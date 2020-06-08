Insider Outperformance: Key Takeaways And How To Benefit Significantly From It

Second, I found that all insiders earn an excess return of 1.03%. However, by only picking out the winners, this return improves drastically to 12.90%.

During the past few months, I wrote a paper which discusses if and why stocks with insider purchases outperform others. I then expanded this research by creating the Insider Outperformance Formula.

It was September 2019. My investment strategy was focused around stocks with a strong competitive moat and high free cash flow growth. I was following Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and was astounded by the fact that CEO Mary Dillon and director Charles Heilbronn purchased $308K and $59 million worth of shares. Some investors were shouting that this is a strong indicator and would lead to significant superior returns, while others stated that this has no predictive power for stock returns. One thing was for sure: Nobody exactly could tell, with empirical evidence, that this was good news or not for the stock. At that moment, I felt like insider trading was one of the stock market topics with a lot of interest from investors, but very little knowledge. As creating valuable, informative content on stock market outperformance is my main goal, I started writing a paper on this topic and doing further research. My most important findings will be shared with you in this article.

First, I will discuss the evidence found by existing literature on insider trading outperformance. Why do insiders outperform and which outperform the most? Second, I will discuss the three most valuable findings of my own paper named "The Agency Theory as Explanation for CEO Abnormal Returns," which adds a third theory to explaining insider outperformance. Last, I will discuss two ways on how you can benefit significantly from this insider outperformance information.

Insider outperformance literature

Over the past few decades, there have been plenty of academics who performed research on insider trading outperformance. Overall, insider trades are seen as a market inefficiency, because investors can earn significant abnormal returns by trading based on this information. An abnormal return is the difference between the actual return of a security and its expected return based on its market risk and the market index return. Insider trades refers to "transactions by top officers, directors, and large shareholders who own 10% or more of company’s shares."

Key literature takeaways: Difference in returns

As there exists a wide variety of insider trades, literature focused on which types of trades earn the highest abnormal return. In the image below, I included the most important findings.

Lakonishok & Imnoo found that stocks with a positive net purchase ratio (insider purchases > insider sales) earn a significant abnormal return, while a negative net purchase ratio has no impact on returns. Afterwards, many other papers have proven that insider purchases earn abnormal returns while insider sales indeed have no impact. This phenomenon can be explained by the fact that insiders have many reasons to sell a stock such as wealth diversification and freeing cash for other transactions, while one would only buy a stock to make money. Second, CFOs earn higher abnormal returns than CEOs as they are more exposed to financial details of the firm. Also, CEOs face higher scrutiny from investors, which makes it harder for them to profit from insider knowledge. Third, non-star CEOs earn significantly higher returns than star CEOs (star CEOs are more in the media) also because they face less scrutiny from investors when trading their own stock. Fourth, Cohen et al. made one of the most valuable findings. Opportunistic trades have significantly higher abnormal returns compared to routine trades (insiders who placed a trade in the same calendar month for at least three consecutive years) as they are more informative. This is widely adopted in other papers due to its reliability. Fifth, clustered trades earn significantly higher returns than solitary trades, as this may indicate that the undervaluation or anticipated positive news is more severe. Last, trades in firms which are badly governed (low score on Governance Index) earn significantly higher returns than the best-governed firms as these insiders are able to exploit superior information better in their trading. (Note that the returns below are not comparable as they have different sample periods and a different time period which is then annualized).

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on papers from Lakonishok et al., Wang et al., Sabherwal et al., Cohen et al., Alldredge et al. and Ravina et al.; all differences are statistically significant at the 0.05-level; percentages are annualized abnormal returns)

Explanation for outperformance

While it's interesting to see which insiders outperform the most, there has been few research on explanations for the overall outperformance. In fact, literature has provided two explanations:

Insiders buy misvalued stocks: Insiders purchase stocks with weak recent returns and stocks that have a high book-to-market value, both proxies for misvaluation. With their insights, insiders just have a better sense on purchasing their stock at the right moment. Insider knowledge: In theory, insiders are prohibited to trade based on their superior insider knowledge. However, literature has indicated that after insider purchases, firms see a significant increase in return on assets, a proxy for superior earnings. Thus, they exploit superior information about future earnings in their trading.

Literature shortcoming and my research set-up

I believe that there are two significant shortcomings in literature:

Literature has provided only two explanations for this insider outperformance, which should be added with other aspects.

There exists few pieces of literature which discusses insider outperformance over the past years. It's fair to assume that changes in market indices (more IT stocks), GDP growth (growth slowdown over last decades) and market efficiencies (getting scarcer) could impact insider returns. As such, following older literature blindly would be a bad idea.

So my ultimate goal was to write a paper which contributes a third explanation for the outperformance, during the period 2014-2019. After some brainstorming, I arrived at the agency theory. The agency problem is a subsection of corporate governance, which refers to “the possible conflicts of interests between self-interested managers as agents and shareholders of the firm who are the principals” (Eun et al.) The problem indicates that when managers are not shareholders of the firm, they spend cash flows rather in self dealings (a private jet, high management wages etc.) instead of trying to create shareholder wealth with it (dividend payments, capex investments, M&A etc.). Also, a manager who is no shareholder would feel less urge to improve financial results and the stock price.

