Caveat Emptor: The 3 Most Dangerous REIT Property Sectors

In a recent edition of Barron’s, Lawrence C. Strauss explained:

“Three sectors have borne the brunt of dividend cuts and suspensions this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic: Energy, consumer discretionary, and industrials. They remain among the most perilous for income investors.”

Strauss went on to say that these “three sectors accounted for 60% of cuts and suspensions among companies in the Russell 1000 index.” Among the names on the dividend suspension list are Marathon Oil (MRO), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and Boeing (BA).

Strauss summed up the article by explaining that, “Investors should be extremely cautious when looking for yield in these distressed sectors.”

As such I began to ponder: What are the three most dangerous REIT property sectors? And how can investors avoid the pitfalls of allocating too much capital to these highly volatile categories?

They’re good questions that deserve to be addressed.

What Will the Recovery Look Like?

Perhaps a V-shaped recovery is the expected outcome for certain sectors like net lease and shopping centers. But others could take longer, taking on what many refer to as a “Nike swoosh” recovery.

If so, it would still be an aggressive rebound. But just not as aggressive as we might like.

Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, explained to CNBC:

“We will see people come back to work rapidly. It will take six to 12 months to unfold, but not everyone is going to get their job back because there are going to be bankruptcies. Depending on what industrial ecosystem one sits in, your relative recovery and expansion is going to look very different.”

On Friday, at a news conference, President Donald Trump said, “We’ve been talking about the ‘V’ — this is better than a ‘V.’ This is a rocket ship.”

This was in reference to the unexpected employment numbers, which rose by 2.5 million in May. That took the jobless rate down to 13.3%.

As Hoya Capital Real Estate explains:

“... economists were expecting up to 8 million additional job losses in May. And while we've been highlighting for several weeks that higher-frequency data – specifically continuing jobless claims, commentary from corporations, and mobility data – has indicated that millions of temporarily-unemployed Americans have indeed returned to work over the last several weeks, we had not expected job growth to turn positive until the June jobs report.”

Among the 17.8 million Americans currently unemployed, 84% of these individuals are still classified as being on "temporary layoff." This suggests the rebound could be even more significant in June.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

Even so, three particular property sectors remain risky. I’d much rather you know how and why before you decide on investing in them one way or the other.

Regardless, always practice sound diversification. One of the advantages to investing in REITs is that there are over 200 of them.

These days, if the IRS can prove a company is real estate, it can become a REIT.

The Lodging REIT Sector

In a recent article, Ari Klein with BMO Research wrote:

“Leisure demand is expected to drive the early part of the travel recovery. And, anecdotally, we encouragingly tracked several resorts that were unavailable for the weekend by Friday. Positive vibes aside, the consumer can only carry so much of the load for hotels at (25%-40%) of hotel demand; and high unemployment adds additional recovery risk.”

BMO’s research supports improving leisure demand over Memorial Day weekend, particularly at resort destinations. It found no rooms available at:

Host Hotel ’s (HST) Ritz Carlton Amelia Island

’s (HST) Ritz Carlton Amelia Island Marriott (MAR) Marina Del Rey

(MAR) Marina Del Rey Xenia Hotels (XHR) Royal Palms Resort.

It also saw steadily increasing pricing at Hersha Hospitality’s (HT) Sanctuary Beach Resort. And rooms at Pebblebrook’s (PEB) L'Auberge Del Mar were unavailable for the weekend on Thursday, but available again on Friday.

As Klein points out:

“Business and group travel are virtually nonexistent, (so) leisure demand is expected to carry the load. As air travel is being eschewed for now, drive-to markets are anticipated to lead the recovery as the leisure traveler looks to start vacationing again, with resorts, camping, and national parks among the destinations of choice.”

So where does that leave the attached REIT sector?

These Travel Troubles Are Too Much to Take

Within our lodging coverage spectrum, we have just one “spec buy” on our list. That’s Apple Hospitality (APLE), which has

“… less exposure to urban (and) gateway markets. And we believe this will enable the company to mitigate Covid-19 risks due to its geographic focus. As of May (15), all of Apple’s hotels were surprisingly open and operational, and occupancy remains highest among the peers.”

In a research note, we further explained that:

“Apple’s largest geographic segment is suburban (55%), which should allow the company to ramp up faster than most peers. The urban (20%) and resort (6%) exposure will likely be slower to recover.”

While air travel has begun to open back up across the country, BMO Research had it right in point out that there’s “still a long way to go, as evidenced by the 87.6% decline from year-ago levels over the weekend.”

We did add Apple to our Cash Is King Portfolio recently, with a 12-month price target of $12. This represents a 10x last-12-months EBITDA estimate.

Shares have since surged and returned over 38% in just two weeks.

Source: Sharesight

We’re carefully navigating this sector, recognizing that the recovery time is not “V-shaped.” It will probably take time for customers, especially business travelers, to resume to normal.

The focus for investors going forward is the outlook for the cash burn rate and the positioning for a recovery in demand later this year and beyond.

