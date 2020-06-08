The near-term impact of coronavirus and the fall in oil prices may limit its investments in the short term, but the new CEO remains committed to reshaping the company to adapt to ‘energy transition’ away from oil.

With the combination of a new CEO, a shift to renewable energy, significant investment in innovation and a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, BP (BP) is shaping itself to be the energy company of the future.

BP extracts oil globally in many countries of the world, refines the oil and sells it through company owned petrol stations. It is a vertically integrated, end to end hydrocarbon business at the heart of global oil and the largest petrol retailer in the UK. As its core business is under attack from governments’ green agendas combined with changing consumer attitudes, it is wisely shifting its strategy to adapt to ‘energy transition’, a phrase widely used within the company itself.

BP’s strategy has three broad planks:

Investment in renewable energy

Investment in changing mobility

Investment in technology

New CEO’s Approach

Bernard Looney, BP's new CEO, stated in May that the recent crisis had deepened their commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. A target that they had outlined before the crisis took its hold on both the oil price and BP's share price. This commitment sits alongside a company strategy to move heavily into renewable energy and electric vehicle power networks through acquisition and organic growth. Now more than ever BP is committed to embrace the transition of the energy sector. Bernard Looney said:

“I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do, and we need to crack on with it. The pandemic only adds to the challenge that already exists for oil in the medium to long term. We’re all living and working differently right now. Not all of that will stick, but some of it will stick for sure. The question I have is whether consumers will consume less, and I think there is a possibility that they will.”

Some have accused BP of using these announcements as PR to distract from the current problems facing big oil companies globally. However, I think it is clear that BP’s more aggressive renewable strategy is largely due to the fragility that the oil industry still faces, and the relative stability and growth that the renewables sector has had over recent years. This is likely to continue into the future as the whole world looks to become more “eco-friendly”, supported by government initiatives to reduce carbon.

The current financial pressures mean that, in the short term, BP is likely to maintain its renewable energy investment rather than grow aggressively. However, once BP’s businesses stabilise, they will be able to accelerate investment into renewables while simultaneously reducing oil production.

Background - Global Renewables Market

In 2017, the global renewable energy market was valued at $928 billion, and by 2025 is expected to reach $1.5 trillion, representing a CAGR of 6.1%. By 2050, the EIA (US Energy Information Administration) predicts that renewables will provide nearly half of world electricity. This is up from 28% in 2018. The fastest growing areas of renewables will be solar and wind power.

Source: Governors Wind energy coalition - world net electricity generation.

In the UK, where BP is headquartered, renewable energy is growing quickly sponsored by government policy of supporting renewable energy production with guaranteed pricing and producer subsidies.

Source: Biomassmagazine.com - UK energy production reaches record highs in 2018

In May 2020, the UK’s electricity system recorded its “greenest” ever month after running without coal-fired electricity for a full calendar month.

The most significant driver of the growth in renewable energy is the actions of central governments. For many years, governments have become increasingly concerned about greenhouse gas emissions and their effect on global warming. This has added to long-term concerns about pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels. The United Nations is asking countries to reduce carbon emissions by 7.6% per year for the next ten years to avoid global warming. Not all governments are signed up fully to these initiatives but few are left untouched by this agenda.

One way that governments are actively advancing their green agendas is through the payment of direct subsidies to renewable energy producers. These subsidies were estimated at $140bn globally in 2016 and are typically transferred to consumers through taxes on their energy bills. These subsidies, although often criticised for creating a skewed playing field, are being used to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

This government drive to renewables seems to find strong support from the public. Official UK statistics suggest high (80%+) public support for renewables, levels that are flat rather than growing or diminishing.

Source: UK House of Commons Library - public attitudes towards alternative energy

Background - Global Electric Vehicle Sales

The other key element of BP’s ‘energy transition’ strategy is the global move to electric vehicles. Global electric vehicle (EV) sales are forecast to exceed Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) sales by 2040 (source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance).

Source: Bloomberg new energy finance - annual global light-duty vehicle sales

The growth in electric vehicles is, like the growth in renewables, sponsored by government action. Subsidies on new EVs are common, as are reduced road taxes. And, although initial purchase costs can be 50% higher than ICE equivalents, EV running costs are considerably lower. At the same time, the public attitude to buying an electric vehicle is becoming increasingly positive as many manufacturers introduce electric and hybrid versions of popular models.

The impact of aggressive pro-EV government policies is demonstrated in Norway where a combination of subsidy, zero sales tax (versus 25% sales tax on ICE vehicles), and zero ongoing taxes on EVs have driven an incredible 55% market share for EVs in 2019.

Source: Wikipedia - Graph showing historical series of PEV registrations in Norway from 2004 to 2019

If Norway is a model of the future of transport, then this majority EV picture would seriously diminish the demand for oil at the fuel pumps. By 2040, BP itself estimates that there will be 12 million EVs on UK roads, up from around 135,000 in 2017.

Investment in Renewables

BP has announced publicly that it believes “renewables are the fastest-growing energy source, contributing half of the growth in global energy, with its share in primary energy increasing from 4% in 2019 to around 15% by 2040”.

