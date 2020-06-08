Launching Granular Perspectives: Premium ETF Data And Analysis

Subscribe for a little more than $1/day.

Editors' note: This article is meant to introduce ETF Global's Marketplace service, Granular Perspectives.

Better information can equal better investing.

Sure, it’s obvious - but finding the best information is easier said than done. Do you know where to turn for reliable data and analysis in a market as fragmented as exchange-traded funds?

ETF Global’s exclusive new subscription service, Granular Perspectives, offers proprietary and comprehensive ETF data you won’t find anywhere else, as well as advanced quantitative analysis, smart research on ETF market trends, and one-on-one advice from our team of experts.

Understand More, Invest Better

Since our firm launched in 2011, the biggest players in ETFs have come to rely on ETF Global’s proprietary data to stay ahead of the market and recognize trends and opportunities quickly.

Now for the first time, the rest of the investment community can get the same advantage through ETF Global’s new subscription service, which makes the world of ETPs more transparent and accessible to investors of all sizes.

Here’s what you can expect when you subscribe:

Personal phone call: All new subscribers can speak with ETF Global’s team of researchers and data experts to discuss ETFs, market trends, and how ETF data can work for you. ETF Global Select List (Weekly): The ETFs rated most highly for the week by our proprietary ETFG Quant Model, segmented by sector, geographic region and strategy. Liquidation Watch List (Monthly): Tracks the ETFs in danger of liquidation, as determined by our model’s three-factor analysis, which considers an ETF’s assets under management, age, and fund performance. ETF Global Dynamic Model Portfolios (Quarterly): Each ETFG Dynamic Model Portfolio is composed of the top ETFs as ranked by the ETF Global Quant model. The universe of U.S.-listed equity ETFs is reviewed by the ETFG Quant model daily and represents the broadest range of industry groups, sectors and geographic regions. Additional Analysis (Timing varies): Research and analysis on ETFs and the ETF marketplace, derived from our data, as market conditions change and we develop new insights.

In addition, we plan to expand our offerings on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace to incorporate more data and analysis in the future, so be sure to check back regularly.

Who is this for?

ETF Global services three primary client communities:

Investment professionals: Registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial intermediaries, financial advisors, investment consultants, financial planners, insurance professionals, annuity professionals, certified public accountants, attorneys, private bankers, private wealth managers.

Capital and middle markets: Capital markets desks, trading desks, execution management systems, order management systems, algorithmic trading firms, liquidity providers.

Institutional investors: Asset owners and managers, pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, hedge funds, mutual funds, commercial banks, insurance companies, broker-dealers, private banks.

What makes our data different?

ETF Global has become the essential source for understanding ETFs, because we source, organize, classify, and deliver the highest-quality ETF data.

By deriving our data directly from ETF issuers, their custodians, or permissioned representatives, we offer an unmatched level of granularity and reliability.

In addition, our data goes beyond the standard ETF basket (PCF) files that other data providers use to include full Actual Holdings data. There can be large differences between the two, and because of the recently passed SEC Rule 6c-11, these differences are going to become even more pronounced.

About ETF Global

Our firm began in 2011 with a simple goal: To become the leading independent source of data on all things related to exchange-traded products. We make the world of ETPs more transparent and accessible to investors of all sizes, providing the tools they need to make better choices, including comprehensive data on ETFs and their holdings, technical analysis from our exclusive ETFG Multi-Factor Quantitative Model, and research insights from our team of ETF experts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: I am an employee of ETF Global.