The Market Picks Up Where It Left Off On Friday (Technically Speaking For 6/8)

The NBER has said a recession began in February (emphasis added):

The Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research, which maintains a chronology of the peaks and troughs in economic activity in the United States, has determined that a peak in monthly economic activity occurred in the US economy in February 2020. The peak marks the end of the expansion that began in June 2009 and the beginning of a recession. The expansion lasted 128 months.

The organization added this explanation regarding the use of employment statistics (emphasis added):

The committee normally views the payroll employment measure, which is based on a large survey of employers, as the most reliable comprehensive estimate of employment. This series reached a clear peak in February. The committee recognized that this survey was affected by special circumstances associated with the pandemic of early 2020. In the survey, individuals who are paid but not at work are counted as employed, even though they are not in fact working or producing. Workers on paid furlough, who became more numerous during the pandemic, thus resulted in an overcount of people working in recent months. Accordingly, the committee also considered the employment measure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics household survey, which excludes individuals who are paid but on furlough. This series plateaued from December 2019 through February 2020, and then fell steeply from February to March.

The fact that the economy is formally in a recession shouldn't be surprising. That the NBER had technical problems due to the pandemic's impact on statistics is also understandable as well. After all, the BLS released a companion statement with Friday's employment report explaining the technical challenges in calculating job data right now.

Last week, there were several strong moves in Asian ETFs: Five markets advanced more than 10%; China (which is a recommendation in my weekly ETF round-up) gained a bit more than 6%. Other countries were up over 10%. Here are the charts: All ETFs broke through key resistance areas early in the week and continued to make strong advances through Friday's close. The 1-year charts show the strength of the rallies; all made strong moves through short-term resistance and posted strong advances beyond those levels.

There was also a strong advance in European markets: Each of the big four economies (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) advanced more than 10%. This helped to lift the entire region (the IEV) over 8%. The same pattern seen in the Asian markets exists in the EU ETFs: an early-in-the-week breakout followed by a continued advance during the week. The 1-year charts show a clear move higher in the four largest economies (the top row). There was also a break-out in the UK (bottom left) although it was somewhat less impressive. Overall, the entire region advanced strongly (bottom right). Technically, last week could be considered a turning point.

The above data indicates that traders are turning bullish across the globe. This increases the possibility of continued US gains.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

This is a good way to start the week -- with the smaller-cap indexes once again leading the way higher. Micro, small, and mid-caps all advanced pretty strongly, in a clear sign that the risk-on attitude from last week is carrying over. Larger-caps also made a smaller move higher. Rather than selling off, longer-term Treasuries were up modestly. All sectors were higher, although the composition in the top four slots is a bit more defensive, with utilities and real estate occupying the second and third slots. Energy continues to do well with the news that the oil market is firming. Industrials continue to catch a bid as traders believe the rebound will be a bit faster than projected.

Last week, I noted that the market is in a clear risk-on mood largely due to the sell-off in the Treasury market. Let's start with a look at the 30-day IEF and TLT charts:

The IEF traded sideways for most of the last month; prices ranged between 120.9 and 122.4 (the green space). In reality, most of the moves occurred in an even tighter area (the blue box). Prices broke support last week just below 120.8. Don't be surprised to see a counter-rally testing that breach. The key level for the TLT is around the 161.5 level, which acted as support. Prices gapped lower through that level last week and continued to move lower through Friday. As with the IEF, a re-test of that level on a counter-rally wouldn't be surprising.

Now, let's turn to the 30-day SPY chart: Prices continued a solid rally higher. Now prices are above the trend-line of the upward sloping channel that started in mid-May.

The IWM is also in a solid uptrend. Notice how the rally has a solid advance, sell off pace, indicating a good give-and-take between traders.

This was a solid way to start the week for the bulls. Let's see if it continues tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.