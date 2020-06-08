Sorrento Provides Positive Update for COVIDTRAP

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) announced completing the preclinical batch of COVIDTRAP protein. The company reported that it has obtained positive results from preclinical testing of the drug candidate STI-4398. Sorrento plans to develop the candidate on two different fronts which are as a treatment and as a preventive therapy for COVID-19. The company is working on multiple drug candidates for treating coronavirus.

COVIDTRAP or STI-4398 is a protein that has shown the potential to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company claimed that the drug candidate inhibited the ability of the virus to infect cells with the same ACE2 receptors which are found on the respiratory epithelial cells that it tends to infect in humans. Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics said:

We look forward to evaluating the safety and efficacy of STI-4398 in clinical trials and, assuming receipt of all requisite approvals, ultimately manufacturing this potentially life-saving compound as a potent anti-COVID-19 antidote available in the armamentarium of physicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic."

The company is currently in discussion with the FDA for the future roadmap for the drug.

In response to the pandemic outbreak, Sorrento has adopted a multi-pronged approach to develop antidotes for the virus. In May, the company announced identifying a neutralizing antibody that showed 100 percent performance in inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. The results regarding this antibody STI-1499 were obtained from an in vitro infection experiment at a low concentration.

Sorrento has been working on STI-4398 since March this year. This product candidate is a proprietary ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2)-Fc fusion protein. It works as a binding protein to the spike protein of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. The protein seeks to work by producing a soluble SARS-CoV-2 virus-binding decoy receptor protein which binds to the spike protein and inhibits the interaction between the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the ACE2 receptors found on the target respiratory epithelial cells.

While the next step will likely be carrying out animal studies, the company is already preparing for human trials. Sorrento aims to submit preclinical data in the near future. Sorrento is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company and is mainly focused on developing therapies for treating cancers. However, since the beginning of this year, the company has taken an aggressive approach towards developing treatments for coronavirus. Sorrento now has a robust portfolio related to coronavirus with product candidates such as ACE-MAB, COVI-SHIELD, COVI-GUARD, COVI-KILLER, and COVIDTRAP.

In response to Sorrento's proactive approach towards the pandemic, the company stock has shown strong performance in the market. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is trading over 20 percent up. However, it is now substantially lower than its recent highs of close to $6.76 which it achieved in Mid-May. While the company has provided positive updates for its portfolio, however, the investors should remain cautious while investing in the stock.

Blueprint Medicines Shows Robust Performance in PIONEER Trial

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) reported positive data from Part 1 of a Phase 2 clinical trial PIONEER testing avapritinib. The company had selected the response rate at week 24 as the primary endpoint for part 2 of the study. Blueprint plans to start the recruitment for the trial this month. It expects to enroll 200 subjects in the study. The data did not show any new safety signals.

The data from Part 1 showed strong and consistent clinical activity for different qualitative and quantitative parameters related to cutaneous disease in patients suffering from indolent systemic mastocytosis. Andy Boral, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Blueprint Medicines said:

Avapritinib was specifically designed to potently target the underlying disease driver of systemic mastocytosis and has the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of this disease."

Systemic mastocytosis is characterized by uninhibited mast cell propagation and activation.

Avapritinib is a potent and highly selective inhibitor of the D816V mutant KIT. The trial data showed that there was a 60 percent response rate for the drug candidate in comparison to zero percent response rate for placebo at 24 weeks. The response was defined at more than or equal to a 30 percent reduction in total symptom score. The disease symptoms were measured using Indolent SM Symptom Assessment Form total symptom score. The drug candidate was also found to be well-tolerated through 24 weeks of follow up.

According to the results provided by the company, the patients given the avapritinib 25 mg QD showed a mean percent change from baseline in ISM-SAF skin domain score at -38 percent, while the patients on placebo showed +11 percent for the same metric.

Systemic mastocytosis may cause several neurocognitive and gastrointestinal complications such as anaphylaxis. It may lead to several other symptoms such as flushed skin, pigmentation, and itching. The drug candidate is designed to address the underlying causes for these symptoms. On the basis of current data, the company has selected avapritinib 25 mg once daily (QD) as the recommended part 2 dose.

Alnylam Announces Encouraging Update for Phase 3 Lumasiran Trial

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) announced an update for its Phase 3 ILLUMINATE-A study. The company reported that the drug candidate achieved the primary endpoint of reduction in urinary oxalate. Alnylam has filed a New Drug Application with the FDA on the basis of these results. The FDA has given the PDUFA date of December 3, 2020. The company's Marketing Authorization Application has also been validated by the European Medicines Agency. The drug candidate has been given Accelerated Assessment tag by the agency.

Alnylam reported that the drug candidate achieved a 53.5 percent mean reduction in urinary oxalate relative to placebo. It also demonstrated a 65.4 percent mean reduction in urinary oxalate relative to baseline. Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., President of R&D at Alnylam said:

We are very pleased to report positive Phase 3 results from the ILLUMINATE-A study of lumasiran. The substantial and sustained reductions in urinary and plasma oxalate reported demonstrate that lumasiran addresses the underlying pathophysiology of PH1 by reducing the production of the toxic metabolite responsible for the clinical manifestations of this serious and progressive disease."

The study also met all tested secondary endpoints including the normalization of urinary oxalate at 52 percent in comparison to 0 percent in the placebo group. Another secondary endpoint was met with 84 percent of patients achieving near normalization. The safety and tolerability profile of the drug was found to be encouraging as no serious or severe adverse events were reported. The most common drug-related adverse event was mild injection site reactions. In a pre-specified subgroup analysis of the primary endpoint, the drug candidate exhibited a stable treatment effect relative to placebo across all subgroups, including baseline kidney function.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.