The Stock Market Is Overbought, And Complacency Is Very High

I have been noting over the last couple of weeks the mounting warning signs that the market has been displaying for its longer-term health. Despite many of the issues I have seen, the market has continued to grind higher. On May 29, I noted that many of the big NASDAQ stock rallies have paused and have seen limited participation in the broader rally. Since the close on May 29, the NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ) has jumped by 2.7% versus the S&P 500 gain of 5.4%.

Now, complacency levels seem to be very high, while several technical indicators are signaling a pullback is likely to happen soon. Even the rotation in the economic recovery has happened way too fast. Meanwhile, the jobs report was not as strong as it seemed due to the misclassification of how employees were counted.

Jobs Data Not Nearly As Strong

Starting with the jobs report, when digging through the FAQ section of the report, it became apparent that nearly 5 million people were counted as employed even though they should have been counted as unemployed in the household survey, not the non-farm survey. This misclassification resulted in the unemployment falling instead of rising, pushing the unemployment rate to 16.1%, higher than the reported 13%. It would have also been higher than the April reading of 14.7%.

(BLS.gov)

The Fed

Two significant events will occur over the next two weeks, which could also dampen the current enthusiasm, the Fed this week, and quadruple witching next.

The key will be how the Fed will respond to the "better" than expected jobs data; it holds a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Even more significant is how the Fed will address the run-up in asset prices and the hazards that come with easy money. Does the Fed need to address these issues? The Fed has already been slowly walking back the expansion of its balance sheet, which is likely only to continue, as corporate bonds continue to see yields fall and stocks recover.

Put To Calls

The belief that the Fed will continue to be there to support the markets has created a very complacent stock market. I pointed this out a couple of weeks ago, but since that time, the market has only grown more complacent. The put to call ratio has reached very low levels. In the past, when the put to call ratio has hit 0.60 on a handful of times, each of those times led to either a period of sideways consolidation or a meaningful drawdown in the equity market.

Overbought

Additionally, markets around the globe are now overbought, with South Korea, Germany, and Japan all with relative strength indexes that are far above 70. When an RSI rises over 70, it is typically an indicator that an index or stock is overbought for the short-term.

The NASDAQ 100 ETF has now reached overbought levels too and has a bearish divergence pattern that has formed known as a rising wedge. The first level of resistance comes around $234 and then again at $229, which could amount to a decline of about 5%.

There is a good chance that, given the steep run-up, it could be bigger, falling by as much as 10% to around $216.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) could pull back by a like amount should the ETF fall below $312. It could lead to a pullback of around $295. SPY is also overbought, with an RSI that is about 74.

OPEX

Again, with quadruple witching around the corner on June 19, we could see these ETFs move lower as well towards the big levels of open interest. Currently, the QQQs have their most significant levels of open interest at $230 and then $225.

Additionally, the most significant open interest levels for SPY are around $300 for the next two weeks.

Markets have certainly come a long way over the past few weeks, and while I have mostly focused on the longer-term prospects for the market, it seems that now even the short-term outlook is murky. It appears at this point, at least based on several indicators, a pullback of around 10% may be in the not too distant future.

Join the more than 150 members of one of the fastest-growing services on SA Marketplace, Reading the Markets. Membership has surged by over 40%, just this year. We focus on using fundamentals, technical, and options market analysis to search for a clue on the directions of markets, sectors, and stocks. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon - Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.