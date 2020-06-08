USD/THB Ready For Another Leg Higher?

Within the Asia space, the Thai baht has outperformed relative to its regional peers with the baht strengthening about 3% against the US Dollar since last month to the point of writing. The outperformance of the baht could be attributed to inflow in both equity and bond market as well as Thailand has started loosening lockdowns with businesses reopened with social distancing measures. The article aims to discuss why USD/THB could potentially find support and make a leg higher moving forward.

Bank of Thailand has voiced its concern about the baht's strength

According to the edited minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting from Bank of Thailand (BOT), we do actually witnessed the BOT has started to voiced out its concern about a stronger baht which could potentially affect the economic recovery and it will closely monitor the developments in the financial markets and the foreign exchange markets. Mr. Mathee Supapongse the deputy governor has also mentioned that the BOT is ready to take the necessary actions to ensure that the baht strength does not worsens the fragility state of the current economy. Furthermore, the BOT has also met with foreign exchange dealers to discuss about the baht's rapid gain which does not seem to be aligned with the current economic situation consequently which could deal a blow to the economic recovery. Hence, the fact the BOT has voiced its concern about the baht's strength could potentially limited USD/THB downside going forward.

Tourism and trade should still provide a drag on the economy

The Thai economy is highly dependent on trade as well as tourism. The exports are instrumental to the economic performance in Thailand as tourism has been hit pretty badly on the backdrop of the coronavirus. As such, with a stronger baht, it will inevitably hurt Thailand's price competitiveness amid weaker currencies in the region. The Thai rice exports may face price disadvantage with the strengthening of the baht while competitors such as Vietnam, India and Pakistan have returned to the market.

Moving into tourism in Thailand, the spending by foreign tourists accounted about 10% of the country's gross domestic product last year while domestic tourism made up about 6%.

Figure 1

Source: Source: Trading Economics, Ministry of Tourism and Sports - Thailand Tourist Arrivals

As seen in Figure 1, we can see that the number of Thailand tourist has declined sharply from a peak of 4 million tourists to zero in April 2020 as it has banned entry of all foreigners as of 26th March 2020. That being said, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (NYSEMKT:TAT) has planned to launch a package that will boost domestic tourism from July and consists of perks encouraging travel for some 1.2 million medical personnel and health volunteers. While the package might seem to help bolster tourism, one have to also consider that local business are targeted more on foreigners as compared to locals and with the banned incoming international passengers flights until 30th June 2020 which could potentially be extended depending on the coronavirus situation, businesses will still remain slow and it will not be returning to normal conditions anytime soon. Even if the banned entry of foreigners is being lifted, that does not necessarily mean we could see a quick uptick in tourists visiting Thailand as people would be more cautious regarding travelling or at least until the pandemic fully subsides which could take a some time.

Thus, considering from both a trade and tourism perspective, a stronger baht clearly does not bode well for the Thai economy as such the bias for the baht moving forward would be weaker to ensure that exports are price competitive.

Further rate cut still cannot be rule out in Thailand at this juncture

As seen in Figure 2, Thailand's headline consumer price index have fell 3.44% in May which was the biggest contraction in nearly 11 years. Core inflation rate has also edged lower from 0.41% in April to 0.01% in May 2020.

Figure 2

Source: Source: Trading Economics, Ministry of Commerce Thailand - Thailand Inflation Rate

With the economy now reopening, we could potentially see downward pressure on prices gradually easing. However, the continued certainty revolving around the pandemic and potential rise in job losses could cancel out and worsen consumer demand thereby keeping price pressures downwards as such headline inflation could potentially still remain in negative territory in the following months before recovering. Furthermore, the strength of the Thai baht is clearly a headwind in terms of inflation development as well as achieving the BOT's desired headline inflation target range of 1% to 3%.

Moving into policy rates, the current policy interest rate for Thailand is sitting at 50 bps and considering the Thai economy could further contract and economic downturn could deteriorate employment, a more accommodative monetary policy should be warranted to alleviate the negative impacts and as such further rate cuts in the year could not be rule out at this juncture which could keep USD/THB supported going forward.

Conclusion

To conclude, taking into account the negative effects from the baht's strength from both a trade and tourism perspective, the concerns about baht's strength from the BOT as well as further rate cuts which still cannot be rule out at this juncture, USD/THB could be carving out a bottom and finding support which could support the case of a leg higher for USD/THB going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USD/THB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.