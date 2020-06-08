A total of 57 companies made it through all of the filters.

In 2018 and 2019, I published articles about identifying the highest-quality dividend growth stocks. I was surprised when they went on to become two of the most-viewed articles I have ever presented on Seeking Alpha.

My surprise has long since passed. Many dividend growth investors try to stick to high-quality stocks. They prize company quality as much as yield, dividend growth rate, and valuation.

"Quality" is a nebulous concept. Obviously, different investors will prioritize different factors in their stocks as they construct portfolios.

That said, quality factors not only get discussed widely, but they also get rated. My approach has been to consult widely-used, trusted sources, and use them to create a scoring system that pulls various factors together into an overall quality score, which I call Quality Snapshots.

Scoring System

Having worked in the professional information industry for many years, I have more faith in data providers that get paid for providing accurate information rather than brokerage analysts that may have a hidden motive to push one stock over another.

I employ five quality indicators, sourced from data providers that I have come to trust and respect over the years.

Safety and Financial Strength grades from Value Line

S&P's Credit rating

Morningstar's Moat rating

Simply Safe Dividends' Dividend Safety grade

For this article, I applied the five indicators to stocks in the Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC) document, which requires five straight years of increasing dividend payouts for a stock to be listed.

Because I am looking for the highest-quality stocks, I screened that universe for stocks that placed in the top two scoring categories on all five of the ratings factors.

The image below displays the whole scoring system and highlights the two levels that I used to select stocks for this article.

In the Quality Snapshot system, once I have scored all the stocks, each one gets a consolidated score that I interpret this way.

In this article, the top companies got 5 points on every factor for a maximum score of 25. The lowest qualifying companies got 4 points on every factor for a total of 20. A total of 57 companies made it through all the hoops.

These are stringent tests. A lot of well-known dividend growth companies did not make the cut. Often the reason was their credit rating. For that reason, I have appended an additional table of 27 stocks that would have qualified other than for their credit rating.

In the article, I divided the surviving stocks into tables, one for each of the qualifying scoring levels (25 points down to 20). The tables show how each company scored on the individual factors.

The tables also include the following data fields, but they did not play a role in the scoring:

Years of increasing dividends. Note that companies with streaks less than 14 years did not increase their dividend during the Great Recession (or cut their dividend later).

Yield. High yield is not an indicator of company quality, but it is an attribute that investors often seek.

In all of the tables, the companies are presented in order of decreasing yield.

Fun Facts

Before I present the tables, I thought it would be interesting to show how many companies passed individual screens:

Value Line: 434 stocks have Safety ranks of 1 or 2

Value Line: 156 stocks have Financial Strength ranks of A++ or A+

Morningstar: 4,746 companies have Narrow or Wide moats

Simply Safe Dividends: 491 companies have safety scores of 60+

To make the work as painless as possible, I used the Value Line screeners first, because they screened out the most stocks. That gave me a starting universe of 132. I checked those against the rest of the factors, which took more companies out of contention.

I also want to mention the work of FerdiS. For about a year, he has been using a ranking system very much like the Quality Snapshot system used here. We have corresponded, and we aligned our systems earlier this year. There may be a couple of incidental differences.

FerdiS writes here more often than I do, and he often slices the stock universe up differently. As an example, here's his latest article, which examines the Consumer Staples sector.

Companies Scoring 25 Points

This select group of six companies got the highest score on every factor. The group includes the only two companies with AAA credit ratings (Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)).

All of the companies in the 25-point group were in it last time. No new companies entered this group. Drop-outs are 3M (NYSE:MMM) (dividend safety), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) (VL finance), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) (credit rating), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) (dividend safety), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) (dividend safety).

Companies Scoring 24 Points

The companies in this second group missed a perfect score on just one factor. You can see the "guilty" factor by its color of light green instead of dark green.

Under the overall rating system shown above, these stocks still qualify as dark-green "Excellent" quality companies, as shown in the last column.

Companies Scoring 23 Points

These companies missed the highest rating levels on two categories. For most of them, the credit rating is one of their second-tier categories.

Companies Scoring 22 Points

These companies missed the highest rating level on three factors. For all of them, credit rating was one of those factors. The next-most prevalent "miss" was on their Morningstar moat rating.

Overall, I consider these companies to be Above Average in quality for dividend growth investors, so the Points column changes from dark green to light green.

Companies Scoring 21 Points

These companies have a first-tier rating on just one of the five quality factors.

Companies Scoring 20 points

As it turns out, no companies got 20 points.

Bonus Coverage

Because credit rating is so often the problem factor for companies that otherwise score highly for quality, I am presenting here the companies that made it through other screens, but either had a low investment-grade credit rating (BBB range) or have no credit rating from S&P.

For the latter, I show the company's long-term debt/capital ratio, sourced from FASTGraphs. If that is 10% or greater, the company gets 0 points on the S&P Credit factor.

Interpreting the Data

Because of the stringency of the scoring system, most of these companies - even those in the final chart - would be considered "high quality" by most investors.

That said, perform further due diligence before investing in any of them. Quality is only one of many factors to consider, and there are many ways to measure quality besides the ones used here. Other areas to investigate include the whole dividend picture, whether the company fits your portfolio's function and personal goals, and each stock's valuation.

