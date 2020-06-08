Don't Believe Them About Fossil Fuel Stranded Assets

However, there's a campaign to convince us that all resources are going to be stranded and valueless - therefore we should sell all fossil fuel companies now.

It is entirely true that at some point fossil fuels still in the ground will be worth nothing - this has already happened with much coal and some oil.

Let's get the climate change out of the way

Whether climate change is happening or not isn't the point here. Nor is whether renewables are going to do it for us, we've got to close down industrial civilisation, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is right and all of that.

What matters to us as investors is what does everyone else believe - for it is everyone else's beliefs which determine market prices. So, for what follows we'll just accept that climate change is happening, people will do something about it, fossil fuel use will decline over the decades as renewables take over.

Stranded assets

As fossil fuel use declines then some of the assets will become stranded, this is obvious enough. One day a pipeline will be in use, the next it's scrap steel to be hauled away. We never are going to entirely exhaust all of the oil reservoirs - just as is already happening with coal we're going to leave some amount of it just where it is, in the ground.

This is all entirely fair and obvious. However, there's a - politically driven I would say - movement to insist that our current valuations of fossil fuel assets are too high. Because some of them are going to become stranded at some point in the future and that valuation should echo back in time to today.

To which the answer is yes, sure, this will happen. The question is though, has this happened or is it going to happen? The answer is, on the timescales being talked about, that it has already happened.

Carbon Tracker

One of those pushing the story is a UK think tank called Carbon Tracker. They keep saying that fossil fuel assets are overvalued today, they're about to crash in value as the world deals with climate change so sell now. Their latest report is out and is producing the usual lurid headlines:

Coronavirus crisis could cause $25tn fossil fuel industry collapse Value of reserves could fall by two-thirds as Covid-19 hastens peak in demand, study shows

It's actually near nothing to do with coronavirus that's just a hook to hang the story upon.

What they're actually saying is that fossil fuel use will decline in the future. That will make investments in the system to extract them, plus the reserves no one bothers to extract, valueless. This is all true.

Then they say that this means that values should be much lower now, so there's significant system risk right now. This though depends upon discount rates.

Discount rates

As we all know the net present value of an asset depends upon its future value and the interest rate we use to discount that to the current value. Using exactly the same sums we can work out that future values become less important with respect to current the further out they are in time.

A 1% discount rate means that something which happens in a century has pretty much no value now buit still a significant one in 20 years. One of 10% means that something that happens in a decade (note they're usually worked out on a declining balance basis so it's not just a straight line calculation) has pretty much no value now. What the discount rate is matters.

The argument being used by Carbon Tracker and others selling us the same story is that the discount rate to be used on fossil fuels should be quite high. From their latest report:

If we take 2% as our starting point (based on the petrostate approach) and then add 2% for decline and 2% for risk, the new discount rate would be 6%. This is 4 percentage points higher than the aspirational petrostate approach and two percentage points higher than the World Bank number. If we combine a 6% discount rate....

That discount rate should be 6%. Hmm, well, we can agree or disagree but that's what they say. And they then go on to point out that this means that fossil fuel valuations are about to - imminently - fall and we should all worry about this. It's that last bit that they're wrong about.

The Stern Review

Think back to the Stern Review. The original economic justification for doing anything about climate change anyway. What was the central problem identified? It was about discount rates, wasn't it? That if we use a high discount rate then things that happen in hte future aren't given a sufficient valuation today. So, the damages that climate change will cause, we're not doing enough about them today.

Specifically, the complaint was that market interest rates are much too high to inform our decision making two and three and more decades out. We must use a much lower discount rate in order to incorporate the importance of that future climate change.

OK, we can have arguments about that. But note what is being said again. Market interest rates make valuations two and three decades out much too low.

And what are market interest rates? Well, we could look at the (before QE) risk free rate, which was 3 to 4% or so on government bonds. Or a more general nominal rate on private sector bonds of perhaps 6%. Or even use the numbers that the Stern Review did for the general market interest rate - thus looking at equities - of 7 and 8%.

D'ye see the problem with the argument now?

The net present value of a future event depends upon the discount rate, entirely true. The higher the rate the less that future is worth now. The stranded asset argument is that the rate applied to future fossil fuel reserves and assets should be 6%. But the actual rate we currently apply - as the Stern Review actually complains about - is 7 or 8%.

That is, the net present value of fossil fuel assets decades out into the future is already pretty much nothing. Therefore even if the stranded asset argument is correct, in that hey will become valueless and stranded, that makes near no difference to the current valuations.

Or, as we investors should already know, fossil fuel companies aren't valued on the basis of their assets in future decades, they're valued on the basis of their earnings in the medium, not long, term. Precisely because we use market interest rates to discount those future valuations.

My view

I'm generally with the underlying logic about climate change. It's happening, it's us, we should do something. I then disagree with near every campaigner on the issue about what we should do. But leaving all of that aside we do actually have to examine the arguments logically.

As here, sure, future valuations will be lower because of lower use of fossil fuels. But current valuations include near nothing of that value for 20 and 30 years out simply because the discount rate we already use is high.

The concern is entirely misplaced.

The investor view

Depending upon how many people believe Carbon Tracker and other such reports people will sell out of fossil fuel companies now. This will just make such stocks cheaper for us as we'll have the valuations correct. The more others sell the more we should be buying for yields on such stocks will just go higher the more others sell in error.

For, to give examples, the value of the oil majors simply does not depend upon whatever their assets might be worth in 30 years time. Rather, upon what the dividend is going to be between now and then. That's just an inescapable part of our using market interest rates to discount those future values.

There's a joy to it being the basic economics of climate change which tells us this but it is true all the same.

