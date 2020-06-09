Joining The 1% By Earning 10%

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Here at High Dividend Opportunities, we strive to make retirement possible for many. Once that's been achieved, should you throw in the towel? No, if you have time to continue to make your retirement more comfortable and stable, you'd be foolish not to.

Reflecting on joining the 1% or trying to, brings back to my mind the "Occupy Wall Street" Movement.

Occupy was a reactionary movement to the Great Financial Crisis. Essentially the "99%" realized the power and wealth accumulated by the 1%. This apparently made them the target of a protest group to bring "justice" to them. Often mob action is not the way to bring about real-world lasting change.

"Occupy Wall Street" struggled to find a unified voice and lost its focus among internal struggles, the inability to keep a cohesive focus, and got lost in radical political motives that strayed into unrealistic pushes to punish the 1%. Essentially the movement was a reaction to rough economic conditions and the realization that politically neither party truly represented the push they wanted. Occupy largely fizzled out as a movement, but the idea of the 99% vs the 1% is an age-old "class struggle" idea rooted in Marxism. Essentially, this movement rehashed Marxist ideas that have occasionally tried to uproot the American norms unsuccessfully throughout history.

What is it that's so compelling about the 1%-ers that people love to rail against them? Often it's the view of their wealth, what they have access to because of it, and the struggles the less wealthy have that upset those who look on with jealousy.

Jealousy and greed are, in my humble view, two of the strongest human emotions. Greed will drive people to do horrible things to benefit themselves. Jealousy will drive people to do horrible things to harm others.

What Makes up a 1% Lifestyle?

If you want to join the official 1% grouping, you'll need to earn about $421,000 annually. Very few jobs offer this as a peak income range. I often refer to income as functional wealth, its the flow of wealth into your life. I would contrast this with static wealth, which is assets that you have that do not generate additional income, or the underlying value of an asset. Static wealth when used does not self regenerate.

As far as static wealth, the 1% held 29% of the US total Wealth. Note: Wealth as defined here matches our definition of static wealth.

So to summarize, The 1% hold an oversized amount of wealth - both static and functional vs. the other 99%. To varying levels, the 99% will underperform them but that doesn't guarantee a lessor lifestyle. Why? Consider it this way:

The 1% have an above adequate functional wealth stream to meet their lifestyle and fund additional "unnecessary" or "fun" expenditures. The 1% have a storehouse of static wealth to fall back on as needed and are diligent in growing it.

To achieve this, I use my Income Method to generate excess levels of functional wealth, all while building my static wealth storehouse. My Income Method uses immediate income investing tied with value investing opportunities and capital preservation to achieve a retirement lifestyle the rest of the 99% will be jealous of.

A Change of Mindset

The largest problem many investors or would-be investors have with building their retirement portfolio or planning for the future is the elusive nature of their goals. They dream big. They want financial security or financial independence. For many, these sound like wonderful goals. They're ideals to strive toward, but not goals to set. You need real-world, practical goals. You then create strategies to achieve them.

Source: SlideTeam.net

The Income Method hits the head on the strategy. It helps you create a portfolio yielding 10% so that you can achieve your goal of a retirement not constrained by constant financial worries. All to reach toward your vision of financial independence, just like the 1% enjoy.

Changing how you tackle your problem can vastly change your outcome. Simply tossing shekels into a bin and hoping they pile high enough to retire with later is a plan that is sure to fail. Placing hard-earned capital into investments that in turn generate additional capital can rapidly help you reach your goals.

Cut The Debt

One big step you must consider before retiring or focusing on living like a 1%-er in financial freedom is debt. Static wealth is the value of your assets, minus your liabilities. You may have a $5 million home but that $4.5 million mortgage leaves you with only $500,000 of static wealth.

Likewise, functional wealth gets filtered through your recurring expenses to leave you with a final amount of excess or expendable income.

I love the example of a river. Income flowing from point A to point B. Along the way, you may have streams or other items pulling water from the river, reducing the total water flow reaching point B. Point B is your reservoir, your static wealth. What you don't spend can sit there and grow over time.

Debt is often one of the largest thieves of your income. It raids your income stream to satisfy past choices. It also greatly limits your future options.

Debt has a profound one-two punch effect on your wealth. For static wealth, debt is a straight line deduction. If you have $100 in your reservoir but $200 in debt owed, your static wealth is negative. Meanwhile, if you have $200 of functional wealth flowing in and it takes $100 a month to service your debt, your end-game income is only $100 a month.

The 1%'s static wealth is enormous. They have a very large pool of capital to draw from. While they may have debt, their static wealth is an extremely large positive number. You don't need to have all their properties or assets - many of which are tied to debt - you need to have a reservoir that produces a buffer from life events.

Furthermore, most debt has a high servicing cost. If your debt carries an interest rate of 10% and your portfolio yields 10%, you're not getting ahead. Focus on the highest interest rate debt first. Each additional payment will reduce your average combined interest carried by your debt.

Put Your Capital to Work

The laziest thing in the world is an idle dollar. Cash sitting without purpose or use that generates no income is worthless. Life isn't paid for by a horde of wealth but the recurring income that overcomes recurring expenses.

Consider laying the groundwork of your income-generating portfolio with these picks:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) - yield 7.4%: RFI is a property REIT closed-end fund, and probably one of the more conservative property REIT CEFs. It's an actively managed CEF by the best managers in the space (Cohen & Steers (CNS)). RFI does not use leverage, plus it holds about 20% of its portfolio in preferred stock issued by property REITs, which solidifies its income and makes it less volatile.

RFI has pulled back significantly during the market crash in March 2020 and still trades at very attractive valuations. RFI trades today at a 4% discount to NAV which is rare. RFI has traded at a high 10% premium to NAV during 2019 and the opportunity is unlikely to last long. Furthermore, the property REIT space has taken a big hit in the past few days due to worries about rent collections. Note that RFI should see little impact on rent collections due to COVID-19 as it invests in some of the higher-quality REITs.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) - yields about 11%: PCI invests in fixed income securities across a broad scale. Often PIMCO will use PCI and its large size to make contrarian plays on the bond market. This has led to a long history of strong income generation and preservation of capital. PCI is currently trading at extremely low values compared to before COVID-19 hit and investors would be wise to load up here and enjoy the monthly distributions.

Conclusion

It's easy to buy into the jealous rage of those struggling to achieve their desired retirement. Instead, together we examined what exactly it means to have a 1% lifestyle vs. focusing on their overall wealth. It comes down to having functional wealth that allows for unnecessary purchases and a storehouse of positive static wealth.

I use my Income Method to allow myself and my High Dividend Opportunities family to achieve a 1% lifestyle without the headaches of jealousy over the wealth of strangers. Maybe it's time to stop raging against others and focusing on improving your situation. You can do it through investing.

