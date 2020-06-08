To Infinity And Beyond: Mortgage REITs

The rally in mortgage REITs has been astounding. The highest risk mortgage REITs have seen some exceptionally absurd values.

We're including a few recent ratings for a pair of mortgage REITs (IVR and MITT) and evaluating the potential reasons they disconnected from book value.

We've included tables to reflect the discounts to trailing book value. Thanks to reader feedback, those tables are organized better than before.

We've been telling investors for the last 2 months that price-to-book ratios were too good (too low) to last.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price ORC (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.06 $4.65 $4.91 CMO (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 1.00 $6.07 $6.06 DX (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.98 $16.07 $15.74 AGNC (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.98 $14.55 $14.25 NLY (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.97 $7.50 $7.31 ARR (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.91 $11.10 $10.07 TWO (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.84 $6.96 $5.86 CHMI (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.79 $13.73 $10.79 AI (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.69 $5.28 $3.62 WMC (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 1.06 $3.41 $3.61 CIM (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.93 $12.45 $11.64 EFC (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.86 $15.06 $12.99 ANH (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.75 $2.69 $2.03 IVR (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $6.90 MFA (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $3.40 MITT (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $7.57 PMT (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.06 $15.16 $16.02 NYMT (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.87 3.89 $3.39 NRZ (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.83 $10.71 $8.90 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren't the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as of 6/4/2020 than it was on 3/31/2020.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

As a little side note, we believe current book values are up for many mortgage REITs. Consequently, we will highlight that the 3 REITs with the highest ratio of price-to-trailing-book-value, (that's ORC, WMC, and PMT), either appear to be trading below current book value or trading at a smaller premium to current book value.

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large. Consequently, there are plenty of opportunities. However, the sector has demonstrated incredibly upwards momentum over the last few days. Prices roared dramatically higher and made bears look downright silly.

Bear Life Stinks

The sector ripped higher yet again. Over the last month, bears have been annihilated.

Today was yet another day of big gains throughout the sector. Today a "moderate" gain meant anything less than 10%. Big gains were 20% or larger. The chart below shows the gain over the last month:

That's an incredible rally. We've thoroughly enjoyed seeing the value of our portfolio rocket higher and we're using the opportunity to start growing our cash position. We're taking gains on a few positions and locking in the profits. However, we want to talk about something we find particularly amazing today.

When you look at the column on the right, "Short Sell Availability", there are only 3 instances where the shares are not marked as "available".

MORT is an ETF, so we don't really care.

Brushing them aside, we see the other two are at the very top of the list. They are MITT and IVR. Shares of MITT are simply not available in some cases. When they are available, the rates to borrow are extremely high (sometimes over 100% annualized).

So we find ourselves in an interesting situation. This appears to be a remarkable squeeze. Don't give all the credit to "fundamentals". We cover the fundamentals frequently. We've prepared thousands, yes literally thousands, of articles on fundamentals.

Using recent estimates for book value per common share, each of these REITs trades at more than twice the estimated book value. That is absurdity, given that very few mortgage REITs are trading above book value today.

Squeeze

It is worth noting that the two mortgage REITs which carry the highest price-to-book ratios haven't reported Q1 2020 results yet. Investors focusing on the price-to-trailing book value could easily end up using the Q4 2020 figures, rather than Q1 2020. The difference is massive.

Since IVR hasn't reported for Q1 2020 yet, we don't know their book value as of the end of Q1 2020. However, we do know that management estimated their book value per common share as of 5/7/2020 at a range of $2.25 to $3.25. (midpoint $2.75)

That is down dramatically from Q4 2019, which was $16.29 according to the press release.

Investors can certainly argue that this has been a good 30 days for credit. They can argue that book value is most likely higher than the $2.75 midpoint. That seems quite reasonable. There was still quite a bit of leverage (much of it coming through preferred equity), so the common could've seen quite a rally. However, did the assets really rally enough to warrant such a large gain in the share price? That seems unlikely.

Remember, the REIT had to reduce its assets dramatically. Consequently, the portfolio that could be gaining in value is dramatically smaller than the prior portfolio.

Peers

There is a third mortgage REIT which hasn't reported their full Q1 results yet. That REIT is MFA Financial. MFA still trades at a discount to estimated book value. Management provided their own figures already, so our estimates have been informed by the additional disclosures.

MFA appears to still trade at a discount to book value. What is so different between these REITs besides MFA trading at a discount to estimated book value while IVR and MITT trade at premiums? Well, the market wouldn't be rewarding IVR and MITT for having external managers (compared to internal management for MFA). So what else could it be? Perhaps the issue is simply the limited availability for shares of IVR and MITT. That is, after all, one of the things that stands out most about them.

Now, you might ask

What if they just trade way above book value forever?

To which my answer is simply: "No."

That isn't the world we live in. These REITs should be eager to pump out new common equity.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren't careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bearish on common shares: IVR, MITT

