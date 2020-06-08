Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended May 31, 2020

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: opaxe)

1) Julimar polymetallic project in Australia

On May 25, Chalice Gold Mines (OTCQB:OTCQB:CGMLF) released a new batch of drill results from its Julimar project and the best interception was 75.1m @ 6.22g/t Pd, 1.74g/t Pt, 1.74% Ni, 0.68% Cu and 0.1% Co from 34.9m in hole JRC002. This is equal to 973(AuEq.)m and it was drilled as a scissor hole of JRC001. The latter returned 33m @ 6.5g/t Pd, 0.7g/t Pt, 1.6% Ni, 0.7% Cu and 0.1% Co from 44m.

(Source: Chalice Gold)

Julimar is located in Western Australia, around 70km from the City of Perth, and Chalice has interpreted a mineral complex about 26km long and 7km wide.

(Source: Chalice Gold)

The project is near major highway, rail, power and port infrastructure and has never been explored for nickel, copper, or PGEs. It’s among the most significant projects under cover that are being explored by Australian mining companies.

Julimar actually reminds me of the Nova nickel discovery of Sirius Resources in 2012 as it’s also located in a previously overlooked mineral province, in an area which has never before been drilled for nickel.

2) Cardinia gold project in Australia

On May 27, Kin Mining announced an exploration update for its Cardinia project and the best drill result was 4m @ 113g/t Au from surface in hole CK20AC193, which is equal to 452(AuEq.)m. The hole was drilled at the Comedy King prospect.

(Source: Kin Mining)

Cardinia is located in Western Australia, some 30km away from the Leonora gold mining district which contains multi-million ounce deposits.

(Source: Kin Mining)

At the moment, Cardinia has probable reserves of 7.9Mt @ 1.1g/t Au for 283koz while its total resources stand at 21.0Mt @ 1.4g/t for 945koz of gold.

In 2019, Kin Mining released the results of a pre-feasibility study which foresees the production of 368koz over a mine life of 8.2 years. At A$2,200 ($1,500) per ounce of gold, the project has a net present value of A$118 million ($80 million) and the internal rate of return stands at 29%. The pre-production capital cost is estimated at A$76.9 million ($52.1 million).

(Source: Kin Mining)

3) Bellevue gold project in Australia

On May 27, Bellevue Gold (OTCPK:BELGF)released several bonanza grade gold results from its Bellevue project and the best one was 0.3m @ 1,169.1g/t from 100m in hole DRDD412. This is equal to 351(AuEq.)m and was drilled in the Bellevue North area.

(Source: Bellevue Gold)

Bellevue is a past-producing mine located in the Western Australia. Between 1986 and 1997, it produced around 800koz of gold @ 15g/t. This means that infrastructure near the mine is excellent, with access to roads, water and grid power.

(Source: Bellevue Gold)

There are 28km of underground workings at the site and the company is currently de-watering 200m below surface.

The project has a resource of 2.2Moz @ 11.3g/t Au and Bellevue plans to conduct a 130,000m drilling campaign during 2020. Resources are open and I think it’s very impressive how fast the company has managed to add ounces over the past few years.

(Source: Bellevue Gold)

Bellevue plans to release a maiden indicated resource around the middle of 2020 and a final feasibility study is scheduled for early next year.

Conclusion

Chalice released another batch of good drill results from Julimar and I think the company looks undervalued. It has an interesting strategy of making opportunistic acquisitions and then returning money to shareholders after sales. Chalice has not raised capital since 2011 and has so far generated more than A$100 million ($61 million) from asset sales.

Kin Mining has a relatively small gold project in a great mining jurisdiction and recent drill results will help the company improve reserves and resources. The pre-production capital cost for Cardinia is low and the key financials of the project look great at the current gold prices. If you want to get exposure to Kin, you’ll have to go to the ASX as the company’s shares are not listed in the USA. I think Bellevue Gold is the owner of one of the highest-grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. It’s impressive how fast Bellevue has been growing and there is still significant room for improvement as resources are open. I think the company is well-funded with around A$38 million ($26 million) in cash so stock dilution shouldn’t be a concern in 2020.