A well-known way to decrease the agency problem is incentivizing managers via stock options, which would make them shareholder of the firm. Some insiders do purchase their own stock on the open market, which could have a similar impact with regard to the agency problem. Thus for firms with high agency problems, I hypothesise that manager stock purchases would decrease the agency problem, intensifying their efforts to create shareholder wealth and thereby possibly increasing the stock price.

High agency problems are captured via seven y-variables, as shown in the figure below. I'm not going to discuss in depth why these variables are proxies for high agency problems. Overall, the included variables indicate that managers have low incentives to create shareholder wealth. The CEO abnormal returns will be regressed on these y-variables to see if the correlation between CEO returns and the agency problem can be proven.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

This research is performed on CEO purchases in all US-listed stocks during the sample period of 2014-2018. Only open market purchases are included, no options or sales. After filtering dubious results, there remained 3,605 observations which are implemented in the research. I'm not going to discuss in depth how abnormal returns are calculated (it's a bit complicated and boring). Basically, it involves the one-year return of the stock after the CEO purchased, taking into account its risk (market beta) and the market return.

Key takeaways of my paper: Strong insider trading returns and impact of agency problem

The most important empirical findings of "The Agency Theory as Explanation for CEO Abnormal Returns" can be split in three parts:

CEOs earned significant one-year abnormal returns of 3.14% on average over the period of 2014-2019. There are three agency problem variables which have a significant positive impact on the abnormal return: Free cash flow yield, operating margin and the amount of shares purchased compared to previous holdings. This is a strong indication that the agency problem explains a part of CEO abnormal returns. Of the included variables, free cash flow yield and operating margin are clearly the strongest that explain abnormal returns. Further research shows that one can earn strong abnormal returns by following these metrics.

Average CEO abnormal return

The first interesting finding is that CEOs indeed earn an abnormal return on their purchase. In fact, the average one-year abnormal return was 3.14%, which is significant with a p-value of 0.000. Interestingly, the first week after the purchase, the abnormal return yields 1.38%, indicating that the market reacts significantly on this news. However, investors who react later on the news could still benefit from it, given the significant 1.76% abnormal return 2-52 weeks after the purchase.

Impact of variables on returns

Doing research on the variables explaining the abnormal return is the biggest objective of this paper. Results indicate that three variables, which are proxies for high agency problems, have a significant impact (p-value <0.05) on the abnormal return: The free cash flow yield, the operating margin and the variable "BIG" which compares the purchase value with the prior shares held by the CEO. Also, lower market cap and higher net debt/EBITDA companies earn significantly higher abnormal returns, which could be explained by their higher risk.

An interesting way of visualising these results is by dividing the whole data sample (3,605 observations) into five quintiles based on the variables, as shown in the figure below. Interestingly, the 20% stocks with the highest free cash flow yield (higher than 7.80%) witnessed an abnormal return of 13.39% annually. The significance of the operating margin variables is mostly explained by the strong negative returns (-10.43%) of the lowest quintile, indicating that insider purchases are not informative in stocks with negative margins. It's important to note that these results could be somewhat biased because of several clustered purchases of multiple insiders in a short time frame (for example, if 10 insiders in the same company with a high free cash flow yield made a return of 100%).

(Source: Robbe Delaet; CAR= cumulative abnormal return for one year;BIG= dummy variables if purchase is >10% of shares owned, NEW= dummy variables if already shareholder or not; DIV= dummy variables if the company does pay out dividend or not; %SH is percentage of total shares purchased by the insider; FCF% is the free cash flow yield of the company; NDE is the net debt/EBITDA ratio of the company; PAYOUT is the payout ratio of the company; MARG is the operating margin of the company; SIZE is the market cap of het company; PTB is the price-to-book value of the company)

High FCF yield and operating margin insider purchases: Abnormal return of up to 13.39% annually

Lastly, my research did a deeper dive on the reliability of the most important variables: Free cash flow yield and operating margin. The time distribution below shows that the 20% highest FCF yield and operating margin portfolios see a very steady gain in abnormal returns, indicating that the CEO might indeed take longer term initiatives to create shareholder wealth after purchasing shares in his/her company (which should still be confirmed by other research). Also, it's easier for investors to benefit from these abnormal returns as only 1.82% of 13.39% of the outperformance happens in the first week after the purchase for the FCF yield portfolio and 0.35% of 6.57% for the operating margin portfolio.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; CAR: cumulative abnormal return for one year or 252 trading days; FCF Yield portfolio= portfolio of 726 stocks with highest FCF yield; MARGIN portfolio= portfolio of 726 stocks with highest operating margin)

Extra research: Insider Outperformance Formula

In my opinion, the findings of my paper are valuable contributions to literature on understanding insider outperformance. Moreover, these strong percentages, especially for high operating margin and free cash flow companies, got me excited to create an investing strategy based on insiders. As the data only included CEOs (who don't trade a lot) and does not include other interesting variables to look at (such as growth), I decided to perform further research in the following months to find an insider formula which outperforms significantly.

