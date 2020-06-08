Last week's unexpectedly strong jobs report triggered a buying spree that extended into financials, airlines, cruise ships, and also the beat-up oil sector. But not all bounces are equal. Within the financial sector, Wells Fargo (WFC) has the best chance of outperforming its peers. Not only does it have a high, sustainable, dividend yield but management is also exercising a disciplined approach to loans. That will keep poor-performing credit away from its books.

Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') Fraud Probe a non-Issue

A Reuters report that the Department of Justice will deliver a grand jury subpoena to big banks is unlikely to lead to any serious charges against Wells Fargo. At the height of the shutdown crisis, the government wanted banks to approve loan assistance. Banks did not check the legitimacy of claims as well as they should have, given the pressure to get the money out. Fortunately, the government has a good track record of recovering funds. Last year, for example, the Department of Justice recovered over $3 billion, through the False Claims Act.

It is worth noting that in April 2020, two California companies sued the bank on how it prioritized processing loan applications.

On June 7, Wells Fargo said it would cut off over 1,000 or around 10% of car dealers for loans. It will stop its indirect lending at various independent auto dealerships. The company said:

As a responsible lender, we also have an obligation to review our business practices in light of the economic uncertainty presented by COVID-19 and have let the majority of our independent dealer customers know that we will suspend accepting applications from them."

The tighter restrictions indicate the bank is willing to avoid damaging its auto loan portfolio further. And by doing so, it has a better chance of preventing its loan provisions from increasing.

Economy Reopening a Positive Catalyst

Notes from Vital Knowledge that "there is an aggressive pro-cyclical/value rotation underway" will explain the inflow of money into bank stocks that include Wells. Investors who bought stay-at-home stocks will lock in profits. This includes stocks like Netflix (NFLX) or Zoom Video (ZM), along with COVID-19 drug developers like Moderna (MRNA). The gradual reopening of retail stores will help small and medium business owners. This, in turn, benefits Wells Fargo business clients.

Valuations Compelling

Wells Fargo trades at a smaller market cap than JPMorgan (JPM) or Bank of America (BAC). Its P/E is in line with these financial institutions:

Ticker Company Cap ($M) P/E JPM JPMorgan Chase $343,186 12.7 WFC Wells Fargo $136,098 11.6 BAC Bank of America $247,712 11.6 UBS UBS Group $42,598 9.4 C Citigroup $125,991 8.4

Still, stockrover.com gives WFC stock a high value score. This is based on such measures as EV/EBITDA, P/E, EPS Predictability, and Price/Tangible Book.

When I previously recommended Wells Fargo on May 14 (link accessible to premium or DIY market guide members only), markets sent the stock to the $22 low. Determined to punish the stock for its provision levels, markets changed its mind in the last week. The economy reopening is picking up pace. This suggests that Wells may not have needed such a high loan loss provision.

Risks

Commercial real estate loans are still an elevated risk factor for Wells Fargo. The REIT stocks may have risen 56% from 52-week lows - look at the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) - but consumers may not spend like they used to. Increasing COVID-19 cases, like in Georgia on June 4, would undermine the U.S. economy reopening:

Your Takeaway on Wells Fargo Stock

Wells Fargo pays a dividend that yields 6.4% despite the stock rising by 50% from the $22.00 low. Analysts have a $31.33 average price target (per Tipranks). Deutsche Bank's analyst is the latest to assign a 'buy' ranking and a $34 target. Next month in mid-July, Wells Fargo will issue its quarterly earnings report. If it posts lower delinquencies and reaffirms its dividend again, then the stock will head and stay at the $35-40. That price target is based on a P/E multiples model that aligns its value closer to its peers.