This is what fuelled BP to acquire a 43% stake in UK based solar developer Lightsource to form Lightsource BP back in December 2017. BP since increased this stake to equalise their shareholdings to create a 50:50 JV. This entity wants to be at the forefront of driving the “solar revolution”, and displays BP's more aggressive approach to renewables and acquiring companies that place BP as a leader in the renewable energy future.

Lightsource BP operations cover 11 countries across six continents. The company is Europe’s largest solar developer with more than 1.3GW of generation capacity developed internally, more than 2GW of solar capacity under management and over $3bn of capital invested to date. Lightsource BP targets to have 10GW of developed assets by the end of 2023. This will require a total investment of around $8bn.

BP has also invested in wind power with nine sites operated in six US states with a net generating capacity of 926MW.

A third leg of BP’s investment in renewable energy is the joint venture with Bunge of Brazil that produces energy from sugarcane, both for electricity production and for vehicle fuel as ethanol.

Investment in Future Mobility

Responding to the potential growth of electric vehicles and its likely impact on BP’s core business, BP acquired the UK’s largest electric vehicle charging company Chargemaster, forming BP Chargemaster in 2018. BP Chargemaster owns the UK’s largest public charging network: Polar. Through this acquisition, BP has now developed and allowed themselves to address a far broader market. They now offer charging solutions for the public sector, workplace and charging at home. This investment in a charging network sits alongside BP’s existing petrol stations and could one day replace them. This is a sensible strategy for the company; it is better to cannibalise their own petrol sales by supporting electric cars than allow other companies and new entrants to do so.

Announcing the acquisition, Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP Downstream, said:

“Bringing together the UK’s leading fuel retailer and its largest charging company, BP Chargemaster will deliver a truly differentiated offer for the country’s growing number of electric vehicle owners.”

BP believes that to accelerate the adoption of EVs, customers will require convenient access to fast and ultra-fast charging. BP’s UK retail network is well positioned to provide this access with over 1,200 service stations across the country. A key priority for BP Chargemaster will be the rollout of ultra-fast charging infrastructure, including 150kW rapid chargers capable of delivering 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. BP customers in the UK can expect to access BP Chargemaster chargers on forecourts over the next 12 months.

Alongside the electric vehicle revolution, Brazil has been one of the world leaders in terms of biofuel production and consumption, and in many cases, it is favoured to petrol to power cars due to it being far cheaper locally. Current ethanol production in Brazil stands at 8.6 billion U.S. gallons as of 2019, up from 7.9 billion the year before. Currently, 73% of cars in Brazil can be powered by a mix of ethanol and gasoline (biofuel). BP has tapped into this market and growth in the heart of biofuel production (Brazil), forming a new bioenergy powerhouse joint venture between BP and Bunge. BP Bunge Bioenergia now has 11 biofuel sites across Brazil producing fuel from 32 million metric tonnes of sugarcane annually. This biofuel is used both for fuelling vehicles with ethanol and also for power generation with 1,200 GW hours of biopower exported to the Brazilian national grid annually.

Investment in Technology

The third plank of BP’s ‘energy transition’ strategy is their investment in technology. BP Ventures, its early stage investment division, has been going for 15 years. They have a portfolio of 30-40 ventures, many of which have ‘near-term deployment’ possibility to reduce cost in hydrocarbon business as well as longer-term impact on energy transition. David Gilmour, 30-year BP veteran and head of the BP Ventures division, speaking at the Global Corporate Venturing Digital Forum in June 2020, said:

“We are looking for the new businesses that are going to play a major role in the future of energy transition.”

Source: BP Ventures - five themes

As shown in the figure above, BP has divided their BP ventures investments into five different themes. Having now invested over $500 million in over 40 different companies. This investment is to allow BP to get ahead of the game, as they look for companies that develop technology that can materially affect global energy systems in the future. These stretch from new methods of sustainable energy generation such as that of Helie Power which generates electricity from existing steam waste heat within production processes, while other technology such as carbon capture through C-Capture will be utilised to help meet their net zero emissions by 2050 goal.

BP are also creating a digital energy portfolio to allow consumers greater control over a certain building's energy profile. This includes prediction, control and optimisation. Nick Wayth, Chief Development Office, BP alternative energy, said:

“This investment is in support of our strategy to create an ecosystem of distinctive, digitally enabled, low carbon businesses for commercial and industrial customers".

Conclusion

Primarily due to broader market uncertainty and poor oil prices affecting BP's business, BP is unable to take as much of an aggressive approach to spending in terms of renewables over the near term. However, previous acquisitions such as Chargemaster combined with a clear future purpose puts BP in good stead to be a diversified energy company of the future.

BP is not simply allocating capital to renewables but also considering the influence of technology in the future of energy consumption, which has led to a diversified portfolio under BP Ventures. Recent listings of oil and gas assets will look to raise money in order to manage debts and see the company through its near-term challenges. It also means that BP is looking to derisk its exposure to oil and gas and focus more heavily on alternative energy sources.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.