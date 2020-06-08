Digital Turbine Has More Room To Run
About: Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), Includes: TMUS
by: Shareholders Unite
Summary
The company is marching on as if there is no pandemic, belying fears about the possible impact of soft device sales and a crash in the ad market.
The company's acquisition of Mobile Posse provides it with a recurring revenue stream, higher margins and plenty of revenue synergy opportunities to chase.
Given the growth and cash flow profile, we think the shares are still surprisingly modestly valued.
We argued in February that Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) would catch a second wind. Well, they never seem to have lost their first wind, as it happens. Listening to the CC (or reading the