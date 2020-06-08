Since January of this year, shares of Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) (formerly Foamix) have been cut by roughly two-thirds, given the fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as the lackluster result of the merger between Foamix and Menlo to form the newly combined company. With the failure of serlopitant, the former Menlo lead product, the merger felt like “much ado about nothing”, despite an improvement in the balance sheet. On April 6 and 7, MNLO shares fell 60% on the negative serlopitant news, with investors ignoring the other assets in the company. We believe this creates an opportunity for investors to pick up a growing dermatology-focused company at a cheap price.

Notably, cash from the two merged companies combined totaled $82.7 million as of the end of 1Q 2020, and former Foamix shareholders were made whole by the cash obtained from the former Menlo balance sheet. The newco is also a U.S. listed company, another upgrade for former Foamix shareholders. While Menlo’s former lead candidate will not add a new product addressing an unmet medical need to the sales bag as planned, the newco is nevertheless executing on its product portfolio and pipeline which are legacy Foamix assets, now with the benefit of robust funding to drive growth. In late April, the company entered into a license agreement for Amzeeq® and other minocyline-based products with Cutia Therapeutics, a Chinese pharmaceutical company. MNLO received $10 million up front, adding to its cash balance, and may also receive an additional milestone payment and royalties on sales. With the recent equity raise of $50 million on June 5th, MNLO is well capitalized to execute on its business plan and investors have a new opportunity to own the stock under $2.00 per share. The continued commercial ramp of lead product Amzeeq for acne, launch of newly approved Zilxi™ for rosacea, and recently announced Phase 2 data for pipeline candidate, FCD105 are key drivers anticipated to propel MNLO shares higher.

As The Economy Reopens, Amzeeq Launch To Continue Gaining Traction

The launch of new acne treatment, Amzeeq, was progressing favorably prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued progress should drive Menlo shares higher. Recall that Amzeeq received approval from the FDA in October of last year, and was launched in January 2020 with a 50 person salesforce. KOLs are very favorable on the drug, as this first-ever topical formulation of minocycline offers the efficacy of a widely used oral antibiotic without the systemic side effects that come with it. Amzeeq gets around these issues by making use of Foamix's proprietary foam technology allowing the drug to be applied locally. The tolerability profile also is more favorable than on other treatments, including the top-branded treatment Epiduo, which makes use of adapalene and benzoyl peroxide, but causes local irritation and can stain pillowcases.

In the near-term, there is room for upside as the economy reopens. Trends in 1Q were above expectations, as the drug sold $1.8 million vs. the $1.0 million analyst consensus expectations. We believe trends were still positive until lockdowns were put in place, which limited growth and likely contributed to some of the stock selloff. However, with the economy now reopening across the country, we believe prescription trends for Amzeeq could again pick back up. We are already seeing signs of this, as data from Symphony Health, a leading prescription data provider, show that prescription volumes have improved on a week over week basis for the last four consecutive weeks.

Furthermore, comparable data from other acne product launches show promise as well. Each new acne product has averaged 200K prescriptions in Year 1, and 564K prescriptions in Year 3. With pricing of $200 or higher for Amzeek, achieving this number of prescriptions would suggest Year 1 revenues of roughly $40M or more, which compares favorably to the current consensus estimate of just $10M for the year.

Longer-term, we see the potential for a $250 million product. Note that the market for acne treatments is large, with 18 million prescriptions written in 2018, $5.2 billion in sales, and 40-50M total Americans affected. Top treatments such as Aczone and Epiduo Forte each generate over $250M in total sales. With a differentiated and competitive profile, we believe Amzeeq could generate a similar level of peak sales over time.

Recently-approved Zilxi Also to Contribute to Sales this year and meaningfully in 2021

We see Menlo's recently-approved Zilxi (formerly FMX103) contributing meaningfully to 2021 sales. Recall that Zilxi recently received FDA approval on May 29th. Results were largely expected after strong results from multiple positive phase 3 trials, and investors seemingly sold on the news as the stock ended the day down 5% post-approval. With short-term profit taking outweighing the positive news, we believe this represents an opportunity for longer-term investors who see Zilxi as another differentiated asset with a potentially rapid ramp.

