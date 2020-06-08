While the company is well-off financially, the UAV and UAS industries are increasingly competitive, attracting new players highly developed in automation, artificial intelligence, and technology.

Q3 '20 financial report was not particularly strong; there may be other factors underpinning the high share price that make holding shares by retail value investors a tentative decision.

Sentiment among analysts about drone maker and missile system developer AeroVironment is on the wane as is mine at the current near high share price. Time to take some profit.

Sentiment on the Wane

Sentiment among analysts about drone maker and missile system developer AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is on the wane, as is mine. I recommend that retail value investors pocket their profits since I recommended a buy at around $50 per share. Shares are bouncing above the previous 52-week high now topping $77. To paraphrase a song’s lyrics, we stay for the day and now it’s time for birds to fly away.

Courtesy AeroVironment

Here are my reasons in no particular order:

The share price is volatile, more than doubling to +$107 in 12 months between September 2017 and 2018.

It steadily declined over the subsequent 12 months to the $50 range, but there is no particular hard news justifying the current share price except to assume what analysts were estimating for Q3.

Future revenue and profit are not likely to drive the share price over $100 in the next three to four months.

In Q3 ’20, revenue decreased 18% Y/Y and gross margin fell from 40% to 38% Y/Y.

Profit margins (9.3%) are well below last year’s (16%).

AVAV suffered a net loss in Q3 ’20 compared to net income the same quarter in 2019.

AVAV had negative earnings growth over the past year (-45%).

The gross margin and net were hit hard by a drop in high-margin service contract revenue despite an increase in the service margin.

Funded backlogs also dropped compared to previous quarters.

AVAV does not pay a dividend that might justify retail investors holding and the slightest misstep by management or environmental factors might drive the price down again.

Manufacturing and servicing UAV, remotely piloted unmanned aircraft systems, and UAS, autonomous complete drone operations systems, for military, commercial, and population monitoring and management, are increasingly competitive industries ultimately bringing downward pressures on product prices and margins.

Financially OK but Competition on the Rise

AVAV is in a strong financial position. Short-term and long-term assets far exceed liabilities. However, management is light on experience, with the company only having been in place on average for 1.2 years. Their new COO brings experience to the team, having been with AVAV since 2009. The announcement of his appointment drove the share price higher ~3.5% the same day.

Source Simply Wall St.

Automation, artificial intelligence, and technology advancements are the reasons for the protean developments in UAV and UAS industries. AVAV is reportedly the Pentagon’s leading supplier of UAS. Meticulous Research forecasts the UAV market will grow at a CAGR of 19% to $83.6B by 2027.

End users besides the military are law enforcement, agriculture, energy and power, construction and mining, media and entertainment, wildlife and forestry, and insurance. Public health agencies talk about using UAV and UAS to monitor novel coronavirus hot spots. Examples of the growing competition are:

"Airbus (a European multinational aerospace corporation) launched (in 2018) the Airbus Aerial commercial drone services in the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore as the headquarter. Further, the Chinese government is also taking initiatives for the development of UAV across the country which is expected to support the growth of UAV market in the region. For instance, in July 2017, the State Council of China released a "New Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development Plan" with the goal of guiding China to become a global leader in AI by 2030. The AI technology development is at the helm of this initiative. Under this strategy, the UAV is one of the focus sectors. This national strategy guideline calls for the production of UAVs and autonomous vehicles for consumers and industrial use."

Israel, too, is a fierce competing global force in the UAV and UAS business. So too are India, Australia, Canada, and Turkey. In February 2020, an Israeli company sold 150 drones and systems to an unnamed European country. In May, the Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. announced Greece’s lease with an option to buy a maritime patrol UAV system valued at hundreds of millions of dollars in current and potential business.

AeroVironment reports awards of impressive new contracts in 2020 as well. The Mars Rover onboard helicopter named Ingenuity is under contract with AVAV from NASA. Among others are:

Source Yahoo Finance

Holding On is a Tentative Position for Retail Investors

Almost 87% of the shares are owned by institutions, 5% by the public, and 8% by insiders. It will not take much to spark a stumble or fall with the share price so high when institutions decide to cash out. AVAV has a history of turbulent share pricing that makes holding on tentative for retail investors.

The price held strong this past quarter report unlike in the summer of 2019 when the price precipitously dropped ten percent. Analysts’ sentiment is already beginning to wane and so is mine. For instance, the stock jumped 18% in March on no apparent news. Perhaps drums of war with Iran, rising tensions with China over Hong Kong, and blame for the pandemic are boosting the recent market rally for AVAV shares? But another soft or bad quarter might spark a serious sell-off this summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.