We Need To Talk About Dividend Cuts - They Are A Necessary Evil

Ignore the headlines and dig deeper. Some dividend cuts are beneficial to shareholders and present great opportunities.

Not all dividend cuts are created equal. Some are the result of financial distress while others are the result of financial discipline.

Dividends matter. They force management to be disciplined with your capital and it aligns interests with shareholders.

We are big believers in dividend-paying stocks. This is one of the main reasons why we like REITs so much. They are legally obligated to pay at least 90% of their taxable income in dividends to shareholders.

Numerous studies have showed that REITs and other dividend-paying stocks outperform in the long run:

It makes good logical sense when you think about it:

It sends a signal: Paying a dividend is the ultimate sign of financial well-being. It means that the company has excess cash flow that it can throw shareholders and still be able to pursue its growth projects and meet its other obligations.

Because dividend-paying stocks retain a smaller portion of their cash flow, they must become more disciplined with how they use their liquidity. The executives are less likely to just waste the cash flow on a corporate jet than if it was retaining more cash. More scrutiny for growth projects: A company with little retained earnings is more likely to raise capital through equity markets, which adds another layer of scrutiny from analysts to approve growth projects. The focus is on accretive, high ROE growth. Other projects get poorly received by the market.

A company with little retained earnings is more likely to raise capital through equity markets, which adds another layer of scrutiny from analysts to approve growth projects. The focus is on accretive, high ROE growth. Other projects get poorly received by the market. Clear measurable targets: To achieve big things, we need to set clear targets. A set dividend amount is a good target that motivates executives, especially when their own bonus is on the line.

To achieve big things, we need to set clear targets. A set dividend amount is a good target that motivates executives, especially when their own bonus is on the line. Aligns interests: Giving control over the cash flow to the shareholders lowers conflicts of interest and pushes executives to think like owners.

Put in simple terms, a dollar in the hand is worth two in the bush. Retained earnings are quickly wasted on a jet or other low ROI projects. By paying it to shareholders, the executives are forced to become more disciplined and shareholder oriented. This sure makes a big difference in the long run.

Beyond that, we all like to receive cold hard cash while we wait for long-term appreciation. It helps us to remain patient with our investments even in times of high volatility. If a dividend is what keeps you from panic selling, then it will make a very big difference in your future financial well-being.

Performance of Coca-Cola (KO) with and without dividends:

For this reason, we take income very seriously. We aim to generate a considerable portion of our total returns from dividends which helps us to stay patient with our investments.

However, it may seem strange, but we do not select investments based on dividend yield, safety and growth. Instead, we select our investments based on valuation, and occasionally, we may even advocate for a dividend cut.

Believe it or not, sometimes a dividend cut is a necessary evil that actually benefits shareholders. We believe that this applies to many of the recent dividend cuts in the REIT sector.

Cut the Cheese: Financial Distress or Financial Discipline?

Not all dividend cuts are created equal. Some are the result of overleverage and financial distress, while others are simply the result of a disciplined management that wants to maximize shareholder value.

Let’s look at two examples.

Earlier this year, CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime Group (WPG) eliminated their dividends. Both are highly leveraged REITs that own lower quality malls, which were hit particularly hard by the recent pandemic.

It forced them to temporarily shut down properties, rents went missing, and the high leverage quickly became a problem. The dividend cuts here are the result of distress and it's well reflected in their share prices:

Around the same time, EPR Properties (EPR) and Brixmor Property Group (BRX) also eliminated their dividends. However, these are investment-grade rated companies with years of liquidity on hand to survive even if minimal rents coming in. They could have decided to pay the dividend and ride out the storm, but they decided to temporarily suspend it.

This decision is not coming from a position of distress, but a position of discipline. BRX and EPR prefer to avoid increasing leverage, which could harm their recovery, and instead retain the cash to maintain their strong balance sheets also in the future.

They skip a few quarters of dividends to increase the odds of a faster recovery and bigger dividends in the coming decade. It's not a popular move, especially among short-term oriented investors, but if you look at it from a bigger picture, the dividend suspension is a necessary evil that has more pros than cons, especially for long-term oriented investors.

Individual investors who do not understand this are unhappy, but larger institutional investors are pleased with it. Here's the performance of BRX and EPR since their dividend suspensions:

The market understands that the dividend cuts are not the result of distress, but it reflects discipline in capital allocation. The dividends will likely return later this year. It's a temporary solution to a temporary crisis.

Dividend Cuts Can Be a Good Thing

Individual investors make the common mistake of thinking that a dividend cut harms the value of the company. In reality, it's much more complex, and a cut may even add value to a company.

In essence, a dividend is simply a capital allocation decision. It does not change the value of the assets or the underlying cash flow of the company. Stocks are valued based on a multiple of their earnings (P/E or P/FFO) or a multiple of their assets (P/NAV) and therefore, the dividend should have no impact.

In fact, if the company pays no dividend, it will increase the value of the company because instead of paying out cash (reducing equity), it's now retaining cash (increasing equity).

Therefore, the dividend itself is not what drives value. It's the reasoning behind the cut that matters the most. In some cases like CBL, a cut is concerning because the company is in distress and the dividend could never return.

On the other hand, in the case of EPR, we actually believe that the dividend suspension is a good thing and it makes the investment case even stronger. The company is undergoing a serious crisis and the suspension is a temporary measure to preserve cash flow and retain a strong balance sheet.

Bottom Line

Not all dividend cuts are created equal. The context behind it matters and sometimes it's a necessary evil that's truly benefits long-term oriented shareholders.

Dividend cuts also may present attractive opportunities. The market is short-term oriented and therefore its response is generally to sell off any company that cuts its dividend.

This may happen even if the cut is temporary and prudent. By buying on the cheap, you can profit from the short termism of the market and position yourself for quick gains when the dividend is reinstated and income investors return. As an example, EPR and BRX are up significantly off their lows since suspending dividends. And as they reinstate dividends later this year, they are very likely to climb even higher.

My advice to you is to go beyond the headlines and try to understand the context behind each cut.

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX; EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.