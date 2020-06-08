DGAZ is benefiting from roll yield by perhaps as much as 30% per year, but a rise in gas will offset this.

For those lucky enough to have been long the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), it's been a very strong year with shares returning nearly 64% this year and doubling over the last six months.

As you can see in the chart above however, returns have been quite volatile for the past 2-3 months. I believe that this volatility in gas prices is due to a broad-based cyclical change in fundamentals. Specifically, I believe that we are at an inflection point in which gas fundamentals are becoming quite bullish.

Natural Gas Markets

Let's start this piece off with a look at the 5-year range of inventories.

The above chart captures why DGAZ has performed so strongly this year: inventories have been quite bearish. As you can see, inventories have continued to climb against the 5-year average this year with the recent trend being a shot for the top of the range. To graphically see the correlation between changes in inventories vs. the 5-year average and the price itself, take a look at the following chart.

While any specific week may not respond to changes in inventories, over periods of a few weeks to a few months, the correlations become clearer. For example, at the beginning of 2019, natural gas inventories started to climb against the 5-year average. This trend of climbing stocks against the 5-year average has been in place since then and we have witnessed the price of gas get crushed during this time period.

This relationship of inventories against a seasonal benchmark as an explainer of price movement can be seen in the year-over-year changes in gas stocks as well.

As you can see in the above chart, not only is price correlated with changes in the trend of inventories, but also there are very clear cyclical patterns at work. For example, we are currently sitting at around a 750-800 BCF increase in gas on a year-over-year basis while earlier this year we saw this difference hit up to 900 BCF. Historically speaking, this is very rare with only a few other occasions seeing inventories gain by this much. And of these occasions shown (2012 and 2016), these highs in inventories marked key inflection points in which the trend of stock change started to decline and price started to rise.

Seen another way, there is the correlation between the future year-over-year change in price compared to the past year-over-year change in stocks at the time of the observation.

There is a very clear trend at work in the data in that the bigger the year-over-year build, the greater the magnitude of price gains that will be seen over the next year. For example, given that a few weeks ago we were sitting at around a 900 BCF year-over-year build, historic data shows that on average, natural gas rallies by 50-100% over the next year. In other words, the clear cyclical nature of natural gas inventories and prices suggest that we may see a very strong rally in gas over the next year.

From a purely quantitative data perspective, the numbers seem to suggest that natural gas is in for a strong rally. However, I believe that we need to go beyond simple numbers to try and understand underlying relationships driving the balances. From this standpoint, we can be better equipped to subjectively frame up the data and assess the likelihood of history repeating itself.

Put simply, there have been two bearish drivers of natural gas this year. The first of these drivers was a very mild winter which resulted in poor consumer demand for heating.

Natural gas is an interesting commodity in that there are clear seasonal demand factors at work and heating demand is by far the largest. This winter was quite mild and as a result we saw gas demand plummet towards the tail-end of the season. Gas prices dropped during this time period as the market priced in the poor heating season.

And the second key bearish fundamental this year has been the coronavirus. This ongoing virus has sapped demand and demand is likely to remain subdued (albeit slowing recovering as reopenings occur) until the virus has been managed.

These forces of poor demand leading to weak prices have been the driving force behind the collapse in production.

As you can see, as prices have collapsed this year, so has the rig count. And this is where the balance turns remarkably bullish: low prices fix low prices.

When I initially started studying commodities, I heard the phrase "low prices fix low prices" and honestly, it didn't make sense with me. It wasn't until I started looking at the cyclical nature of fundamentals that it clicked.

The idea of low prices being the cure for low prices is pretty straightforward: when we see the price of a commodity weaken, eventually producers will no longer be incentivized to produce at the same levels. Production will be curtailed and the natural demand of the commodity will at some point surpass supply and inventories will draw down while prices rise.

We are currently seeing one of the largest declines in the history of tracked drilling activity with the Baker-Hughes rig count down about 60% over the last year. The near-exponential nature of these declines can be seen across all regions.

There is a lag between the slowing of drilling activity and the actual level of production, but the EIA is expecting to see total production decline by over 10% through year-end.

The EIA is also quite bullish on natural gas in that its base case outlook is for natural gas to rally by about 85% through year-end. In other words, the EIA sees the current low-price environment for natural gas curing itself through steep drops in production by year-end.

And this is why I am bullish on natural gas. I believe that the data is clearly suggestive that the odds strongly favor upside in natural gas. Not only is DGAZ a short trading product, but it is also leveraged three times. This has been a clear winner to-date as gas fundamentals have been very weak - but going forward, the balances are shifting towards weakness in stocks and strength in price. On this basis, I believe that it's time to take your profits in DGAZ and look to get long the commodity.

About DGAZ

Before closing this piece, we need to say a very quick word about DGAZ's methodology. DGAZ is fairly straightforward: it tracks the front month natural gas futures contract and then rolls into the second month futures contract before expiry.

This process is straightforward, but there's a little-understood tendency at work beneath the surface which has a material impact upon the returns of the ETN: roll yield. I've covered this in depth in my recent articles so I won't dig too deeply here. However, here's the problem in a single chart.

This chart shows the average difference between the first and second month futures contracts and the prompt price of natural gas by day of a trading month using the last 10 years of data.

There is a very clear relationship: natural gas futures are on average in contango (above the spot price) and during the month this difference erodes off of the front contract to become basically zero at the time of expiry (because the prompt futures contract becomes the spot commodity after expiry). This "roll down" of futures converging to spot has resulted in strong losses for long natural gas ETPs with the above chart indicating that 12-14% per year in roll losses are a typical baseline expectation.

DGAZ is a triple-leveraged short ETN so it stands to benefit by perhaps 30% per year or so from this convergence between spot and futures. However, it should be noted that natural gas is a very volatile commodity and since DGAZ is a leveraged ETP, this 30% is generally dwarfed by outright changes in price.

All this said, while I am bearish on DGAZ (because it's short gas and I'm bullish on gas), roll yield represents a source of return which investors will forgo by exiting a short gas trade. I ultimately believe that the most money will be made by buying gas over the next year, but investors should be cognizant of the impact of roll yield upon ETP returns.

Conclusion

Historic analysis of fundamental data suggests that due to cyclicality, we may see gas rally by over 50% during the next year. Natural gas production is entering a freefall with the EIA expecting it to decline by over 10% through year-end. DGAZ is benefiting from roll yield by perhaps as much as 30% per year, but a rise in gas will offset this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.