The fundamental situation has not changed - Noble Corp. needs to dramatically decrease its debt load and raise some additional liquidity.

Such rallies are typical for companies who are about to restructure their debt.

Noble Corp. (NE) shares have rallied together with other offshore drilling stocks on optimism about the economic recovery and the extension of current production cuts from OPEC+. Recently, I was wondering whether offshore drilling stocks will have a last rally before filing for bankruptcy like it often happens in such situations. Now, such a rally happens right in front of our eyes. This is the "pre-bankruptcy rally" which will soon fade for the following reasons:

The coronavirus crisis and the corresponding decline in the price of oil has almost eliminated contracting activity on the offshore drilling front. The market will suffer from the decline in the number of contracts and the increase in the number of available rigs both on the jack-up and on the floater sides. As a result, dayrates will stay under pressure for many months to come. Noble Corp.'s contracts have already suffered from the pandemic and there are no signs that the situation will get better anytime soon. These developments will lead to material problems on the cash flow side. With just $297 million available under the credit facility and $176 million of cash on the balance sheet, Noble Corp. will be on path to run out of liquidity due to negative cash flow, especially given the fact that the company may soon breach covenants. Noble Corp. has already engaged with restructuring advisors. A company hires restructuring advisors when it sees no other method to deal with its debt load. Noble Corp. finished the first quarter with $261 million of short-term debt and $3.7 billion of long-term debt. This amount of debt is absolutely not sustainable in the current environment.

Nevertheless, the stock rallies, just like Valaris (RIG), Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL) or Pacific Drilling (PACD). Such moves happen due to speculative activity and short covering (I'd note that Transocean has no near-term bankruptcy concerns although I'm skeptical about longer-term perspectives). Similar stock price action was seen during the first "restructuring season" a few years ago, when stocks like Seadrill, Ocean Rig, Hercules Offshore and others experienced material upside moves even when the outcome of their stories was evident to most industry observers.

Noble Corp. has no other option but to cut its debt load to the minimum which means that the common equity will have to be wiped out. In the best-case scenario, common equity can get a token amount, but this amount will still be very close to zero.

Such stocks often attract traders who have not followed the industry before so it's important to note that even the continuation of the current oil price rally will not be able to help Noble Corp. as the company depends on drilling contracts which have become very scarce in the current environment and will not rebound in the upcoming months.

In turn, lenders have no option to kick the can down the road since Noble Corp. will face the risk of running out of liquidity - the company needs a capital infusion in addition to the equitization of debt.

From a practical point of view, investors should stay out of the stock completely as its fundamental value is zero or very close to zero (I'd bet on zero). Traders may try to wait until the upside momentum fades and short the stock, although this can be difficult as they will have to find shares to borrow and deal with elevated margin requirements.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.