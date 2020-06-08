As the first quarter of 2020 reporting season comes to close, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and the cannabis industry have proven to be adaptive and resilient as well as a rare economic bright spot during this unprecedented COVID-19 environment. Accordingly, I wanted to take the time to highlight some key areas for investors following Curaleaf’s latest first quarter 2020 results as well as lend perspective around primary factors influencing the cannabis industry. My hope is that this may bring some clarity to how Curaleaf, and our industry more broadly, is tackling current pandemic realities and positioned for strong emergence on the other side.

As a preface, on the national level, legalization of cannabis continues its movement to mainstream status with U.S. public support for cannabis legalization continuing to rise. The most recent polling data from the Pew Research Center highlights approval for medical cannabis at over 90% and support for legalization at nearly 70%. With 33 U.S. states currently approved for medical use and 11 states approved for adult use, the movement is constantly gaining momentum. We expect to see key medically approved states like New Jersey and Arizona take adult use legalization to their voters at the ballot box in November of 2020. New Jersey, with nearly 9 million residents, is expected to legalize adult use with a Monmouth University Poll in late April, indicating 61% voter support. In Arizona, with 7.2 million residents, OH Predictive Insights’ late 2019 poll shows support by a majority of Arizona voters. New Jersey and Arizona are already two of Curaleaf’s biggest states.

Record revenue includes new wholesale and retail data insights

Building on the mainstreaming of cannabis, the industry as a whole continues to generate sale levels at all-time highs. In the first quarter of 2020, Curaleaf reported another quarter of record revenue despite the challenging COVID-19 environment, with Managed Revenues rising 158% year over year to $105 million. As we continually seek to provide more clarity and transparency to investors, we detailed the breakdown of our retail and wholesale revenues in our most recent quarterly results in order to help investors better understand the composition and mix of our business as we move forward.

Looking at the details, the 197% year-over-year increase in retail revenue in the first quarter was primarily due to organic growth initiatives and new store openings in Florida, Massachusetts and New York. The successful completion of our Select acquisition resulted in its integration into our financial results on February 1, 2020, and the two months of operating results of Select were included in our first quarter results. Select’s revenues were contained in the wholesale revenue line and will be in subsequent quarters. Wholesale revenue increased 134% year over year in the first quarter with the aforementioned inclusion of Select offset somewhat by lower wholesale revenues in Massachusetts due to the temporary COVID-19 related closure of adult-use stores in mid-March, which reopened to customers on May 25.

Remind me again, how is managed revenue defined?

Great question, and it is one that we will hopefully no longer need to answer in coming quarters due to pending revenue classification changes in some of the states in which we operate. We are working to consolidate all revenues to further improve transparency and reporting standards that will make comparing revenue figures easier for investors. Managed revenue adds all revenue generated from businesses that we currently manage, including not-for-profit entities in Maine and New Jersey and wholesale operations to Alternative Therapies Group (“ATG”). We are working to convert the not-for-profit entities in Maine and New Jersey, and consolidate their operations into our total revenues. As a reminder, reported total revenue includes all retail and wholesale revenue generated from businesses that are fully owned and operated by Curaleaf today. We believe managed revenue remains the best measure of our business as it fully encompasses businesses whose operations we directly own as well as manage.

Grassroots transaction expected to close

While the pace of announced M&A in our industry has certainly slowed, cannabis companies have shifted focus to closing on announced transactions and integrating their acquisitions as shareholders look for scale and increased operational efficiencies. To date, Curaleaf has successfully closed all of its announced acquisitions - a track record of execution that we believe speaks to our ability to identify and integrate strong operating businesses into our portfolio.

For Curaleaf, the next significant milestone is the completion of its pending Grassroots transaction. At this time, the principals have resolved all outstanding matters and are currently working to complete the transaction. We have made substantial progress in securing regulatory approvals, and the transaction is currently expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

What does this mean for investors? This transaction will give us access to America’s heartland and a management team with a proven track record of execution – an often overlooked but highly valuable characteristic in any company. Grassroots is a strong market leader throughout the Midwest, with a portfolio of approximately 60 dispensary licenses, including 30 operational today, and 18 cultivation and processing licenses. Importantly, Grassroots has a leading presence in large markets in which Curaleaf does not currently operate, strategically accelerating our continued expansion across the nation. The most notable being Illinois and Pennsylvania which are two of the largest and fastest-growing cannabis markets in the U.S. Grassroots already has a significant built-out presence in both states and will be immediately accretive to our overall business. Grassroots also brings the Curaleaf brand to three new states - Arkansas, North Dakota, and Vermont. In addition to expanding our presence in these new states, Grassroots compliments our business in seven existing Curaleaf states. Chief among these are Arizona, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio where Curaleaf already has robust and growing operations.