Here are our analyst FFO per share estimates for all the lodging REITs in our coverage spectrum:

Assess accordingly....

The Prison REIT Sector

Politics aside, we consider prison REITs to be a mission-critical property sector in which these two REITs – CoreCivic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO) – provide infrastructure.

But like most any REIT business model, the incentivization is to maintain high occupancy. And, in the case of prisons specifically, that means incarceration.

The danger of the prison sector can be viewed through the eyes of the dividend yield. CXW yields 13.6% and GEO yields 14.4%.

While I would normally run from a yield that alluring, I have found bullish reasons to maintain a speculative position.

First though, let me start with the bearish concerns. They’re related to the business model and the more recent COVID-19 concerns.

The pandemic situation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has had the most significant impact on CXW. On a recent earnings call, CEO Damon Hininger explained:

“(ICE’s) total detention population is approximately 30,000 nationwide, which is a sharp decline from their population net year-end 2019 of roughly 43,000 detainees. Some of this decline has been the result of ICE proactively releasing detainees that are deemed to be higher risk. “However, the largest impact has been the result of reduced activity at the southwest border and the federal government's decision to deny entry at the border to asylum seekers and anyone crossing the border without proper documentation in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

In other words, the borders are shut down and COVID-19 also has impacted the court system. Prisons that were once occupied – at a high 90% range – are now 75% full because ICE put out guidance to reduce its numbers to 75% due to social distancing.

A Long-Term Impact

Hininger further explained:

“As our largest customer – representing approximately 28% of our revenue in the first quarter – this reduction in utilization has a material effect on our near-term earnings. But as of now, there is no indication that the pandemic will have a long-term impact on ICE demand for our real estate solutions.”

We don’t see the impact to CXW or GEO given the fact that it’s more of an appropriations concern. Eventually, the borders will open back up and ICE will need the beds. Besides, the budget is funded through Sept. 30, so the contracts should not change until then.

The closer we get to Oct. 1, when the fiscal year begins, immigration will be a hot topic. And the fact that there’s no budget pressure today helps both prison REITs.

There’s also 100% rent collection, with no credit-quality issues, and, as of now, no dividend cuts. We plan to provide our subscribers with a deep dive into CXW and GEO later this week.

In the meantime, here are our analyst FFO per share estimates for all the Prison REITs in our coverage spectrum:

The Mall REIT Sector

In an article last week, I explained that:

“Given the enhanced store closure rate today – which has been elevated, of course, by Covid-19 – many of these lower-quality malls will become further stressed as credit metrics tighten.”

I added:

“The news hasn’t gotten any better since. Based on the larger sector’s latest rent reports, it appears mall REITs will be experiencing unprecedented turmoil this quarter. In April, the average collection rate was 23%. And MAC and CBL have since provided updates for May, bringing in more of the same.”

Really, the retail news seems to be getting worse by the day:

The list goes on and on. And while we’ve often argued that there were way too many malls built in the U.S. in the first place, COVID-19 has elevated the reality of oversupply, as many retailers are being forced to use bankruptcy codes to right-size their store counts.

To be clear, we do see opportunity in the “temporary” impacts of the shutdown. But that’s only by purchasing shares in the most well-financed enterprises, such as Simon Property (SPG) and Brookfield Property (BPYU).

Given the rapidly deteriorating balance sheet for most other mall REITs, we are steering clear.

Going… Going… Gone!

Last week, I published an article explaining:

“CBL did not pay an $11.8 million interest payment due June 1… As of today, it has also violated at least one covenant on its senior secured credit facility. Lenders now have the right to accelerate debt payments, something that will immediately push CBL into insolvency. “To our knowledge, no other real estate company has filed bankruptcy during the pandemic despite many retailers falling victim to this challenging environment. With 47 J.C. Penney stores in its portfolio and the collection of less than 30% of rent in both April and May, the math left no uncertainty about CBL's financial condition.”

Most all mall REITs have cut and/or suspended their dividends. And we believe that it’s just a matter of time before Simon pursues a similar path.

Brookfield Property, however, has a more diversified platform, with 122 retail properties and 143 premium global properties – approximately 15% of its balance sheet.

That should make it able to maintain its current distribution (although the payout ratio is well above 100%).

We’re beginning to warm up to the open air retail properties that includes outlets and grocery-anchored shopping centers. However, we’re still in the camp that retail will be more of a Nike-swoosh recovery.

As such, we’re maintaining cautious optimism, with buy ratings on Federal Realty (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG).

Here are our analyst FFO per share estimates for all the mall REITs in our coverage spectrum:

In Conclusion…

REIT investors always should consider the various property sectors in which they are deploying capital. While certain sectors are recovering faster than others, it’s always important to understand the risks in order to arrive at an intelligent decision

We believe it’s important to maintain a well-balanced portfolio and refrain from putting all your eggs in one basket. We’ve found that, ultimately, it’s earnings that determine market price in the long run.

And that’s precisely why we’re always hard at work analyzing companies that are most moat-worthy.

