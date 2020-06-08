Given the growth and cash flow profile, we think the shares are still surprisingly modestly valued.

The company's acquisition of Mobile Posse provides it with a recurring revenue stream, higher margins and plenty of revenue synergy opportunities to chase.

The company is marching on as if there is no pandemic, belying fears about the possible impact of soft device sales and a crash in the ad market.

We argued in February that Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) would catch a second wind. Well, they never seem to have lost their first wind, as it happens. Listening to the CC (or reading the CC transcript), you might be forgiven to be blissfully unaware there is a pandemic and economic crash going on.

Advertisement market

Since much of the company's revenue comes from ads, there were quite a few investors who were apparently apprehensive what this might do to the progress of the company, given the crash in much of the ad market.

The short answer is... nothing. This has surprised us a little as well, we must honestly admit. What are the reasons for this teflon performance? Here are the main ones:

Ad dollars follow eyeballs, and these are going to apps like social media, streaming audio and video, gaming and the like. The company's exposure to sectors hit heavily by the pandemic (restaurants, travel, cars. etc.) is actually very low.

The company's platform gives crystal clear ROI for its advertisers.

On the ROI, from Q4CC:

So for example, if a customer engages with an application such as Pandora or TikTok, both of those companies can track exactly how much benefit they received from using our platform. This helps them drive additional spend on a platform due to the strong ROI they see from their new customers. And in a world where marketing dollars need to show clear and measurable return on investment, our platform provides exactly that.

Device sales

Another reason why investors might have been a little apprehensive is that a slowdown in the sale of new Android phones could have a negative impact on the company's growth rate. Here too, the reasons for worrying seem to have been overblown.

There isn't much of a slowdown in device sales. In fact, management argued that device sales "continued to be robust" (Q4CC).

Ignite, the company's application media business, added 150M devices in FY2020, up from just over 100M in FY2019. It is now installed on 400M phones worldwide. That's 60% penetration in the US but just 15% globally; there is still a market to be won.

Diversification.

Upcoming 5G cycle.

On device sales (Q4CC):

We've seen devices recover – device volumes recover by region, they're happening at a different pace. But as you heard Bill talk about earlier, kind of the trends we're seeing is March kind of a low point with respect to device volumes primarily in the U.S. and then a rebounding and a step-up April and May... So given the fact that we're only on 60% of the Android phones here in the U.S. and 10%, 15-ish percent in the global market, even if devices slow down, we're going to see growth.

The company is diversifying its customer base, from the Q4CC:

our total revenue with our initial U.S. partners of Verizon, AT&T, Cricket and U.S. Cellular increased year-over-year despite a decline in the total combined devices sold. Today, these four partners represent less than 50% of our total revenues. This compares to over 70% for the fiscal year 2020 and nearly 90% for fiscal 2019, helping us to diversify partners are now having T-Mobile being a large content business partner, plus our rollouts with newer U.S.-based partners, such as Tracfone and international partners, such as Samsung and America Movil.

Revenue from international partners like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and America Movil (NYSE:AMX) and new launches like Xiaomi in India and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) grew 80% in Q4 (y/y).

And many of these partners are still in the early ramp phase. Take, for instance, Samsung, which sells over 200M devices a year, but Ignite is installed on just over 10M of these. There is plenty of runway left.

RPD - Revenue per Device

RPD keeps on improving strongly, up 35% to nearly $3.20 in the US. The company isn't suffering from declining rates like other ad companies although the surprising strength of RPD is likely to be the result of adding products to existing phones. And here is another reason (Q4CC):

on an aggregate level, we're seeing improved conversion rates. And it makes sense, right, is that here we are in a pandemic. People are on their phones more. They're wanting to discover and explore new content. We have that. It's relevant and tailored for them.

Single Tap

The backlog in custom integration is being reduced as the company engaged help (in the form of four leading attribution and analytics companies), so this promising part of the business is now also humming after a bit of a rocky start (Q4CC):

And as you're well aware, we have a number of last mile issues with SingleTap that we couldn't get the conversion rates we saw to scale. And we're now in a place where we're starting to see some really nice progress. And we're seeing it through some of the things that you just mentioned as well as other relationships that we have right now, and we've made some material progress on some of these last mile operational issues.

Mobile Posse

There are quite a few ways in which Mobile Posse is going to contribute to results:

It improves gross margins (they are close to 50% while Digital Turbine so far produces gross margins around 40%).

The company generates recurring revenues, which means that now a good 30% of revenues will be recurring going forward.

Management argues there will be some $1M in cost synergies to harvest.

Revenue synergies are the most obvious but least quantifiable rationale for the acquisition, as there are obvious complementaries with Digital Turbine's media business and very little customer overlap.

Sprint has been acquired by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), and since T-Mobile is a customer of Mobile Posse, it's likely this service will be extended to the customers of the former Sprint.

Q4 results

Revenue was up 45% to $39.4M although this includes nearly $5M from 10 months of Mobile Posse, growth was 27% without that. Splitting results out:

Ignite is good for 60% of the company's revenues now (was 80% in FY2020 and over 85% in FY2019).

Other application products (Single Tap, Folders, Notification and Wizard) are roughly 15%.

The company's content business (mostly Mobile Posse) is 25%.

There is a useful longer-term overview from the 10-K:

Guidance

Management expects Q1 revenue at $47-50M and adjusted EBITDA at $8-10M, a pretty confident guidance.

Margins

Gross profit was up 39% in Q4 to $15.8M with gross margin hitting 40%, and this is expected to grow further with the integration of Mobile Posse (whose content business generates close to 50% gross margin).

Operational costs were 27% of revenue, down from 30% a year ago, and here are also more benefits to come with additional cost synergies from the Mobile Posse acquisition to be realized.

From the Q4CC:

In this top line growth, margin expansion, operating leverage, free cash flow, and strengthening balance sheet are not the results of any financial engineering. There are the results of us simply focusing on the fundamentals.

Cash

The following graph doesn't contain the Q4 figures:

Data by YCharts

But it nicely conveys the rather dramatic improvement in cash flow. From the 10-K:

There are no more convertible notes and related warrants outstanding. The company engaged in a $20M financing to pay for the acquisition, but that's all, it's mostly paid out of existing and incoming cash.

The company had $21.5M in cash at the end of the quarter. It generated $28.8M of free cash flow in FY2020.

GAAP figures were marred by a $9.58M change in fair value of warrants, but this was a non-cash expense and a one-off. There has been a fair bit of dilution, but we expect that to greatly diminish, given the company's dramatic improvement in cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company will produce close to $200M in revenue in FY2021 (which started in April), on an EV of $750M that's not even 4x EV/S. The shares are hardly expensive for a profitable and cash producing company. Analyst expect an EPS of $0.37 for FY2021 rising to $0.44 the year after.

Conclusion

The fears some investors might have had about soft new device activations and a slump in the ad market haven't panned out. In fact, quite the contrary, the company is booming as if there is no pandemic.

People seem glued to their mobile phones more than ever and trying out more apps, boosting Digital Turbine's bottom line in the process and offering its customers a clear sight at ROI.

The Mobile Posse acquisition seems to have been a very smart move, boosting margins and offering lots of revenue synergy opportunities, apart from creating a recurring revenue stream.

As the acquisition is almost entirely paid out of cash, the company didn't suffer any related dilution, which is pretty amazing.

While the shares rallied 30%+ on the surprisingly strong quarter and guidance, some consolidation is perhaps in order, but, given that the shares are hardly expensive, we see further upside for the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.