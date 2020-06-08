Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adriano Milani as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

DXC Technology Company's (DXC) Q4 and full-year results have been a disappointment for investors hoping for a clear guidance and tangible signs of a turnaround. Instead, they got their dividend suspended, a massive goodwill impairment, mixed news about revenues and some indication of further profitability decline for the coming year. In fairness, management had previously warned investors that FY 2021 would have been a turnaround year, and that they would have had to wait for FY 2022 to see some clear recovery. I ran some numbers to check DXC risk/reward profile, and concluded that despite a very significant upside potential, there is still too much uncertainty about execution, and a substantial downside associated with it. I decided not to invest in the company at this stage, but I will keep following this name as the company transformation unfolds.

The company

DXC resulted from the merger of Computer Science Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services division of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in April 2017. The company provides IT Services and generates around 20 billion of revenues annually (declining). Its largest business segments are IT Outsourcing and Applications, see below for a more detailed breakdown:

Source: company presentation

Initially the company has been run by former CSC's CEO Mike Lawrie, but in September 2019 he has been replaced by Mike Salvino, who among other things has been an executive at Accenture (ACN) between 2009 and 2016.

New strategy and Q4 2020 update

Mike Salvino delineated a new strategy for DXC from the very beginning, which I will not discuss in detail as he described it quite clearly in its first earnings conference call and subsequent updates. Briefly: the focus is on improving quality of execution and customer satisfaction in DXC core businesses, such as IT Outsourcing, in order to be entrusted with additional work, which should drive future revenue growth. Initially, no emphasis has been made on cost reductions. This brings me to the Q4 2020 conference call. Management did not disclosed a full guidance for FY 2021, but made several comments related to revenues and costs, which I'll use to inform my assessment of the strategy implementation.

On revenues, they provided mixed indications, mostly negative: roughly 1 billion of revenue should be lost in FY 2021 "from price-downs and terminations decisions made by customers". "The impact will be more pronounced in the first half of the year." Specifically, in Q1 revenues could decline 8-10% sequentially, but are expected to stabilize thereafter. I would highlight that if revenues drop to 4.4 billion in Q1, and just remain there for the rest of the year, the sum for FY 2021 would be 17.6 billion, which is around 2 billion less than FY 2020. At the same time they saw a 1 billion pipeline increase from the beginning of the fiscal year for the Workplace and Mobility business, which is still officially under strategic review (meaning, for sale), but could now be retained, as management is reassessing its strategic importance. Finally, Mike Salvino mentioned a 23% increase in qualified pipeline over the last couple of months. For my valuation, I will account for a 1 billion revenue loss for FY 2021.

On the other side, they announced a cost optimization initiative, which should save up to 550 million in FY 2021 (but not much of it will be seen in Q1) and 700 million per year thereafter. Around 4,500 employees are expected to be impacted. This is a change of direction compared to last year, as employees increased by 7,000 units between FY 2019 and 2020. Although this is a coherent move in the face of declining revenues, to me it also reinforces the idea that revenue growth is not to be expected anytime soon.

Valuation

Normally I would have used a multi-year DCF calculation to estimate the present value of DXC's future cash flow, but I think this might not be the best approach in the current circumstances: considering the lack of company guidance and the high uncertainty related to future revenues and margins, it is difficult to make reliable projections after FY 2021. Instead, I used an earnings power value framework, meaning a steady state perpetuity calculation, assuming no growth in the future (not positive nor negative). Although this is also not an accurate representation of future developments, it has the advantage of allowing for easy comparisons across different scenarios.

For cash, debt and leases I used updated figures as of April 30 2020, which management disclosed during the conference call. They all increased compared to the end of the fiscal year: cash is 5.5 billion, debt is 10.2 and capital leases, which I will add to debt, are 2 billion, for a total book value of debt of 12.2 billion. As I am interested in the market value of debt, rather than book value, I converted it using the bond pricing formula, where I treat book value as face value and the most recent yearly interest expense as yearly coupon. As discount rate, I used 4.125%, which is the interest on recently issued company notes due in 2025. I factored in an average debt maturity of 3.5 years, which is a rough estimate where I try to incorporate both the debt details available in the 10-K notes and management comments about having recently extended the company maturity profile, with only 600 million of debt maturing in the coming 24 month. The resulting market value of debt is 11.8 billion.

Source: author's work

Finally, in the steady state I reduced debt by the proceeds of the already announced sale of Health and Human Services business (NYSE:HHS), 3.5 billion after tax. As no announcement has been made regarding the other two businesses under strategic review, I will just assume they will remain part of DXC.

In computing the cost of capital, I relied on NYU Professor Damodaran database for equity risk premiums (ERP) and unlevered beta, which I then adjusted for DXC high D/E ratio, getting a WACC of 7.5%.

