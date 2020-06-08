When it comes to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), there seems to be a growing disconnect when it comes to this year's situation. While the company continues to talk about tremendous production capability growth, analysts think that management is likely to issue a major guidance reduction. Today, I'd like to examine where estimates stand and what this implies for Tesla's potential deliveries in 2020.

First, let me remind everyone of the story so far. Tesla originally guided for deliveries this year to comfortably exceed 500,000. At the Q1 report in April, management stated that it has the capacity installed to top that figure, however it did not provide an official update to the deliveries forecast as the Fremont factory was still closed. All Tesla factories are now open after their coronavirus and holiday shutdowns, with the following capacity levels detailed in the graphic below.

With the factories able to crank out well over half a million vehicles, you would think Tesla could easily pass that for deliveries. After all, many Tesla bulls tell us that the company's only limitation currently is production. Recent price cuts in China, the US, and other places for the S/X/3 lines should also help with demand. Increasing incentives in Germany as well as incentives falling in Norway and the Netherlands at the end of the year should provide another tailwind in the back half of the year. In fact, on the Q1 conference call, Tesla's CFO made the following statement regarding the backlog:

Zachary Kirkhorn: We also announced a long-range and performance variant of Model 3 for our road map, which will positively impact ASPs in China. On order rates, we did not experience much of an impact related to the expiration of government incentives at the end of Q4. In fact, we exited the quarter with our highest-ever backlog yet again.

Tesla started delivering the Model 3 to international markets in the first quarter of 2019. Over the five quarters since the start of 2019, the average automotive revenue per vehicle delivered (including vehicles leased) has been just over $57,000. This includes credit sales as well as any self-driving revenue that has been recognized during this time.

Given the recent price cuts, let's assume for now that the ASP per vehicle delivered the rest of the year is $55,000. There are many variables involved there, but I think a slight ASP decline makes sense. In the table below, I've detailed what this would imply for quarterly deliveries during the rest of this year. The energy/other revenues are my estimates based on the segment showing improvement later this year. Dollar values are in millions.

If we throw in what was already reported in Q1, the street is essentially calling for just over 407,000 deliveries this year. That would be about 19% below what management has guided to so far, implying a major guidance reduction is coming at some point. Tesla bulls and management don't seem to think demand is that low, so why are analysts calling for such pitiful numbers? If the company were to only sell that much, Tesla would not be anywhere close to full capacity, or it would have tons of inventory left over for 2021.. That would be a tremendous drag on short term cash flow, and would likely mean more price cuts to clear things out.

Of course, if we look at Tesla shares, investors seem to be telling analysts they are wrong. The average price target on the street is only $657, well below where shares current trade. However the bears will say that for a traditional automaker, Tesla is priced well above the industry, but investors seem to be basing that extreme valuation on the hope of tremendous growth.

In the end, it seems that street analysts are very bearish when it comes to Tesla in 2020. Despite the company's factories being more than able to top 500,000 units of vehicle production this year, average revenue estimates imply that Tesla deliveries could miss that mark by nearly 20%. We'll get an update on Q2 preliminary numbers in the first week of July, at which point analysts will be waiting to see if there's a large guidance reduction.