Curaleaf and legal cannabis remain material growth engines for the economy

No matter where you stand on the legalization issue, it is undeniable that cannabis is a rare economic bright spot as other industries scale back jobs, investments and operations. I am pleased to say that Curaleaf and the legal cannabis industry as a whole remain squarely focused on growth.

At Curaleaf, we have a robust 2020 pipeline of organic growth initiatives to further fuel future sales and profitability. Organically, we expect to add an additional 17 Curaleaf dispensaries across 5 states and expand our cultivation by over 250,000 square feet, by year-end. When coupled with our strategic acquisitions, including the pending Grassroots deal, our reach would grow to more than 100 dispensaries across 22 states, by year-end. Ultimately, we expect to grow our operations to nearly 140 dispensaries and 2.3 million square feet of cultivation space. These actions will lead to the direct creation of many new jobs and will enhance Curaleaf’s position as the most well-diversified, vertically integrated cannabis company in the United States, with access to nearly two-thirds of the entire U.S. population. To support all this, Curaleaf ended the first quarter of 2020 with more than $176 million of cash on hand to fuel all of our organic growth initiatives as well as to fund strategic acquisitions.

COVID-19 fuels retail consumer innovations that are here to stay

Amid COVID-19, the broad essential services designation the legal cannabis industry has received across the U.S has only reinforced the importance of safety and further amplified the value of a well-regulated cannabis industry to patients, customers and communities. At Curaleaf, safety is a top priority. We have evolved and adapted the way we operate to mitigate and minimize the risk of exposure of COVID-19 to our patients, customers and team members.

Adapting our customer experience amid COVID-19 related social distancing has led us to further expand curbside pickup, home delivery, online and mobile offerings, all of which carry the customer experience beyond the traditional brick and mortar model. Enhanced online purchasing has allowed us to streamline the in-store transaction time and further support increased social distancing. Our online sales are even more powerful when matched with home delivery, which has been a key offering in markets such as Florida, Arizona, New York, as well as Nevada, which saw temporary COVID-19 retail restrictions. We have also recently introduced a new, cashless, debit-based payment solution to allow customers to transact in a safer and more efficient manner in several markets. We plan to expand this to our dispensaries nationwide over the coming months. These customer experience enhancements were deployed to better navigate the current environment and will provide enduring value to our business and our customers.

We have also adjusted our team member working spaces across our retail stores as well as our cultivation and processing sites to support enhanced social distancing protocols as well as cleaning and sanitation procedures. Overall, our efforts on the health and safety front have been extraordinarily successful due to the hard work and dedication of our corporate, cultivation, processing and dispensary employees.

We have been nimble in our approach to new policies and procedures put in place at the state and local level in many unique ways, ensuring steady supply to meet growing demand. The key has been collaboration with state and local officials. Never have we had to work more closely, and I think this will be a silver lining coming out of the pandemic: a more collaborative approach to servicing patients and customers in our industry.

Legalization offers America desperately needed job growth and new tax revenue

Looking ahead, as states seek new ways to get people back to work and meet budget shortfalls, the cannabis industry is a rare bright spot amidst the broader COVID-19 related economic losses. By providing essential services to consumers during this difficult period, cannabis has demonstrated its ability to be a valuable industry in terms of innovation, job creation and tax revenues. Thus, it has delivered, and will continue to deliver, growth to the states that have liberalized cannabis laws. We believe that existing medical states will closely evaluate adult-use. States without cannabis will evaluate medical and/or adult-use in the future to help drive tax revenues and job creation after the fallout from COVID-19 is fully absorbed and understood.

At the federal level, the SAFE banking act was included in the latest proposed COVID-19 relief bill, and we are encouraged by the bipartisan support for cannabis reform in the House of Representatives. Curaleaf and the industry are going to fight hard to hold these gains in the Senate, but there is much work to be done. Cannabis, as an industry, is still only in its early days - yet it already employs over a quarter million Americans and generated over $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2019. New Frontier estimates that, if marijuana were legalized at the national level today, roughly 782,000 new jobs would be created, growing to 1.1 million by 2025. It is estimated that Federal legalization would generate $131.8 billion in total tax revenue between 2017 and 2025. It is time for the Senate to recognize cannabis is here to stay and that the industry warrants the modifications that will allow it to achieve its full potential. Curaleaf is a firm supporter of liberalization and reform that balances the needs of the citizens, states and legal cannabis companies. We firmly believe that, when structured properly, it will create a win-win for all involved.

Finally, in navigating through these challenging times, I am not only seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but the silver lining that could emerge as the pandemic has led our company and industry to rethink how we best serve consumers, how we work with regulators and how we communicate with investors. Brighter days are ahead, and I believe whether you are an investor, patient, employee or government official, there are plenty of reasons to have confidence in the future of the cannabis industry.

Stay safe!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CURLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This article contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this article and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in Curaleaf’s (the “Company's”) latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this article and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this article.