Methodology

I decided to research the insider purchases of all officers and directors (excluding 10% owners) during the sample period 2014-2017. This time, analysing returns was done by calculating the excess return (as one-year return of the stock subtracted by the S&P500 return) instead of the abnormal returns. Also, as this research is intended to be used in real life, I decided to only include one trade in a clustered trade (for each stock, I only included the first trade per year and deleted the trades which fell in the one-year period afterwards), which significantly reduced the number of observations to a total of 3,529 trades.

With the free cash flow yield and operating margin, two variables which had a significant impact on the CEO data sample were included again. The first telling us something about its valuation and the latter about operational performance and competitive power. As it's fair to assume that insiders with strong growth and a strong management team could outperform the rest, I decided to look at the impact of the following variables as well: EBIT 2Y growth (the % growth of the earnings before interest and taxes over the two years before the insider purchase), ROIC (NOPAT/invested capital) and ROIC 2Y growth.

Average insider excess return

Interestingly, the average excess return of the 3,529 insider purchases during the sample period 2015-2020 was only 1.03% and not statistically significant. If we would've taken all the purchases, including the clustered ones, the average excess return would've yielded 2.89%.

Formula outperformance: Average excess return of 12.90%

As done before, I decided to visualise the impact of the variables by splitting the data sample in five quintiles. Interestingly, the highest free cash flow yield quintile (FCF yield >7.2%) again outperforms strongly with an excess return of 9.09%. Of the other variables, the ROIC looks to have the strongest impact. Eventually, I managed to create the Insider Outperformance Formula based on several inputs, something that's part of my Marketplace service Insider Opportunities.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; excess return= one-year return after the insider purchase subtracted by the S&P500 return)

If an investor would have utilised this formula in his trading strategy in the period 2014-2017, he would have bought 216 stocks with an average excess return of 12.90% annually (this return is not comparable with the 13.39% discussed earlier, as it does not include all the clustered trades). Some of the best-known picks by this formula were Apple (AAPL) in 2015, Pfizer (PFE) in 2017, Micron Technology (MU) in 2017, Biogen (BIIB) in 2015 and 2017... The histogram below, which plots the excess returns, indicates that a high percentage of the stock witnessed an annual excess return of more than 50%. Moreover, 125 (an 58% success rate) of the stocks that are picked by this formula had a positive excess return.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

How to benefit from this valuable information

In this section what you all have been waited for will be discussed: How can I, as an investor, actually benefit from it? Well, there are two ways: Implementing it in your day-to-day investing strategy or creating an outperforming portfolio based on the formula.

Implementation in day-to-day strategy

We all have had this feeling: You are interested in buying a certain stock, but you are insecure about your timing. Especially in the current expensive market environment, this is a very relevant occurrence. Insider purchases may help with this. You can check it out easily for a certain stock at Openinsider.com. If an insider purchased at a similar price, this could indicate that you are not overpaying and increase your confidence that the purchase should (on average) yield strong returns. As discussed before, the strong expected returns are particularly present if:

The stock is trading at a high free cash flow yield and/or has high operating margins

The insider did not purchase shares in a regular pattern prior to this purchase

There are multiple insiders who purchased (a cluster)

So I would recommend looking out for these variables. For example, if you believe that HP (HPQ) is an interesting company to buy, you could look at recent insider activity and find that three insiders (a cluster) purchased early June. You also would find that the free cash flow yield is very high for the stock and that the insiders did not purchase regularly. These insider findings are very informative and could be the decisive reason to buy HP.

Look for winning stocks in insider purchases to add to your portfolio

One also could approach this the other way around: Searching for winning stocks to add in your portfolio by following all insider activity. This is a very interesting approach as it increases the probability of success of your investments and you can be confident that you don't overpay, but also very hard to do as there are hundreds of purchases to analyze each week. I created a service named Insider Opportunities which analyzes all purchases daily and picks out the winning stocks for members based on the Insider Outperformance Formula.

Conclusion

With this article, I wanted to reach a break through in explaining whether insider purchases yield superior returns and why. My paper "The Agency Theory as Explanation for CEO Abnormal Returns" found that CEO purchases on average yielded an annual abnormal return of 3.14%, which is significant. The paper proves that the agency problem could be a third reason for insider outperformance, as insider purchases could increase manager's efforts to create shareholder wealth. The other two reasons are misvaluation and superior insider information about future earnings.

I provided two ways on how to benefit from this valuable information. First, investors can implement insider research in their day-to-day strategy as it could be an indication for undervaluation. Second, investors can analyze insider activity specifically to find undervalued stocks. And this is done through the Insider Outperformance Formula.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.