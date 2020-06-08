Toro is a buy in the $60-$65 range (23-25 P/E). This is higher than my previous target P/E as 2021 growth vs. 2020 could be above trend.

Share Price Drop Justified As Professional Segment Disappoints

I last wrote about The Toro Company (TTC) in December 2019 when the company reported FY 2019 results. (Toro’s fiscal year runs from November to October.) Shares were trading at $79.52 then, which was a P/E of 23.6 times the company’s midpoint EPS guidance at the time of $3.365. Toro earned a Neutral rating at the time, with the PEG ratio approaching 2 on forecasted EPS growth of 12% over 2019. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and TTC shares were beaten up with the rest of the market, falling below $55 in March before rebounding above $70 ahead of the latest earnings release.

2Q 2020 results were even more disappointing than expected. EPS of $0.92 missed expectations by $0.06, mainly due to poor performance in the Professional segment. Sales in that segment were down 8.6% and earnings were down 29.2%. The bright spot was the Residential segment, where sales grew 12.9% and earnings grew 68.5%. Unfortunately, the Professional segment makes up a much larger portion of the company. Geographically, the sales declines were much worse internationally than within the US.

Toro withdrew its original 2020 guidance in March and did not provide updated guidance this quarter. The analyst consensus following the earnings release was a 2020 EPS of $2.56, which is about 24% below the original company forecast, and 10.7% below 2019 earnings of $3.00 per share. The “stay-at-home” trade benefitted the Residential segment with consumers focusing on yard work and other outdoor improvement projects, as seen at other companies like Home Depot (HD). In the Professional segment, however, customers are deferring projects and new equipment purchases to conserve cash amid uncertainty about the pandemic impact and duration. For example, golf courses continued to do well in terms of rounds played, but their income was impacted by pandemic-related restrictions on food & beverage and other clubhouse operations. This reduction in income means less cash available for new equipment. Toro expects this situation to persist into the summer.

The resulting company commentary in the earnings release was pessimistic for the rest of 2020.

"The company believes current market trends will continue throughout the fiscal year, including customer budget constraints and cash preservation and a preference for repairs and deferrals over new equipment purchases in the professional segment, as well as higher demand in the residential segment. At this point, based on current information regarding the global economic outlook, the company expects the most pronounced year-over-year sales and EPS percentage declines in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The company also expects negative year-over-year fourth quarter sales and EPS growth.”

Toro's stock dropped about 2% after the earnings release and is trading around $69.90 at the time of writing. This is 27.3 times the 2020 analyst consensus, about the middle of the range it has traded in over the last couple of years.

Given the 24% drop in expected 2020 earnings since the original company guidance, the current valuation is still slightly above where it was when I last wrote about Toro. At that time, I had a “mid-$60s” price target which represented a 19-20 P/E on expected earnings. My new price target range is only slightly lower at $60-$65 which means my fair P/E estimate has increased to 23-25. My reasoning for this is that current 2021 analyst EPS consensus of $3.10 only gets Toro back to 3% over 2019 earnings levels, even though it represents 21% growth over 2020. There are several potential tailwinds for 2021 I will discuss below which should result in higher 2021 earnings and justify a higher multiple.

Tailwinds for 2021

Current analyst consensus has EPS for 2021 slightly above 2019 actuals at $3.10 per share. This seems too pessimistic with a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic already underway in 2020. First, Toro has completed two acquisitions since 2019: Charles Machine Works in April 2019 and Venture Products in March 2020. CMW had sales of $725 million in its last full year before acquisition, and Venture Products had annual sales of about $100 million. In 2021, Toro will have a full year of sales from both (~$825 million) as opposed to 7 months of CMW in 2019 ($423 million). This incremental $402 million of sales represents 12.8% of growth compared to the $3.1 billion total sales for Toro in 2019. Assuming similar net margins as the rest of Toro’s business, that would generate an incremental $0.38 per share of EPS.

The COVID-related slowdowns in the Professional segment should be largely gone in 2021. Indoor dining restrictions are already being lifted in most locations, so golf courses will soon have clubhouse and event-driven revenue back to help them pay for equipment. On the earnings call, the company also noted demand from landscape contractors started to pick up again in late May with the loosening of lockdown restrictions. Construction and specialty demand has picked up in some areas, such as underground work for 5G infrastructure and rural broadband. Other end users such as oil and gas projects have yet to see an upturn and remain a risk going forward.

On the residential side, Toro may see some reversal of the “stay-at-home” trade, but sales remain strong in May. The company did not give an incremental sales figure for expanding the retail channel into Tractor Supply (TSCO), but that could be another growth driver for 2021 that was not present last year.

With most of the 2020 COVID-related impacts off the table in 2021, along with incremental revenue from acquisitions, the current analyst consensus for 2021 of $3.10 seems too pessimistic at only 3.3% better than 2019. Given acquisition-related growth of 12.8% as I estimated above, I think 10% is a reasonable overall 2019-21 growth forecast that still has some downside from lingering COVID impacts. That would place my 2021 EPS estimate at $3.30, or 29% above the 2020 consensus. While my $60-$65 target range looks high on 2020 estimates, it is a more reasonable 18-20 times my 2021 estimate.

Capital Management

Toro’s debt has been increasing with the CMW and Venture Products acquisition, but it is not at a concerning level. As of 2Q 2020, gross debt is $891 million compared to $811 million one year ago. Net debt is $691 million vs. $631 million last year. Equity has also increased, to $985 million from $805 million last year. Trailing 12-month interest coverage is a healthy 11.9 based on operating income of $408.9 million and interest expense of $34.3 million.

Toro’s liquidity is strong with $200 million in cash, $600 million available on a revolving credit facility, and no debt maturities until April 2022. Free cash flow year-to-date was lower than expected with higher inventories and lower payables from the pandemic-related slowdown. Although the dividend of $53.7 million was above FCF of $43.7 million in the first half, cash flow should increase as working capital positions normalize. The company is confident in paying the dividend and debt reduction is the next priority. I do not expect much in the way of buybacks this year.

Risks

The primary risk at this time is a second wave of the pandemic or lingering macroeconomic effects from the lockdowns. Any economic calculation of this scenario would be no better than a guess, but I would not foresee a repeat of the 2008-9 housing-related downturn when earnings and share price were temporarily down 50% from the prior high. Despite the diversification into construction-related equipment, Toro is also still subject to weather-related risks. Warm winters and cool, wet summers could still impact sales and leave the company with more inventory than desired. Finally, any trade policy escalation that increases tariffs would be a negative for Toro’s raw material costs, and a stronger US dollar could impact international sales.

Conclusion

Toro had a good start to the year but was quickly hit by coronavirus impacts starting in March. This caused 2Q results to come in below plan, driven by the large Professional segment. These impacts have only just begun to reverse, and the company sees the second half of 2020 results coming in below 2019 levels. Nevertheless, analyst estimates seem overly pessimistic for 2021 considering both Toro’s recent acquisitions and a likely end to coronavirus impacts.

Valuations look very high on 2020 earnings but look more reasonable using my 2021 EPS estimate of $3.30 per share. Toro still remains a well-managed company and I am continuing to hold my shares. At a price of $69.80 as seen on the day of the earnings report, Toro would be a hold at 21.2 times 2021 earnings. My buy target is in the range of $60-$65 which would be 18-20 times my 2021 earnings estimate and at the low end of the P/E range the company has traded in over the last few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.