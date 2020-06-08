NGS Banks On Medium-Term Margin Drivers

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) is strengthening its large-horsepower compressor fleet, because these compressors can get more profitable than their lower-power counterparts, particularly during a downturn. I expect the higher share of the large HP compressor to mitigate the pressure on the margin. The company’s operating profit margin improved in Q1 despite the pressure in the industry. Plus, it has negative net debt, which reduces the risk factors in a volatile market. At the current relative valuation level, it presents an opportunity to hold or increase investors’ exposure to this stock.

However, the utilization is likely to drop in the short-term. Also, I do not think the pricing issue will abate quickly. While the medium-term outlook does look promising, I do not see any near-term catalysts to sustain a quick recovery in the stock price.

Explaining The Fleet Strategy

In 2019, Natural Gas Services acknowledged the weakness in the compression services and retired ~ 15% of its horsepower (or HP) capacity from its rental fleet. Due to the excess of supply, pricing and margin kept falling, as utilization stayed flat. However, the company could partially circumvent the pressure by strengthening the large horsepower compressor fleets. In the past year, it added 86 new fleets, with 94% of those units classified as large horsepower category. Within the large horsepower category (>400 HP) pumps, the company has witnessed a higher demand in the 400-600 HP segment. Utilization, however, has dropped in Q1. The medium HP pumps have been at the receiving end of the current downturn, while the small HP pumps have withstood the disruption so far.

I think the large horsepower compressor units will remain steadfast in the short-to-medium-term because these are typically more resilient during a downturn, although revenues will not increase significantly. Since the large horsepower units are on long term contracts, the company is somewhat insulated from the short-term movements in price. However, if the price stays low for long, the existing contracts may get canceled and re-contracted at a lower price. I also think the company’s gross margin will hold steady because the addition to high horsepower will enable the company to cover fixed expenses with higher rental revenue. You may read more on the company’s strategy in my previous article here.

The Focus Is On Margin Improvement

The larger compressors, because of the size, are costlier to move, and therefore enjoy a longer time in the same wellhead. Because of higher barriers to entry, competition is relatively low. Despite the fall in fracking activity and the production shut-ins, the energy production has not fallen dramatically, which implies the energy-producing wells will continue to need compression services. So, NGS will see a minimal amount of revenue rolling in business units, despite the depression.

Besides the operating level characteristics, NGS has been operating with no debt through the business cycles in the past, although many of its oilfield services peers have significant debt in their balance sheets. Plus, the company has a sufficient level of cash and free cash flow generating ability, while it will adjust capex to match the cash flow generation needs and activity level in the market. It has also implemented various operating cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, attrition, and wage freezes. It plans to restructure operations to reduce the number of locations. From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, the company’s EBITDA margin improved more sharply than gross margin even though its revenues declined during this period. The margin level improvement exhibits the company’s resilience and reflects the strength of its strategy and positioning in the market.

Will Natural Gas Price And Production Affect Its Outlook?

The natural gas price decreased by 25% in the past year until now. Led by lower demand after COVID-19, the EIA forecasts that industrial demand for natural gas will fall by 7% in 2020 compared with 2019. The EIA also expects reduced business activity, and higher-than-average storage levels will keep the natural gas price low until Q3 2020 before slowing natural gas production, and increasing industrial demand would lead to higher pricing. By the end of 2020, the natural gas price is estimated to increase by 16% compared to the current level. By 2021, it can increase by 57% from the current level.

Despite low prices, the U.S. natural gas marketed production has been steady (5% up) in the past year. The low price will eventually catch up with production, and the EIA expects U.S. dry natural gas production will fall in Q2 and Q3. Lower natural gas production implies the compressors can see demand stagnate in the short-term, which can affect NGS’s top and bottom line adversely.

According to the EIA’s DPR data, the number of drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have been resilient in 2020 so far, while the number of drilled wells have been shaky, dropping by 30% during this period. So, I think the stock will continue to underperform because of the lack of the activity level, which will affect the utilization and margin adversely in Q2.

What Moved Its Recent Performances?

In the Rental segment, the company’s performance has been on an uptrend for the past three quarters. Revenues increased by 5% in Q1 2020 compared to Q4 2019, following 7% higher average rental rates. The higher rental rates over the past year reflect continued penetration into the larger horsepower market. Investors may note that the Rental segment accounted for 90% of the company’s Q1 revenues. Total sales, which include compressors, flares, and aftermarket activities, however, crashed in Q1 (63% down) due to lower compressor sales.

As a result, the adjusted gross margin inflated handsomely by 500 basis points to 45% in Q1 compared to the prior quarter. Selling, general, and administrative (or SG&A) expenses decreased in Q1 due to lower deferred compensation liability and lower stock compensation expense. As a result of these positive developments, it recorded a $4.1 million net profit in Q1 compared to a marginal net profit a year ago.

Net Debt Is Negative

In Q1 2020, Natural Gas Services’ cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Despite the 19% year-over-year rise in revenues, the cash flow increase was due primarily due to the utilization of deferred tax assets through NOL carrybacks of $10.1 million.

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $13.0 million, and working capital was ~$51 million on March 31, 2020. Compared to a year ago, cash balance was marginally up. The company’s net debt is negative because of an insignificant debt and a healthy cash balance. In August 2019, NGS declared a share repurchase program of up to $10 million. In FY2020, it cut the annual capex budget by 81% compared to FY2019. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility), nearly zero debt level, and a positive FCF, the company does not require additional external financing to fund its capex and share repurchase programs.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Natural Gas Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 2.9x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 4.3x. From FY2015 until now, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 6.4x. So, the stock is trading at a discount to its past average.

Natural Gas Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers, which implies that the company’s EBITDA is expected to decrease less steeply versus the peers in the next four quarters. This typically results in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NOA, EXTN, and SPN) average of 4.4x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated NGS a “buy” in May (includes “very bullish”), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell.” The consensus target price is $11.5, which at the current price, yields ~87% returns.

However, according to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Although its rating is high on value, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, EPS revisions, profitability, and momentum.

What’s The Take On NGS?

NGS has been adding to its large-horsepower compressor fleet, which due to relatively high barriers to entry, can become more profitable than the smaller-HP compressors. However, the on-going depression in the onshore activity will cause utilization to drop in the next two-to-three quarters. Plus, the medium-sized compressor sales weakened significantly in Q1. Although the higher share of large HP compressor sales will mitigate the pressure on margin, the pricing issue will not subside quickly in the market.

However, natural gas pricing and production have been more resilient than crude oil in the past year. Estimates suggest that the natural gas price will start to improve in late-2020, and will recover rather rapidly in 2021, which augur well for the company’s medium-term outlook. Plus, the company has negative net debt, which adds to its attractiveness in a challenging period. The pressure should ease in the medium-to-long run as running the larger-sized compressors start contributing at the margin level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.