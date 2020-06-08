Overview

The near-term outlook for LivePerson (LPSN), the conversational commerce AI company, looks a lot better than we expected despite the COVID-19 situation. The company beat the Q1 revenue guidance while top-line growth accelerated to 18%, ~100-200 bps higher than the TTM growth at the end of last year. The company's commitment to achieving more cost-saving by leveraging automation, coupled with the increase in demand for a messaging-based solution, further suggests that there may be a near-term upside opportunity. On the other hand, we still have a mixed long-term view. The business model scalability and the competition are still long-term risk factors that concern us. Since our first coverage on the stock last November in which we discussed some of these concerns, the stock has been down ~4.5%. We will maintain a neutral stance on the stock for now.

Catalyst

There are two key takeaways in Q1 2020, which we think will drive a near-term outperformance in growth and margin expansion:

AI-based messaging continues to see strong validation and has gained meaningful tractions across LivePerson's potential target clients and existing base. While the COVID-19 situation also presents a potential risk factor, it also provides a good setup for more widespread messaging adoption by enterprise call centers. Call center operations have been significantly affected by the pandemic, and the implementation of social distancing at the facilities means that it can only operate at ~50% capacity. As per the management comment in Q1, such a situation generates a stronger demand for messaging adoption. Within the same period, the business has seen a drastic uptrend on messaging across its existing base alone. One airline customer reportedly had a 900% YoY increase in messaging volume in March, while another retail customer doubled its labor hours on messaging in a week. The same retail customer was also able to roll out a messaging-based contact center with 95% of the agents working from home due to the LivePerson platform.

(Source: company's earnings call slide)

The increase in messaging volume will translate to higher revenue, considering LivePerson's pricing scheme that involves a mix of monthly usage-based and licensing fees. The 18% growth in Q1, while solid, still has not baked in the effect of the 81% drastic increase in messaging use cases. As the company suggested in the call, the increase in messaging volume will take time to flow through the financials, given the company's relatively longer-term contracts with its customers. To that extent, the continuous upward trend in messaging adoption also opens up the possibility for contract adjustment for new clients, which we assume will be weighted more towards usage-based fees. In our view, this will potentially be a surprise factor that will drive revenue towards the higher end of the 17% - 22% guidance.

Automation will continue to drive cost savings. It appears that the positive effect of the internal automation practice will allow the company to scale back on its hiring further. As per the management comment, reduction in headcount expectation will drive two-thirds of the overall cost savings. The company will expect a total of $7.5 million - $16.5 million of cost savings for 2020, representing 5% of the revenue, which is a good and realistic amount to target.

(Source: company's earnings call slide)

While the wide guidance range also does not suggest a 100% visibility, the recent progress in cost savings has been promising. The company maintained the higher-end of its revenue guidance and raised the EBITDA margin outlook by 100 - 200 bps.

Risk

In our view, LivePerson will see limited upside in the non-English speaking overseas market. The company's differentiated AI-based offering relies on a particular NLP (Natural Language Processing) technology, which enables intent extraction from language-specific texts. Competitors with stronger international presence and higher R&D budgets like Salesforce (CRM) or Zendesk (ZEN), for instance, are more well-positioned to solve these issues.

(Source: company's earnings call slide)

On the other hand, the number of industries in which this technology proves to be reliable seems limited in practice, given the evolving work required to maintain and improve the quality of the highly contextual, intent-based system. We also tend to see more industry-specific conversational AI players like Nuance (NUAN) in healthcare and also Cerence (CRNC) in automotive. All these suggest that LivePerson's overall addressable market is potentially less than $60 billion.

Valuation

LivePerson has a mixed long-term outlook in our view, which makes it challenging to conclude. While the company's disciplined approach in expense management and in-demand AI-based messaging offering provides a potential upside in the near-term, we feel that the relatively challenging landscape will slow down its growth longer term. Considering the ~20% growth expectation and negative FCF margin, we feel that the ~7.8x P/S is a bit on the high side. From both EBITDA and FCF margin standpoints, the stock does not pass the rule-of-40. We have also seen other opportunities with better valuation and stronger long-term prospects than LivePerson. With these in mind, we will maintain our neutral stance on the stock.

