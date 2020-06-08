Pro Forma Capital Structure

AMC is offering ~$2.4 billion subordinated notes to exchange into a 12% Cash/PIK second-lien (2L) notes at ~52 cents on the dollar. Concurrently, AMC is letting the Silver Lake 2.95% convertible notes up-tier into a first-lien (1L) position, sharing the collateral with AMC's credit facilities and the newly issued 10.5% first-lien notes. As a pure tactic to get more noteholders to accept the exchange, the exchange is structured in such a way that there's a $640 million cap to the face value of the 2L notes, but if the exchange offer is accepted by the majority of each of the four subordinate notes, the cap will be removed so that every subordinated notes will be exchanged to the new 2L notes.

This is a pure tactic because the pro forma capital structure with the cap in place doesn't solve the leverage and liquidity issue nearly enough. Total debt is reduced by ~$90 million ($5,287,200 - $5,197,235) with interest cost saving just over $70 million a year (because AMC doesn't have to pay coupon on roughly half of $2.4 billion subordinated notes). However, if all ~$2.4 billion Subordinated Notes accept the exchange, ~$600 million debt will be shaved off the balance sheet, and that comes with an interest saving of ~$144 million a year.

I expect the subordinated noteholders to negotiate with AMC for better considerations. This process could drag on for a while as the near-term liquidity profile of AMC looks decent after successfully completing the $500 million 10.5% 1L note. The May interest payments were made and I expect the June 15 payments will be made as well. More importantly, the 10.5% 1L noteholders need AMC to stay out of bankruptcy for at least 90 days to not have their lien challenged by the junior creditors (preference avoidance). Some obvious additional considerations would be:

a higher coupon rate

a higher principal amount of the new 2L notes

up to 19.9% of the AMC equity (under this threshold doesn't require shareholder approval)

However, if the process drags on and AMC decides to file Chapter 11 to enforce a balance sheet restructuring, the subordinated noteholders will be in a very weak position, so I'm not sure how much bargaining chips they hold. Assuming the existing offer is fully accepted, AMC will have $3.4 billion in 1L debt, $1.2 billion in 2L debt, and $95.1 million in finance lease obligation, or in total $4.7 billion debt. However, the cash interest cost will be cut down from ~$223 million to $138 million (PIK notes interest saving offset by the 10.5% higher coupon).

Monthly Cash Burn

As an outsider looking in, I can only try my best at estimating the monthly cash burn. I basically took the FY2019 numbers and made some adjustments. With my very rough estimation, I believe AMC has the liquidity to sustain itself for 9 months, which takes us at least until the end of 2020.

Rent is easy to model - AMC is not paying a dime.

For theater opex, I assume 90% of the cost is wages to hourly workers who are sent home quickly.

For corporate SG&A, I assume a 25% reduction from a combination of eliminating bonus, cutting discretionary spending and salary increase freeze.

Maintenance capex is cut by 95%.

95% of the accounts payable will be paid throughout the year (it's hard to avoid paying these and stay in business)

pro forma interest expense of $11.5 million a month assuming the exchange is completed.

Valuation - Accrued Liabilities & PIK Interests Take Value Away from Equity

Pro Forma Debt - In order to calculate the equity value, I think it's necessary to account for all the accrued rent liabilities and the additional principal that's going to be created by the PIK interests. 8 months of rent is about $645 million and PIK-ing ~$1.2 billion of principal at 12% for a year creates additional ~$142.8 million principal of the 2L notes. Adding these two items to the debt stack results in ~$5.5 billion debt obligation. Also let's assume AMC is able to operate on a cash-flow-neutral basis in 5 months, this means ~$392.0 million of the $718.3 million cash at the end of April will be burned, resulting in pro forma cash position of ~$326.3 million. The thinking behind the 5 months is that 5 month starting at the end of April takes us to the end of September, which is considered to be one of the "dump months", and the business picks up from there.

Sustainable EBITDA - I largely agree with the EBITDA add-backs except for the stock-based compensation expense should be accounted for somehow - either treat them as equity dilution or as cash costs. I choose to treat them as cash cost. AMC acquired Nordic Cinema in 2017 so $822.5 million doesn't reflect the true earning power, but since the acquisition completed early in the year, I won't make any adjustments for it. M&A-related cost seem recurring but I'm going to assume they can just stop buying theaters.

Going-Concern Valuation - movie theaters generally trades in the range of 6.0-9.0x EBITDA multiple. Below I value AMC with the simple average of the 3 years EBITDA as the sustainable EBITDA, and the pro forma net debt calculated above. The enterprise value backs into an EV/Screens value between $450k to $650k, which is inline with industry average. As you can see from below, absence of major liquidity issues and the world normalizes to pre-COVID, AMC equity can double or triple from where it's trading right now ($5.91/share) or be completely wiped out. However, these two conditions are hard to satisfy unless the best-case scenario plays out. And even in this best scenario, AMC maintains an overly leveraged balance sheet (net debt/EBITDA 6.0-6.5x).

Restructuring Scenario Value Waterfall

Here I'm contemplating an in-court restructuring scenario and "see who gets what" in terms of distributing the plan value. I start with the EV calculated above and subtract the assumed $650 million DIP financing (to cure the defaults with landlords so the business can operate normally) and $120 million administrative cost. Including the $326.3 million cash on hand, this results in a distributable value between $5.3-7.6 billion.

The only other complicating factor is that the debt must be kept to a manageable level (here I assume 2.0-3.0x Debt/EBITDA) so AMC is unlikely to fall into financial hardship again. The allowed debt is first given to DIP lender (assume DIP rolls into a regular RCF on exit) and then to 1L creditors as part of the 1L recovery value, and the rest of the 1L recovery is in the form of the new equity in AMC. In the base scenario, $1,357.5 million of debt is given to 1L creditors ($2,082 million total allowed debt subtract $650 million of DIP financing and $95 million of Finance Leases) along with 50.5% of the new AMC equity. Note that 1L is fully covered in all three scenarios (although with a different mix of debt and equity).

Since the DIP and 1L took up the entire allowed debt capacity, 2L creditor's recovery is entirely in the form of new equity. Depending on the situation, 2L will end up owning between 28.2% to 30.2% of the new equity. 2L is fully covered except in the downside case (80.3% recovery rate).

Value doesn't flow to the existing equity at all in the downside cases. The old AMC equity receives 19.3% and 40.5% of the new company, in the base case and upside case respectively. Given the contemplated equity value, the recovery value of the old AMC equity is about 138.9% and 334.2% of its current market cap in the base and upside case. However, once in court, you can expect the 2L creditors will fight the old equity on valuation to take a bigger share of the equity pie. For context, assuming ~$700 million base-case EBITDA, the old equity will see no recovery.

Assuming Base-Case EBITDA of $700 million

Conclusion

AMC is not out of the woods yet despite the recent stock performance. As each day passes by, the accrued liabilities increases and the 2L PIK notes (if the exchange offer is accepted) increases in overall claim size, both taking value away from the existing equity. While the equity in theory could be worth a lot more from a fair market value perspective, this bullish stance depends on things going back to the way it was pre-COVID and AMC stays away from a major bankruptcy restructuring. I also doubt a white knight will show up and just write a big equity cheque since AMC is still burning through its cash pile. While the market seems to be excited for the prospect of an accelerated reopening of the economy, let's not forget that AMC had a debt problem before all this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AMC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.