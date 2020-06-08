When it comes to bitcoin, speculate like Tudor and hold it like Buffett.

However, a simple study shows bitcoin does add value to a balanced portfolio: a 2% allocation improves returns without adding extra risks, thanks to diversification.

Tudor's great speculation on bitcoin

Legendary macro investor Paul Tudor Jones recently made a strong case for using bitcoin to hedge against The Great Monetary Inflation (GMI) and is reported to have allocated 2% in his funds. Among the arguments, it is interesting to see the parallel between bitcoin and gold.

Bitcoin: a great portfolio diversifier despite frightening volatility

Most investors consider bitcoin too risky and volatile for their portfolios. However, a simple asset allocation study below shows that a small allocation can meaningfully improve the risk-adjusted returns:

Baseline: a balanced portfolio represented by Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBINX), which invests 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds.

Enhanced Balanced Portfolio: adding a 2% allocation to bitcoin as done by Tudor.

Balancing between operational ease and tracking accuracy, we rebalance quarterly.

Transaction costs are ignored for simplicity as both instruments are very easy to trade and incur minimal costs related to quarterly rebalancing.

As seen from the table and chart above:

Risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe ratio) increase by over 0.3.

Annual return improves by almost 4%, from 9.4% to 13.3%.

Risks barely change with annualized volatility around 10% and worst drawdown around 23%.

Of course, the improved performance above assumes investors holding a steady 2% allocation, going through all the wild swings of bitcoin in the past decade. That is, to hold it like Warren Buffett.

Investment risks: capped at 2%

For a new asset class like crypto, risks abound: market, regulatory, technology-related, security-related risks, etc. Given an insurance-like allocation, the worst that can happen is the whole 2% is compromised.

Bitcoin's historical drawdowns are indeed frightening, experiencing near-wipeout 4 times already:

Another threat comes from the policymakers and regulators, esp. if bitcoin is to interfere with monetary pumping of the banking system when people start hoarding. In fact, that is exactly what happened on April 5, 1933, when FDR issued Executive order 6102 to stop gold hoarding.

Of course, bitcoin needs to surge multiple times before such risk materializes. Even then, the implementation will be much harder, which may require shutting down the internet.

Comparing the risks to the potential upside from GMI and diversification benefits, it is certainly worth considering for all investors, big or small.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.