Originally a 1999 spin-off of Hewlett-Packard, Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is an established life sciences and diagnostics company operating out of Santa Clara, CA. Agilent underwent its own spin-off of Keysight Technologies (KEYS) in 2014, separating out technical and electronic instrumentation and leaving Agilent as a pure-play healthcare company. Mr. Mike McMullen was appointed Agilent CEO in March 2015, although he has been with the company since 1984. Given the significant changes in the 2014-15 time frame, this article will focus primarily on Agilent from 2015 going forward.

Business Dynamics & Financials

Agilent operates three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG), Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG), and Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG). The company produces products like cell imaging systems and microplate readers, and performs tasks like DNA methylation profiling and raman spectroscopy (finally, we'll figure out what makes those noodles so delicious). Breaking revenue down by segment:

LSAG ACG DGG Q1 '20 Revenue $638M $470M $249M Y/Y Growth 5% 6% 6% Y/Y Growth (core*) -2% 7% 7% Y/Y Operating Margin -1.3% 1.5% -0.5%

*Core growth is adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures, and FX

Overall, Q1 of 2020 was fairly typical for Agilent as they've delivered about 6% revenue growth every year since 2015. Let's look closer at each segment.

Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group - The noticeable difference in core vs. non-core revenue growth is primarily attributable to the acquisition of BioTek for roughly $1B (after tax benefits) growing at roughly 10% with 2018 revenue of $162. The core growth story is not as bleak is it first appears due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China, but given the spread of the virus since then, we're unlikely to see anything beyond low single-digit growth this year from LSAG. Management suggested that sales were simply delayed rather than lost. Reasonable given the instrument heavy business in China, but less likely to play out equally in the US and Europe given the higher mix of services and consumables.

Agilent Cross Lab Group - Agilent's 2nd largest segment provided 6% revenue growth with double-digit growth from China, which is where we begin to see how dependent Agilent is on China for growth. Agilent established its presence in China well before many of its competitors, which works to its advantage given the high switching cost for reliable healthcare instrumentation and supplies. Given that Agilent's business is quite mature in the US and Europe, its strong reputation in China gives investors confidence for continued organic growth in the APAC region, currently 35% of its overall business.

Diagnostics and Genomics Group - Agilent's smallest segment delivered the consistent mid-single-digit growth that investors have come to expect. While operating margin dropped half a percent, this was primarily due to the startup of a new manufacturing site for its growing Nucleic Acids Solutions Division. Additional near-term investments in this segment appear to secure future growth with possible margin expansion.

A Discounted Cash Flow valuation should be well suited given the steady, reliable, and mature nature of the business; of course, it's only as reliable as its inputs:

DCF Bear Neutral Bull Revenue Growth 4% 6% 8% Risk-Free Interest % 5% 1% 0% WACC 12.67 9.16 7.81 Long-Term Rev Growth 3% 5% 6% Equity Value/Share $36.85 $81.64 $192.79

Unfortunately, the fair value of Agilent using DCF is highly dependent on their WACC, which, assuming a fixed Market Risk Premium of 6%, is primarily driven by changes in the risk-free interest rate, something beyond the company's control.

Opportunities

We'll take a look at what I believe to be the top opportunities for the industry, the company, and a wildcard.

The life sciences industry - An expanding senior population typically means higher healthcare costs, and therefore more revenue for healthcare companies. For example, the USA had 35M seniors aged 65+ in the year 2000. That number has expanded to 55M today and is projected to be over 70M in 2030.

Agilent - Agilent established itself early in China and its current CEO played a big role in development there as well as the rest of the APAC region, including living for some time in Japan. My assumption from these facts is that Agilent would be at least as prepared as its competitors, if not more, to continue expansion in this high growth region. From the conference call, it's clear that management spends much more its time thinking about this region for growth than Europe and its past expansion suggests they have been successful.

Wildcard - This opportunity is not as likely to come to fruition as the other two, but there is a near-term possibility of a Biden presidency coupled with Democratic control of Congress which could mean a dramatic expansion of healthcare in the USA, and that's likely to be a positive for healthcare stocks.

