if we get an economic recovery.

4. The synthetic replacement of oil with natural gas as a transport fuel due to electrical generation for electric cars.

5. New nuclear technologies which could replace all fossil fuels in electricity generation for electric cars.

6. New battery technologies such as solid state lithium, super capacitors, etc.

On the positive side of the ledger:

1. Fed money printing means that more dollars are chasing the same oil and natural gas.

2. Natural gas might synthetically replace oil as a transport fuel due to electrical generation for electric cars.

You probably have already guessed the answer. The ocean of Fed liquidity has won out. In the short term, according to our algorithm, pipelines, natural gas producers, and royalty plays are ripping higher off their lows.

For those who you who are not familiar with the reasoning behind the Zomma Directional Algorithm and its rules, here is the primer on the empirical framework that guides the approach:

First, fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices react to both fundamental data, and increasingly, to central bank liquidity injections.

Second, heavy-handed central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often override economic fundamentals in the short to medium term.

Third, markets react to economic fundamentals, to corporate fundamentals, and to central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity.

Remember that although market participants focus on explicit Federal Reserve policy decisions, day-to-day open market operations, in which the Federal Reserve buys and sells bonds on the open market, are just as important.

Fourth, Federal Reserve open market operations create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes.

Over time, the interplay of these variables creates the winners and the losers of the game.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints. I use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to take advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars reacting to the interplay of these variables.

The algo does not use form fitting. It uses the same settings on every market. Here's how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

Pipeline stocks in the MLP index (AMLP) are the cheapest companies in the United States at the moment. The market seems to agree. Where else can you get double digits yields which are tax-advantaged?

Natural gas producers, and related ETFs like First Trust Natural Gas (FCG) are bouncing off their lows. We never got the dozens of multi-billion dollar bankruptcies that were predicted. Which almost makes me nervous about this being a real low. We collect data continuously, so if they turn lower once again, the algo will signal an exit. I wonder, longer term, if electrical vehicle adoption will make nat gas less tied to the weather, or if the market has been pricing in Bill Gates' new nuclear reactor technology. And everyone else is too. Lots of cross currents. Stay tuned.

The investment thesis behind royalty plays like Black Stone Minerals (BSM) has always been that contango, or rolling long futures positions, doesn't hurt you, because the oil is physically in the ground, and synthetically, the energy commodity is effectively in storage already. Interesting movement.

Even the major integrated oil companies in the SPDR Energy ETF (XLE) are getting a lift. They are cheap enough that private equity firms can take over these companies, sell off the production, and use the proceeds to pay off the debt, and keep the refinery and chemical plants (or vice-versa if they have a bullish view). Splitting up these once storied companies and selling off the parts might become the new sport on Wall Street.

Even oil service companies in the Van Eck Oil Services ETF (OIH) have been getting a lift.

The market is even bidding up Transocean (RIG). This is important to watch, because traders often treat offshore contact drilling companies as the ultimate synthetic leveraged bullish oil plays.

But the market has not forgiven Seadrill (SDRL).

This looks like more artificially created Fed dollars chasing the same barrels in the U.S. Oil ETF (USO). The ocean of Fed liquidity has won out--in the short term. Stay tuned as this plays out. Government intervention creates long term distortions that can scarcely be imagined.

