Buy When There's Blood In The Streets, Unless We're At Record Highs

As contrarian investors, it has been interesting to see stocks surge amid the most important period of social unrest in decades. Typically, buying when there’s blood in the streets is a good idea. However, the problem we have today is that we have economic turmoil and social unrest at a time when theS&P 500 (SP500) is at its most expensive valuation level in history. In fact, that stocks are at all-time highs may even be a part of the problem. As the government responds to economic and social unrest with increased spending and debt monetization, the economy and social stability are likely to deteriorate further. A rise in inflation, likely over the coming months, should finally force investors to accept economy reality, and falling stocks could even exacerbate social unrest.

The expression “the time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets” is attributable to Baron Rothschild and means that when markets crash and there’s economic and social turmoil, stocks are likely to have already sold off and be on their way to recovery. The idea being that rioting and war tend to mark the trough of the fundamental outlook as things can only get better. The problem here is that we have economic and social unrest at a time when the S&P 500 is at its most expensive valuation level in history.

Source: BEA, Bloomberg, FRED

The chart above shows total U.S. market capitalization to GDP, using an estimate for the latest GDP figure. Our view is that stocks have risen to fresh all-time highs on this valuation metric, which Warren Buffett once described as "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment". This comes at a time when economy-wide corporate profits are collapsing as the large-cap companies take an increasing share of a shrinking pie.

Economic Policy Decisions Will Exacerbate Inequality And Resentment

The fact that stocks are at all-time highs and large-cap corporate profits have eaten away at the share of smaller businesses may be a contributing factor to the social unrest. The current riots engulfing the U.S. and parts of Western Europe, while ostensibly directed at the police force, may be at least in part are a reflection of a rising sense of inequality both in terms of opportunity and income, which we see as being aggravated by short-sighted economic, social, and monetary policies. Ironically, as the government responds to economic and social unrest with increased spending and debt monetization, the social mood and economy are likely to deteriorate further.

Excessive levels of government spending and regulations such as minimum wages and welfare spending, aimed at reducing inequality, have ultimately ended up trapping the less educated in welfare while raising national debt levels. Higher spending, rather than being paid for by taxes, has increasingly been paid for via increased debt monetization as politicians have opted for the most politically palatable way to pay for their increased spending. In doing so, the massive amount of money printing has served to lift asset prices, making property prices out of reach for many younger people and boosting the wealth of those working for big corporations, further increasing inequality. At the same time, quantitative easing has created a sense that wealth can be created at the push of a button, leading many young people to think that the lack of, say, universal healthcare, must be due to political priorities rather than economic realities.

Furthermore, the growing size of the government has created greater opportunities for corruption, with corporations becoming increasingly dependent on the state for favourable treatment. As large corporations are seen to have benefited from public bailout funds and tax loopholes at the expense of everyday people, this has exacerbated the sense of inequality.

These factors help explain why we are at the end of a decade-long economic growth period with the loosest fiscal and monetary policy ever seen outside of wartime and a stock market at all-time highs, yet the social mood at its lowest point in decades. A sense of resentment seems to have developed among both poor minorities who feel left behind by the economic system, and middle-class liberals who feel guilty about benefitting from it. Both groups, despite having little else in common, are united in demanding government action to address the nation’s perceived problems. Politicians are likely to respond by offering more spending and more debt monetization, and more economic and social unrest will likely result.

Inflation The Likely Trigger To End The Equity Bubble

The key question is when will equity investors be forced to accept the reality of the economic and political climate? We think this will occur when inflation expectations, and then recorded inflation, move higher. We have outlined the reasons behind our view of rising inflation here and here and also why rising inflation will be bad news for stocks here. In a nutshell, as the ongoing record increase in money supply finds its way into consumer spending amid high unemployment, rising prices will force policymakers to at least acknowledge the need for an end of loose monetary and fiscal policy. We could easily see the S&P 500 follow the Nasdaq to new all-time highs in the near term, but for investors looking for durable gains, U.S. stocks are an accident waiting to happen

“There’s a great deal of ruin in a nation”, attributed to Adam Smith, is another saying worth remembering during times of economic and social unrest, taken by many to mean that economies can endure significant challenges yet remain viable and able to create wealth. The U.S. economy and social fabric went through numerous tests in the 20th Century and came out of the other side more prosperous. However, it looks like the U.S. and a number of other Western nations are trying to put the Adam Smith quote to the test. There is something particularly concerning about the breakdown of law and order and the widespread media acceptance of it. As GMO’s Jeremy Grantham noted last month, "the U.S. looks like it's in the early stages of becoming a failed state." It is difficult to see an end to the cycle of weaker growth, greater government involvement in the economy, more resentment, etc. under either President Trump or Joe Biden. The risk is that an eventual decline in the equity market compounds the current economic and social problems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SP500 over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.