Risks

I'll take the same approach as opportunities by looking at the top risks for the industry, the company, and a wildcard.

The life sciences industry - The biggest risk to the industry is a reversal in interest rate policy specifically because the industry is pricing in a low risk-free interest rate. When you look at forward PEs of competitors like Danaher (NYSE:DHR) at 30x, Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT) at 22x, Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO) at 27x, or A at 24x, these multiples are hard to justify for an industry with mid-single-digit sales growth, unless the risk-free interest rate stays firmly below 3%. COVID-19 has ensured that we won't see inflation in the near-term, but if we see increased money supply (likely due to Fed printing), a rise in energy prices (possible due to slashed CapEx), and an increase in credit availability (unlikely due to high unemployment), interest rates would likely rise.

Agilent - Agilent's CEO made a curious comment on the Q1 conference call when asked by an analyst: "There were some negative pricing effects on the instrument business. Could you elaborate on that?" CEO McMullen gave the response: "I think that question needs to be posed to our competitors because we saw particularly as we finished the calendar year, we saw some very aggressive pricing by some of our competitors." Alright, competitors compete with each other, unfortunate for investors, but we're used to it. What's worrisome is that management, including LSAG's head who had nothing to add, may not have a good grasp on the pricing environment they're a part of.

Wildcard - China alone accounts for 19% or Agilent's revenue as well as a significant portion of its growth. If the past is indicative of the future, their instrument heavy presence in China should naturally expand as consumables and services become a greater part of the mix, which should be good news. However, COVID-19 may trigger a shift towards domestic producers across the globe as nations seek higher self-reliance, potentially limiting Agilent's expansion. If this shift occurs, it will likely take time given the difficulty in replicating the precision instrumentation Agilent produces, perhaps even decades, so I don't view it as a near-term risk.

CEO & Management Team

Over the long term, the CEO and management team have the power to either create or destroy shareholder value, so I think it's important to listen to at least one conference call and examine their history to get a feel for their character as well as possible strengths and weaknesses.

Starting with insider holdings: As of early May, CEO McMullen owned roughly 500k shares equivalent to ~$40M, a significant sum and far more than any other insider. There was essentially no insider buying coupled with regular sales in line with stock-based compensation. As far as management is concerned, the stock is fairly priced at current levels.

Mr. McMullen has been with the company since 1984, serving as CEO since 2015, so it's fair to say this is company he knows well, specifically the APAC business where he spent a good deal of his time prior to his appointment as CEO. Mr. McMullen was complementary of his team fielding many of the big pictures questions while the group heads dove into specifics in each of their areas.

The management team spent quite a bit of time on the coronavirus in China because that's where it was relevant in February, but spent no time talking about the potential spread throughout the rest of the world. They specifically did not change their guidance for the full year, suggesting that management was caught flat-footed, but then again, who wasn't? (aside from Bill Ackman, who is coincidentally a big shareholder). This, coupled with the surprising competitive pricing mentioned earlier, suggests that while the management team isn't necessarily proactive in anticipating surprises, they don't overreact as suggested by Mr. McMullen in the comment: "We don't play the price game here. I mean that's not how we want to win." Their acquisition history points towards a level-headed, not overly reactive, decision-making process as they've typically favored smaller purchases that make strategic sense for the company, and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon as Mr. McMullen suggests, "We're going to stay in our lane here and not do anything that's [a] magnitude larger than a BioTek."

Overall, it's good to see a level-headed management team that takes criticism in stride, is not promising the world, and ultimately seems content to have the business continue to grow in a steady reliable way through a natural expanding core business with reasonable acquisitions.

Conclusion & Recommendations

I'd expect Agilent to perform largely in line with the broader stock market. It's an unexciting business with unexciting growth prospects, but if stability is your game, Agilent might be your name. Unless you expect interest rates to stay near zero for a long time, Agilent is fully priced for the current environment. If interest rates rise significantly, expect Agilent to sell off with the broader market as institutional and pension funds finally have a place to put their money other than equities. I'm not a buyer this close to all-time highs, but I could be tempted to start building a position near the solid base of support around $74.

