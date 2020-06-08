In Q2, MongoDB expects growth to begin faltering to ~27% y/y (versus 46% y/y in Q1), an falling to mid-20s growth for the full year.

Some of the biggest winners in the software sector this year are starting to show signs of weakness, including non-relational database provider MongoDB (MDB). Having been among the strongest performers this year amid market turmoil, some investors had hoped that these winners could continue outperforming forever, but at some point valuations have to catch up to fundamentals, and I believe this is one of those course-correcting moments for MongoDB.

There's a mixture of both good and bad news near-term for MongoDB. The good news is that MongoDB relies in large part in on its self-service sales channel, so the inability of direct sales teams to travel and meet prospects has done little to impact MongoDB's new business development. In fact, CFO Michael Gordon noted on the Q1 earnings call that "COVID-19 had less of an impact on new business in Q1 than we expected."

On the flip side, however, unlike many other SaaS companies, MongoDB's Atlas product (the hosted cloud version of MongoDB, and which has become the biggest focus for the company in recent quarters) prices based on usage, which means that reduced IT workloads from customers amid the coronavirus has a direct impact on revenue reduction.

MongoDB has baked this weakness into its updated guidance for the year, shown below:

Figure 1. MongoDB guidance update Source: MongoDB 1Q21 earnings release

The company's $520-$530 million guidance range for the year implies 23-26% y/y growth for the year; starting with a deceleration in Q2 revenues to $125-$127 million, or 26-28% y/y growth (twenty points weaker than Q1's growth rate of 46% y/y). For MongoDB to hit mid-20s growth for the full year, it implies revenue growth continuing to fall to the low 20s in the back half of FY21.

MongoDB's valuation, meanwhile, is more appropriate to a company growing much faster. At current share prices near $200, MongoDB's market cap is $11.66 billion; after netting off the $977.0 million of cash and $923.1 million of convertible debt on MongoDB's balance sheet, this represents an enterprise value of $11.61 billion. The implied valuation multiple against the midpoint of MongoDB's revenue guidance range for the year is a gigantic 22.1x EV/FY21 revenues.

This makes us wonder if even MongoDB's ~20% correction since earnings is enough. Companies expected to grow in the mid-20s and low 30s this year trade at substantially lower multiples:

For many companies, the key message is that Q1/Q2 will be the hardest-hit periods by the coronavirus, followed by a snap-back recovery that gets growth back on track. MongoDB's full-year ~25% growth outlook, however, more or less suggests that the company's baseline growth rate has dropped to the mid-20s (vs. low 50s last year), and so MongoDB's valuation multiple should also come down accordingly.

Remain on the sidelines here as MongoDB's bloated valuation continues to unwind.

Q1 download

Let's now dive into MongoDB's latest earnings results. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. MongoDB 1Q21 results Source: MongoDB 1Q21 earnings release

MongoDB's revenue growth through Q1 has maintained pace with last quarter, growing 46% y/y in Q1 (vs. 45% y/y in Q4) to $130.3 million and beating Wall Street's expectations of $119.7 million (+34% y/y) by a substantial margin. MongoDB, however, does expect some of the coronavirus-related weakness to roll over into Q2 and beyond, as implied by its guidance update.

Here's some useful color commentary from CFO Michael Gordon on the company's sales momentum in the quarter:

While we saw a muted impact from the pandemic on new business activity after the global lockdown began in mid-March, we did observe a modest slowdown in the growth from our existing Atlas customers, particularly in self-serve. The impact was modest, but broad-based, mirroring the broader economic contraction. As a reminder, we recognize Atlas revenues based on consumption, so the slowdown did impact our Q1 Atlas revenue performance. To be clear, we haven't seen any increase in customer churn in either of our direct sales or self-service channels. Overall, Atlas' strong performance continues to be the largest contributor to our growth. Atlas grew over 75% in the quarter and now represents 42% of total revenue compared to 35% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and 41% last quarter."

Key to note is that one of MongoDB's chief weaknesses amid the coronavirus has been a lack of expansion among MongoDB's larger accounts, as mentioned in the commentary above. MongoDB also reports the number of large customers with ARR >$100k each quarter, and this quarter's ending large-customer count of 780 represented only 29 net-new large customers since Q4, vs. 63 net-new adds in Q4 and 41 in the prior-year Q1.

The good news is that MongoDB has taken some steps to address growth shortfalls. The company has taken the savings from reduced sales travel and poured more into its self-service marketing channel, noting that MongoDB right now has the opportunity to take advantage of very low online ad prices (Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and the like have all noted that ad pricing has fallen roughly ~15% since the coronavirus began).

MongoDB does have a history of providing conservative guidance (this quarter's guidance called for mid-30s revenue growth and actually clocked in the mid-40s), so I'd be surprised if MongoDB actually decelerated the full twenty points to mid-20s growth as quickly as next quarter. But the fact does still stand that MongoDB is a victim of its own scale and is no longer growing as quickly as it once did, and despite its popularity in the IT sphere, MongoDB is up against significant competition from both fellow non-relational database startups as well as more traditional database providers.

The company's profitability results, unfortunately, don't offer much consolation to make up for slowing growth. High levels of stock-based comp continue to push down MongoDB's GAAP net losses, which widened by 63% y/y to -$54.0 million this quarter.

We note as well that MongoDB's cash flows have suffered. In Q1, operating cash flows deteriorated to -$5.9 million as shown in the table below, though MongoDB had been able to generate positive OCF in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. MongoDB 1Q21 cash flows Source: MongoDB 1Q21 earnings release

If we include capex, MongoDB's free cash flow losses in the quarter were -$8.5 million, versus a cash flow profit of $2.8 million in 1Q20. Now of course, MongoDB has a substantial amount of cash ($977 million) on its balance sheet to handle this relatively minor outflow of cash, but from a net cash perspective, almost the entirety of MongoDB's liquidity has been financed by the $923 million of outstanding balance on its convertible note, so its actual net cash position stands at only ~$50 million.

Key takeaways

In my view, MongoDB's ability to continue outperforming the market from here on out will be limited. While remaining a great company with a powerful technology that helps businesses aggregate and query unstructured data, MongoDB is slated to fall to somewhere between 20-30% y/y revenue growth, which doesn't make it substantially more impressive from a pure growth standpoint than the average SaaS company. Its "legacy" >20x forward revenue multiple, in my view, is at risk and is already in the process of unwinding. Without a clear indication from the company on when it can expect large customer growth to continue and Atlas customers to continue their rates of expansion, investors would do well to wait on the sidelines and wait for MongoDB to unravel some of its year-to-date gains before considering getting back in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.