Zilxi is the first minocycline product to be approved for use in rosacea, and is indicated to treat the inflammatory lesions, where other products fall short. Like Amzeeq, Zilxi offers the antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of oral minocycline without the systemic side effects, making for an appealing sale to dermatologists and their patients. Zilxi is also being billed as the most potent treatment on the market for rosacea with a rapid onset of action. Rosacea affects 16 million Americans and treatments for this condition generate $1.2 billion in sales each year. The leading treatment for rosacea is Oracea, an oral antibiotic that has systemic issues comparable to oral antibiotics used to treat acne (i.e. nausea, diarrhea, headaches). Importantly, key opinion leaders believe that Zilxi will have competitive efficacy and a more tolerable profile compared to Oracea, and many could use this product first line with their patients. Results from the Phase 3 clinical trials for Zilxi showed not only that the drug was effective in reducing inflammatory lesions, but the drug also met secondary endpoints with favorable results on a lack of flushing/blushing, dryness, itching, and hyperpigmentation -- side effects that are seen with oral treatments.

We see Zilxi with the potential to generate at least $250 million in peak sales, as its efficacy is competitive to Oracea, which generated $350 million in annual sales. Additionally, we see a potentially rapid uptake upon launch, as Zilxi can be sold to the same clinicians that Menlo's salesforce is currently developing relationships with for Amzeeq. This compares favorably to current expectations, where 2021 consensus estimates are for $20 million in sales and just $170M in sales by 2028, with analysts likely being conservative on their projections.

Positive FCD105 Data Demonstrate Pipeline to Fuel Future Growth

On June 2, Menlo reported positive phase 2 results for FCD105, the first-ever combination topical treatment containing minocycline for acne vulgaris. FCD105 is a combination product that makes use of Menlo’s topical minocycline formulation, the antibiotic that's present in the company’s recently-launched Amzeeq product. FCD105 combines 3% minocycline with 0.3% adapalene, a third generation retinoid used in existing acne treatments. We believe FCD105 shows promise because it combines the bacteriostatic and anti-inflammatory properties of minocycline with the retinoid benefits of adapalene, which reduces the growth of cells and inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokines that cause severe acne, all with fewer side effects than first-generation retinoids. Given the Phase 2 results, this high-value product opportunity has been significantly de-risked, and with the favorable safety data and both compounds already used in acne treatments for some time, we believe the upcoming end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, expected before the end of the year, will be a positive event. Menlo has now demonstrated multiple times that they are good at designing and conducting clinical trials, as well as navigating the regulatory front to achieve FDA approvals for their dermatology products.

The randomized, double blind study Phase 2 trial had four trial arms: 1) FCD105 foam, 2) 0.3% adapalene foam, 3) 3% minocycline foam, and 4) vehicle foam. The primary endpoints are the proportion of patients achieving success on Investigator's Global Assessment "IGA", and mean change from baseline in inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesion counts.

Based on the results, FCD105 showed a highly statistically significant improvement compared to vehicle for both of the primary endpoints. Patients achieving IGA treatment success in the FCD105 treatment group was 35.9% compared to 15.7% of patients using vehicle, p=0.0003, while reduction in inflammatory lesions at Week 12 was -64.1% for FCD105 compared to -50.9% for vehicle, p=0.0020. Notably, while the trial was not designed to be powered to see a statistical difference between FCD105 and either 3% minocycline foam or 0.3% adapalene foam treatments alone; the majority of these comparisons did show a statistically significant improvement of FCD105 at Week 12, which can provide strong marketing messages once the product is commercialized.

The only minor bug in the results was for the reduction of non-inflammatory lesion counts at Week 12, in which FCD105 only showed numerical improvement over vehicle, which the company attributed to outlier results in both the FCD105 and vehicle patient groups. Offsetting this result, FCD105 did show statistically significant improvement in reducing non-inflammatory lesion counts at Week 12 compared to both the 3% minocycline foam and 0.3% adapalene foam groups. A larger Phase 3 program for FCD 105, expected to be conducted next year, should give better resolution on the non-inflammatory results, however, with all endpoints being met statistically or numerically, we believe that a larger N in the studies should show favorable results across the board.

Safety and tolerability data were positive, with the majority of adverse events reported as mild in severity, and no serious adverse events in the study. Tolerability of FCD105 was comparable to vehicle with >93% of local skin tolerability assessments reported as “none” or “mild” for burning/stinging, itching, dryness, scaling, erythema and hyperpigmentation. With these positive results, analysts could begin to incorporate FCD revenue into their models, which could drive long-term revenue estimates and price targets higher for the company.

Conclusion

Despite a strong launch thus far for Amzeeq, a recent product approval, and the company obtaining additional cash from the merger in March and Chinese licensure of Amzeeq in April, shares of MNLO are trading at about a third of where the stock began the year. With the launch of Zilxi expected soon, positive Phase 2 data for FCD105 recently reported, and the balance sheet topped off to drive two commercial product launches forward, investors can take advantage of the downturn in the stock and build positions in front of the revenue growth and business progress expected later this year.

