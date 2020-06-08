Although stock market prices are reaching new highs, earnings season has expectedly been somewhat of a dismal for the majority of companies. Even the biggest dogs reported rather lacklustre if not troublesome earnings due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With the majority of the world forgoing worldly pleasures by staying indoors, the majority of companies that rely on the physical presence of consumers on their premises have suffered severely.

However, this paradigm shift to the 'stay-at-home' lifestyle has resulted in a handful of companies having a better 2020 than they would have ever predicted.

Zoom (ZM), which provides video conferencing for friends, families, students and colleagues, is one such company. To say that Zoom beat Q1 2021 earnings expectations would be the understatement of the year. Revenue increased 169% YTD as their customer base with 10 over employees increased 364%.

Income from operations surged 1,363% and net income rose to $27.0 million from or $0.09 per share, compared with $0.2 million, or just over $0.01 per share. Operating cash flow grew 1,067% year over year to $259.0 million whilst free cash flow was up 1,545% to $251.7 million.

No, these numbers are not typos. Such drastic growth is unattainable for most companies, with most being happy with just a slither of such success.

Consequently, Zoom's stock price has skyrocketed from as low as $62.74 in June last year to as high as $223.87 after earnings.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Is it too late?

Congratulations for the early birds who caught Zoom as the Coronavirus pandemic was beginning its wrath of disruption on the world. For those who have not jumped aboard the Zoom train, perhaps it's not too late.

Although lockdowns seem to be easing around the world, the reality of the situation means that people are continuing to interact digitally instead of physically.

At the time of writing, cities across US are being rocked by protests following the murder of African American man George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin. People now are not only fearing Covid-19 but are fearing the dangers of violence as stores are being looted and destroyed. Consequently, staying at home, which has been well-practiced thus far, seems like a good idea. Staying at home is good news for Zoom.

However, the real question is: when 'normality' resumes and lockdowns are eventually eased into a protest-free society, will Zoom still continue to grow?

My crystal ball isn't so crystal clear on this one. Over the past six months, we've been indoctrinated with the dangers of coronavirus and its infectious nature. Governments have inculcated citizens with how to distance from each other and we're now conditioned to a 'safer' lifestyle. Companies are realising that staff can work efficiently at home too. A post-Coronavirus fear-driven world will carry with it a stronger dependence on digital communication.

However, the extent to which Zoom can sustain such remarkable growth is debatable. Yes, society will continue to practice 'safe' measures even after a vaccine is found for Coronavirus, but the extent to which it will solely depend on video conferencing to communicate is less certain.

As lockdowns are lifted, governments are adjusting their policies to accommodate the idea of people being outside. Whether it's making masks compulsory on public transport or limiting the amount of people allowed to gather, governments are accepting that people won't be inside.

News reports about 'packed beaches' suggest that people are itching to go back outside and physically socialise again.

It's hard to say exactly what a post-Coronavirus world will look like but the safest bet is a stronger dependence on digital communication mixed with social distancing measures. Such a future would benefit Zoom but won't achieve the likes of its recent success, which stemmed from society's sole dependence on digital communication.

Zoom still has room to grow

With a market cap of 59.59bn, Zoom still has plenty of room to grow and the Zoom team strongly believe that the company will continue to grow this year.

For Q2, the company is expecting revenue to be between $495.0 million and $500.0 million. In Q1, the company's revenue already grew 169% to $328.2 million from $122 million the year before. This means that the company is expecting its growth rate to drastically increase in just one quarter. Looking further ahead, the company is expecting total revenue for the full fiscal year to be between $1.775 billion and $1.800 billion.

In this sense, investors who are only now looking at Zoom and believe in their business against the backdrop of Coronavirus and the protests, could consider jumping aboard now. If these numbers are to be believed, Zoom is far, far from its potential.

Zoom's valuation

Zoom's current P/E ratio is over 6000, meaning that it is extremely highly valued. It seems like investors are willing to pay extortionate amounts to get a piece of this pie. Because of this, new investors will have to seriously consider whether they truly believe that Zoom can achieve its projected numbers whilst betting against the restoration of pre-Coronavirus 'normality'.

It's a similar story with Shopify (SHOP), which saw its business skyrocket during the pandemic and thus now has a P/E ratio of over 1300.

Such ludicrous P/E ratios reflect the absurdity of the times we are living in - it's just a question of whether these times will prevail.

Zoom's competition

Fundamentally, Zoom isn't offering anything technologically new. Video conferencing is far from a new phenomenon and companies in the industry are certainly familiar with the technology. As a result, competition can easily emerge, especially from big players.

Google Hangouts (GOOGL) offers a similar service and Facebook (FB) is currently trialing its Messenger Rooms, which again offers video conferencing for its users.

As investors are being enticed by Zoom's astounding success, tech companies are also looking at how they can capitalise on it too.

Having Google and Facebook as your competitors is every company's worst nightmare.

So what to do?

Zoom has achieved phenomenal success since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and investors who caught this worm early are lucky birds. Looking ahead, Zoom certainly has the potential to grow more but the unpredictability about the restoration of society weighs heavily on the fate of the company's future.

Predicting a post-Coronavirus pandemic world is becoming increasingly difficult and with such fierce competition lurking around the corner, Zoom's long-term growth could be stinted.

However, in the short-term, there seems to be fewer reasons for people to stop using Zoom than for people to continue using it. As protests continue to disrupt US cities and lockdowns remain heavily in place, an investor looking to earn a quick buck could still ride on the tailwinds of Zoom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.