Hurco shares no longer trade at trough valuation; I'm concerned that industrial stocks in general have come back too strongly too quickly, but the shares still offer good long-term potential.

It's unclear if Hurco's orders will have bottomed this quarter or the next, but the bottom should be in sight and Hurco should enjoy a multi-year recovery starting in FY 2021.

Hurco's fiscal second quarter results saw sharp declines in revenue and orders, driven in large part by COVID-19 disruptions in key markets like Germany, Italy, and the U.S.

Trading below book value when I last wrote about (and recommended) the stock, Hurco (HURC) shares are up about 30% since then - more or less keeping pace with the broader industrial sector. As expected, Hurco's financials are getting pummeled by the sharp business downturn instigated by COVId-19, but investors have already started bidding up industrial stocks in expectation of a V-shaped recovery in many manufacturing sub-sectors.

While I do think Hurco will recover and that the shares are still priced for a double-digit long-term total annualized return, I'm concerned that industrial stocks have come back too far too fast. Given incremental updates on manufacturing end-markets and companies cutting spending to bare bones, I think it'll be at least another quarter or two before Hurco starts seeing evidence of a turn, but I think some of the worst-case scenario risk is leaving the table. All in all, I think Hurco is worth owning here, but I think we may see another pullback before the dust settles.

Ugly Numbers As COVID-19 Disruptions Work Their Way Through

Hurco's fiscal second quarter results make for ugly reading, but this was not all that surprising given the results from other machine tool companies like DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY) and Okuma (OTC:OKUMF), not to mention the data reported by the Japanese Machine Tool Builders Association (or JMTBA) and other sources in the U.S. and Europe.

Revenue declined 47% this quarter, with Europe leading the way with a 60% constant currency decline on sharply reduced demand in key markets like Germany and Italy. Revenue in North America declined 30% and revenue in the smaller Asia-Pacific business declined 35%.

Between a sharp decline in production volumes and a mix shift away from higher-value tools, Hurco's gross margin plunged from over 30% a year ago to just a bit over 18% this quarter. Cost-reduction efforts are helping (SG&A declined 25%), but operating income still fell into the red, with a roughly $4 million loss on $37 million in revenue. The magnitude of these declines isn't unprecedented, though this cyclical decline is seeing a much sharper (faster) downturn than has been the case in prior cycles.

Inventory turns have unsurprisingly slowed, but I would expect inventory to decline in the coming quarters as Hurco reduces production and ships out of inventory. The balance sheet remains quite healthy, with about $45 million in cash and no debt.

The Ugliness Extends To Orders, But Hurco's Experience Doesn't Seem Out Of Line

There wasn't any good news in the order book either. Overall orders declined 46%, with a 58% decline in Europe, a 21% decline in North America, and a 50% decline in Asia. Business in Europe has been hit to a point where orders from North American customers actually exceeded European orders, and that's something that has been historically quite rare for Hurco (it was true of revenue this quarter too). Orders were also down 20% on a sequential basis.

I wouldn't call it good news, but there is some consolation that Hurco's downturn doesn't seem fundamentally different than the overall industry experience. DMG Mori Seiki reported a 34% decline in first quarter (Jan-Mar) orders (Hurco's quarters are one month off the normal calendar pattern), while Okuma reported a 43% decline in April orders, with a 26% decline in North America, a 71% decline in the EU, and a 33% decline in Asia.

Turning to the JMTBA data for April, Japanese machine tool companies saw a 26% decline in orders from China, a 34% decline in orders from North America, and a 61% decline in orders from customers in the EU, with significant weakness in Germany and Italy.

As I've said in the past, direct comparisons between Hurco and other machine tool companies are challenging at best and sometimes misleading. Unlike larger companies like DMG Mori, Hurco targets smaller customers with more specialized needs and its machines are used less for full-scale volume production and more for smaller volume, higher-spec production runs. Hurco also has meaningfully less exposure to machine tools used in applications like smartphone production (an important market for many Japanese machine tool producers), and much lower overall exposure to Asian customers than is typical for the industry.

The Outlook

I can't say whether this quarter will be the bottom. Given how many companies have announced that they're cutting spending to bare-bones levels needed to maintain operations, I think it may be premature to expect a meaningful rebound in orders next quarter, though DMG Mori did say that May orders were improving. I'd also note that past peak-trough moves in orders have ranged from 20% to 60%, typically over a 18 to 24-month period, and we're now at a 55% decline over two years, so if we're not at the bottom yet, we should be pretty close.

I continue to expect Hurco to see a sharp rebound in demand over the next two years as shorter-cycle industrial markets recover and markets like medical continue to grow. Trough-to-peak moves usually play out over about five years, and I expect that will be the case again for Hurco. One longer-term point of concern, though, is the ongoing rise and expansion of additive manufacturing - while Hurco has some tools that incorporate additive manufacturing capabilities, the improvement and expansion of additive manufacturing does represent a long-term threat to machine tool demand/market growth.

I'm modeling long-term revenue growth of about 3% for Hurco, with long-term average FCF margins in the mid-single-digits. While I'm not concerned about Hurco's cash flow prospects or balance sheet in general, there's a risk of negative free cash flow on an annualized basis depending upon how working capital is managed through the trough/recovery cycle.

The Bottom Line

Those cash flows remain sufficient to support a double-digit annualized total return from here, though I don't think the stock is nearly as cheap on discounted cash flow as it was three months ago. As I said in the open, I'm concerned that the market has rallied too far too fast on an improving post-COVID-19 outlook, and if June numbers aren't as strong as hoped, it could well sap the rally. Apart from that macro concern, though, I think Hurco remains in relatively good shape and I believe there is still a long-term case for holding the stock.