Source: author's work

For revenues, I took as a starting point FY 2020 level of 19.6 billion and reduced for the portion attributable to HHS (around 1.5 billion), minus one additional billion of revenue runoff. I assumed that DXC could stop the revenue decrease at that level. Then profitability comes into play. Here is the past performance of DXC in terms of operating income and margins:

Source: author's work on company filings

These are TTM figures for each quarter. I recalculated them to exclude non-operating items such as goodwill impairments, but they do not mirror the company Pro Forma numbers, as I am including things like restructuring costs and amortization of intangibles.

Although it is hard to tell how profitable DXC will be at the end of its transformation journey, we can have a look at how much it could be worth at different levels of operating margin. I am taking as a starting point FY 2020 level of 4.6%, and then compare it to a positive and a negative scenario. For the negative scenario, I calculated a 3.7% operating margin by adjusting FY2020 figures for managements indications about revenues (minus 1 billion) and costs (minus 700 million), plus some % of revenues adjustments on depreciation and other line items.

Source: author's work

For the positive scenario, I just took the average operating income of the last three years, which is 6.6%.

Source: author's work

Since I am assuming zero growth, capex just covers existing assets depreciation and there is no net reinvestment. Therefore, any after tax operating income is directly free cash flow to the firm. A cautionary note: none of these is an accurate valuation of DXC. They are simplified representations of how much the company would be worth if it instantly reached stability in its revenues, margins and cash flows, and never change from there. Even if you think it would reach such a state in the future, you would have to factor in the cash flows it would earn before it gets to stability, and the value of time. That being said, the neutral scenario reflects quite closely the current market price (as of June 6 closing), while there is a 33% downside in the negative scenario and a 69% upside in the positive one.

I also did a broader check on how sensitive such valuations are to changes in discount rates and operating income. Here is how several perpetuity calculations look like:

Source: author's work

Looking at the left part of the table, you can get an idea of what could happen if DXC continues its declining trend in profitability and stabilizes without improving afterwards. There are not many reasons to invest in this company if you are not a believer of the "turnaround" and "back to growth" stories. Just considering the smaller section (in bold), there is a 27-45% downside. In my opinion, margin are set to decrease substantially in FY 2021, especially in Q1 and Q2, and if that's correct, updating this table with LTM figures will progressively center it toward those values on the left. Looking at the right side of the table instead, there is DXC after a successful turnaround. Again, just considering the smaller section, there is a 23-50% upside.

Another thing worth noticing is the very wide range of possible prices. It is fair to say that the larger table, indicating a range of $3 - $37, is practically useless. However, this points to another problematic aspect of DXC for the equity investor: its leverage. Any perpetuity/terminal value calculation will produce variability in the resulting value of the firm, as you modify margins and discount rates. The problem for DXC equity investors is that from any iteration of the value of the firm you have to subtract around 3 billion of net debt, a relatively high number, which makes the equity valuation even more variable in percentage. This is to warn the investor looking at DXC as a neglected, out of favor stock, overly punished by the market in the past and now available at a price with very little downside. This is not the case in my opinion. The stock could go much lower than $18 if the company fails to deliver the promised recovery in a reasonable time.

Multiples

Finally, let's see if DXC is cheap on a multiple basis. In comparing it against other IT service providers, it seems to be cheap but for good reasons.

Source: author's work on companies' filings. TTM multiples, on prices as of June 6, 2020

DXC is trading at the lowest multiples in the group according to almost all metrics (EV/EBIT the only exception), but it is displaying the poorest performance in every explanatory measure too (with the exception of ROE and ROIC, which are boosted by the recent goodwill impairment as I am calculating them based on Q4 2020 balance sheet). In particular, it's the only company of the group to have had negative growth in revenues in the past 12 months, and to carry a D/E ratio above 100%. That being said, there is clearly potential: using just the second-lowest multiple in the group, there is already a 45-66% upside on ratios like P/E, EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA (again, with EV/EBIT being the exception):

Source: author's work

However, all the second-lowest companies are performing far better than DXC on several key financial metrics, so DXC might have to earn its right to higher multiples with improved financials or at least the prospect of it.

Conclusion

Personally, I still see too many challenges for DXC in the coming quarters. I think there is a lot more certainty about a further deterioration of financials in the next 6-12 months than there is about any recovery thereafter. Many negatives are certain or very likely to materialize soon, such as revenues runoff, pressure on margins and cost incurred to invest in the company transformation journey. Positives such as cost reduction and revenues stabilization are instead further away in time and with a fair bit of uncertainty attached to them.

I must say that what management is doing seems to have a lot of sense to me, and when I listen to CEO Mike Salvino's enthusiasm about the changes he already sees in the company, or in the relationship with key clients, I feel like they are going in the right direction. However, I do not feel comfortable investing in DXC when nothing of this has materialized in the financial performance of the firm, nor is likely to materialize in the coming 6 months. I will keep following the stock and wait for some solid information to update my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.