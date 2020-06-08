However, products like Yext are also timely for the pandemic, as consumers use Google to figure out which locations have re-opened.

Shares of Yext have dipped more than 10% after posting strong Q1 results that beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

I've held Yext (YEXT) in my portfolio for several years now, and though the stock hasn't yet exactly seen a breakout yet, I'm still confident in the company's unique product and growth trajectory. The location-based data aggregator just reported Q1 results, and despite beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom line and withdrawing full-year guidance like most other software companies, investors pulled out of the stock and sent it spiraling down ~10% since the earnings release. In my view, however, there are no red flags in Yext's latest update, and investors should use the dip as an opportunity to increase their position.

Data by YCharts

Is the Starbucks (SBUX) around the corner from me open yet? What hours is CVS (CVS) holding at this time? These are the types of answers, especially critical as the economy re-opens from lockdowns, that Yext helps to deliver from a backend perspective, allowing large multi-location chains to update their location-based data and get it right for each individual location.

We already knew that Yext would be one of the most impacted software companies by the coronavirus. With its stable of primarily retail, restaurant, and financial services customers, we would expect new bookings and customer growth at Yext to be down through the pandemic. But at the same time, the importance of using Yext as a solution to manage and update critical location data at a time of massive consumer confusion has never been more clear.

We like the fact that in spite of pandemic headwinds in March and April, Yext's first-quarter results still showed a stable mid-20s growth rate - and though Yext has withdrawn its full-year guidance, we still expect the company to end the year with revenues up in the ~20s. Its valuation, however, implies a company that is in much more dire straits than is actually the truth.

At present share prices near $16, Yext has a market cap of $1.85 billion. After netting off the $248.9 million of cash on Yext's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $1.60 billion. For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $350.9 million (+17% y/y vs. $298.8 million in revenues in FY20), versus Yext's original and now withdrawn revenue outlook of $378-$382 million (+27% y/y). We think a ten-point impact to full-year revenues is far too extreme (especially as the impact of the coronavirus will likely be confined to Q1 and Q2, and Q1 already came in at ~24% y/y growth), but regardless, if we take this consensus estimate at face value, we arrive at a valuation of just 4.5x EV/FY21 revenues. That's far below where most other software companies expected to grow in the ~20% range are currently trading:

Data by YCharts

Stay long here and buy the dip.

Q1 download

Let's dive into Yext's first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 12. Yext 1Q21 earnings results Source: Yext 1Q21 earnings release

Yext's revenues grew 24% y/y in the quarter to $85.4 million, comfortably surpassing Wall Street's target of $82.2 million (+20% y/y) by a solid four-point margin.

Obviously, the coronavirus is driving some impact here. Revenues decelerated three points from last quarter's 27% y/y revenue growth. But what we like here is that despite two months of virus-related impact, Yext still grew its customer count by 36% y/y, ending the quarter with a total base of 2,100 customers - positioning Yext well for future revenue growth with its "land and expand" business model.

Yext Answers is also driving growth. Recall that this is a recently-launched product that helps consumers search web content for specific query terms - Yext recently piloted the search function with several healthcare companies that allowed site users to search for COVID-19 specific information. The company is offering a 90-day free trial of Yext Answers, and the paid conversions from this limited trial offer will likely drive future customer growth higher.

We also got qualitative commentary from founder/CEO Howard Lerman that Q2 (at least, May) is already shaping up to be better than March and April. Per Lerman's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

But we saw headwinds and bookings and retention in March and April as customers delayed purchasing decisions due to the pandemic and I've characterized what we saw as a tale of two cities. In one city, we saw challenged industries like retail and food services. Now pipeline in these businesses typically didn't disappear instead it just slipped to later quarters. And meanwhile in the other industry -- in the other city, we saw industries like healthcare and financial services performed strongly showing signs of accelerated digital transformation where Yext plays a key role. Approximately 25% to 30% of our ARR at the end of Q1 was in these challenged industries. But now the divide is less severe and we are seeing signs of recovery and we're growing faster in the other industries. The pipeline is strong for Q2 and retention levels in May have already improved. Needless to say, the last few months had been unprecedented for everyone. But despite these challenges, our first quarter was incredibly productive."

Given this feedback, Yext's guidance for Q2 of $84-$86 million in revenue, or 16-19% y/y growth (versus Wall Street's consensus of $86.7 million, or +20% y/y) likely seems too conservative. We understand that there is some lag-time from a weaker billings quarter like Q1 to spill over into revenue, but we shouldn't expect to see a full ~5-8 points of deceleration from Q1 when Lerman is clearly saying that May has improved relative to March and April. In other words, Yext's ~10% selloff since the earnings release primarily on the basis of disappointing Q2 guidance may be misguided.

Yext is also managing costs carefully amid top-line slowdowns. The company has implemented a policy of "replacement only hiring" outside of quota-carrying sales heads, which the company is always looking to grow. The company has had built-in savings on the travel side (as sales execs are grounded) and CFO Steve Cakebread, a veteran of both Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Salesforce.com (CRM), noted that the company is also "rethinking our approach to marketing costs and other OpEx areas that aren't directly tied to driving revenue growth." As such, Yext's pro forma EPS of -$0.10 beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.12; expect more earnings upside as more of Yext's cost-cutting measures get implemented over the course of the year. And with ~$250 million of balance sheet cash against a minimal Q1 operating cash flow burn of -$0.7 million, we're hardly worried about Yext running into liquidity issues while the economy recovers from the coronavirus.

Key takeaways

Yext has a promising and timely product that is not easily replicated by any other software provider in the market. Management has noted that retention rates have already started improving in May, despite a guidance outlook that seems to suggest otherwise by calling for sharp deceleration. Trading at just 4.5x forward revenues, investors still have a chance to get in on Yext on the ground floor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YEXT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.