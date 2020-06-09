At these levels, near-term upside potential is minimal, but as e-commerce continues to grow, Shopify will benefit greatly.

Stay at home restrictions have propelled Shopify's growth to new levels, but valuation is looking frothy.

Shopify has been one of the best performing stocks in 2020.

Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP) have soared 85% in 2020, making them one of the best performing stocks of the year. This is coming off a year in which SHOP saw the stock increase 187% in 2019. To say the stock is firing on all cylinders is an understatement.

The company continued solid growth through the first two months of 2020, with SHOP shares up 16%, but since the time the market bottomed on March 23rd, shares of SHOP have rocketed 112% in a little over two months.

E-commerce continues to grow at a healthy clip, but the current pandemic should push the timeline to enhance their online presence up, making for a growth catalyst for Shopify. With shares up nearly 400% in the past two years, is the near-term upside worth the risk?

Shopify Is A Game Changer For E-Commerce

Shopify has now nearly triple the market cap of eBay Inc. (EBAY), making them the second largest platform in the world in terms of sales volume behind Amazon (AMZN). Last month the company released Q1 earnings that showed revenue growth of 47% from prior year.

The company’s Q1 ended March 31, which is around the time stay at home restrictions largely were put in place around the country. From March 13 to April 24, the company saw new store growth of 62% compared to the six weeks prior. This stat showed the strength of the platform and the priority companies are making to enhance e-commerce.

Many companies have planned to enhance their online offerings, but the COVID-19 pandemic further pushed up those plans. It is no doubt that e-commerce is largely part of many businesses' future plans, but with the majority of businesses forced to work from home, business owners were forced to bring those future e-commerce plans into fruition more quickly than planned. This greatly boosted Shopify and will become evident in the Q2 earnings release.

In late May, the company announced a partnership with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) called Shops, which is FB’s biggest push yet into e-commerce. Shops is intended to help small businesses set up online stores on the platform and utilize Shopify as the back-end technology platform. This is a huge growth driver for both FB and SHOP in a time with many businesses needing the ability to work remotely and enhance online offerings.

This partnership with FB can be a major catalyst for the company moving forward. Revenue growth has slowed over the years, but this could keep things growing at an impeccable clip for longer than expected.

E-commerce sales continue to grow at a strong clip, growing 15% from prior year in 2019. E-commerce sales in 2019 “accounted or 56.9% of all gains in the retail market last year, which was the largest share of growth for online spending since 2008.” In terms of total sales, e-commerce still only represents a small fraction, 16%, which still poses a large opportunity, one that should increase due to the ongoing pandemic.

Current Valuations Offer More Risk Than Reward In The Near-Term

As I have mentioned, shares of Shopify have been on quite the tear in the past few years, which was put in overdrive the past few months as they have been identified as a major winner during the stay at home restrictions. As more and more businesses have been moved remotely, Shopify clearly has much to gain.

As it currently sits, shares of SHOP trade at a P/E of 1,500, which during these growth stages this early is not a very useful metric. As such, let’s take a look at Price to Sales. The company currently trades at a P/S of 49x, which has traded close to an average of 20x the past four years. In 2018, a year that saw revenue growth near 50% and shares increase close to 200%, the company traded at a P/S of 31x.

As e-commerce continues to grow, so does the company. Investments are necessary to handle the increased customer base, but paying close to 50x P/S is very pricey in a market that is completely disconnected with the economy, which poses higher risk potential at current levels.

Investor Takeaway

Shopify has been firing on all cylinders the past few years and the current COVID-19 pandemic has continued to fuel those cylinders further. E-commerce continues to grow at a strong clip, but with more companies looking to enhance their online presence combined with the FB partnership, it is a huge growth catalyst for investors.

Though the future prospects are bright for the company, current valuations of 49x P/S make it extremely difficult to initiate a position in the name at such frothy levels. Though I am extremely high on the name moving forward, I am happy to wait for a better entry point.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.